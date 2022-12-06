Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2021 home burglary, solicitor’s office says

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man faces the maximum penalty of 15 years in prison for burglarizing a home in 2021.

Brandon Rowlett, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary violent in nature before Honorable Circuit Court Judge R. Kirk Griffin, according to the solicitor’s office. Rowlett was given the maximum penalty possible for the charge.

Rowlett was arrested in April 2021 after homeowners found him in their Myrtle Beach home upon returning from out of town, the solicitor’s office said. A man chased Rowlett out of the home, but Rowlett left behind identifying belongings.

Larry Filiberto, the assistant solicitor that prosecuted the case, said the homeowners had a great security system that showed Mr. Rowlett occupying their home for a few days while they were out of town.

“Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department assisted with a quick investigation and arrest of Rowlett that helped bring the victims justice in this case,” Filiberto said in a statement.

Booking records show that Rowlett is currently being held at the J. Rueben Long Detention Center.

