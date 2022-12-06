ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer Walker Says Mind Your Business When It Comes To Her Hiring Preference

By Tanay Hudson
 2 days ago

Summer Walker.                                      Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Summer Walker is catching backlash after asking for a white and gay assistant. In a recent Instagram post, she shared that she needed a male assistant who was preferably white or gay, aged 25 and older and “knows how to build stuff.” This didn’t sit well with some folks.

“The fact that a black woman @IAMSUMMERWALKER won’t hire another black woman is so sad like come on SIS a white or gay man !??? We have to do better and treat each other better than this … my feelings so hurt this is discrimination against your own like a MF,” one person tweeted . The “Body” singer was also blasted for offering only $2,000 per month, which is $500 a week. “Summer walker is smoking rocks. Cause 2k ain’t enough to be anybody personal assistant,” read another tweet . “But I’m not white , a male or gay so let me go mind my business.”

Summer Walker Defended Her Preference And Pay Rate

On her Instagram story, the Atlanta native clapped back at those criticizing her preference and the pay she was offering.

“If you don’t know what you’re talking about, then why are you talking about it?” she said. “I really would like to know that. ‘Oh, $2K ain’t enough, $2K ain’t enough.’ How do you know if it’s not enough? I could have told somebody to come over here once a week and smell my a**hole and leave. How do you know it’s not enough? Do you know the job description? Do you know the hours?”

Walker added that the assistant wouldn’t be doing strenuous work. Since she’s far into her pregnancy , she needs helps with errands.

“I am on maternity leave, I’m not working. We have no shows, we have no club appearances, we have nowhere to go and nothing to do. I told somebody to come over here once a week to come take my f****** trash out, s*** like that. Put some gas in my car, s*** I don’t feel like doing. But that is not y’all business, I don’t have to explain that to you.”

After all that backlash, she ended up hiring a Black man and giving a higher pay.

“How about we mind our business? I’m using this platform how I’m supposed to use it — for business. I ended up hiring a Black man and paying more than $2K, but still, the fact that y’all are really in my DMs harassing me about nothing that you know nothing about.”

In a separate post, she added that she always hires Black people and she wasn’t trying to be discriminatory.

