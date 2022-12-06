Read full article on original website
MSP investigating homicide after woman’s body found in Flint
FLINT, MI — Michigan State Police detectives are investigating after an unidentified woman’s body was found Friday on the city’s south side. Authorities said the body of a woman in her 20s was found in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse Street around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
Police arrest man accused of string of thefts across Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A string of thefts over several hours Tuesday ended with an arrest near Frandor. According to authorities, police received multiple reports of a man in a white Chevrolet Malibu who was breaking into parked vehicles on Lansing’s north side. The Malibu, police discovered, was stolen...
Police need help in solving arson, car theft cases
From bridge arsony to a car theft, multiple law enforcment agencies need your help this week.
Police in search of suspect wanted on multiple warrants, last seen in Hillsdale City
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police were looking for 34-year-old Todie Joe Phillips. He was last seen in the area of the Hillsdale City fairgrounds. According to authorities Phillips has been located. Phillips fled from Hudson Police Department custody on Monday evening around 9 p.m. The suspect is wanted on...
Sheriff's office: Missing Pontiac teen texted her dad she’d be home the next day, but never came back, hasn't been heard from since
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 15-year-old Pontiac girl who left home without telling her family and hasn’t been seen or heard from since texting her dad she’d be home the next day.
Preliminary exam scheduled for Lansing man charged with fatal November shooting near WMU
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Lansing man charged with a fatal shooting near Western Michigan University’s campus in November is heading to court for a preliminary exam. According to court records, 29-year-old Damien Lang is facing six felony weapons charges along with an open murder charge in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Bryce Salter in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Mall on West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street.
Charlotte mom says her son was assaulted on a school bus
The mom of a student in Charlotte Public Schools says her child was assaulted on a district school bus.
Woman, 22, found dead on sidewalk
PONTIAC, MI – A 22-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac over the weekend after deputies responded to a report of shots fired, police said. Around 4:22 a.m. Sunday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired on West Columbia Avenue in Pontiac, WDIV Local 4 reports. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman lying on the sidewalk in front of a residence; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police try to arrest man in crashed vehicle, but he holds woman hostage
FLINT, MI -- A man crashed a vehicle after fleeing from police trying to arrest him, then briefly held a woman hostage in the vehicle. State police said they were able to “resolve” the situation quickly and the woman was safe.
Police respond to an armed robbery at Meijer in Bath Township
BATH TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Officers from Bath Township Police, Clinton County Sheriffs, and DeWitt Township Police responded to Meijer in Bath Township to handle a report of an armed robbery/ retail fraud. This incident happened on Monday around 8:05 p.m. Meijer’s loss and prevention team attempted to stop the...
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner
Dee Ann Warner, 52, of Tecumseh, Michigan was reported missing from her rural home April 25, 2021. In March 2022, frustrated family members feared the case was growing cold. After seeing Billy Little, Jr., a nationally recognized attorney on an episode of 48 Hours, they reached out to him for help. He immediately agreed and went to work — pro bono. “All I want is the truth and to get justice for this family,” he said.
Man pleads guilty to killing elderly Lennon woman 25 years ago
LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 42-year-old man has admitted to killing an elderly woman in Lennon 25 years ago as part of a plea agreement, which reduces his most serious charge. Michael Bur pleaded guilty this week to one count of second-degree murder and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the 1997 death of 88-year-old Mary Prieur, whose body was found near her residence in Lennon.
2 men arrested, several guns stolen in Jackson burglary
Springport police recover stolen John Deere Gator, camper among other items
Springport Township Police officers found stolen items related to a search warrant that happened on Dec. 2.
Man dead after crashing while trying to pass semi-truck in I-696 construction zone
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died in a crash Wednesday on I-696 in Farmington Hills after trying to pass a semi-truck in a construction zone. According to Michigan State Police, the 40-year-old Troy man attempted to pass the truck in the left lane on westbound I-696 at Halsted around 5:50 a.m. However, that lane was closed, so traffic was merging to the right.
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - Officials in Michigan are investigating an incident in which a K9 officer allegedly attacked a deputy’s young daughter, leaving her with an apparent dog bite and broken nose. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged dog attack at the Monroe County...
Ypsilanti police investigate stabbing
YPSILANTI, MI – Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Friday night in Ypsilanti. Police were called at 8:17 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, to the area of Leforge and Green Roads for a reported stabbing that had just occurred, according to the Ypsilanti Police Department. Officers arrived and found...
Plea reached in 1997 homicide case of 88-year-old Michigan woman
FLINT, MI – The man authorities arrested in November 2021 in connection with a 25-year-old unsolved homicide has pleaded guilty in the case. Michael Adam Bur was scheduled to stand trial in early 2023 on charges of felony murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the 1997 death of 88-year-old Mary Prieur of Lennon.
Calhoun County Home Invasion Leads To Arrest
Two Athens Township residents were in the middle of their morning routine, at around 7:30 AM, Tuesday, December 6th, when a 22-year-old Battle Creek man, who was an acquaintance, broke into their home and assaulted them with a BB pistol, and then fled the scene. The initial dispatch informed deputies...
