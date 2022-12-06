ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

sebastiandaily.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash at the intersection in Micco, Florida

A 22-year-old Palm Bay man was killed Wednesday at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. Highway 1 in Micco, Florida. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 74-year-old man driving a red Toyota Tundra was stopped at the stop sign on Main Street and U.S. Highway 1, the intersection leading into Little Hollywood.
MICCO, FL
veronews.com

Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate

In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
INDIAN RIVER SHORES, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Columbia County crash claims Melbourne man

A 61-year-old Melbourne man died when he failed to negotiate a turn onto the US 41 exit off Interstate 10 and collided with a tree Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was driving an SUV west on I-10 at 8:50 p.m. when he went onto the US 41 exit, left the ramp onto the grass shoulder and hit a tree.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian killed in Winter Park crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash on Tuesday evening in Winter Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of North Semoran Boulevard and Aloma Avenue. [TRENDING: Archaeologists return to...
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of deputy in off-duty incident

PALM BAY — Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, was killed in off-duty shooting incident at his Palm Bay home on Saturday that allegedly involved another off-duty BCSO deputy who lived with Mr. Walsh, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and an arrest affidavit sent via e-mail to Hometown News from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

