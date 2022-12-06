Read full article on original website
sebastiandaily.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash at the intersection in Micco, Florida
A 22-year-old Palm Bay man was killed Wednesday at the intersection of Main Street and U.S. Highway 1 in Micco, Florida. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 74-year-old man driving a red Toyota Tundra was stopped at the stop sign on Main Street and U.S. Highway 1, the intersection leading into Little Hollywood.
click orlando
Pedestrian dies after crash on US-192 in Osceola County, FHP says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – At least one person died as the result of a crash on U.S. 192 Tuesday night in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 9:35 p.m. at North Poinciana Boulevard, in the Kissimmee area, troopers said. [TRENDING: Become a News...
click orlando
Express toll lanes back open on SR-528 in Orange County after fatal crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly crash early Thursday on State Road 528 in Orange County temporarily blocked express toll lanes on the Beachline. The wreck happened on westbound S.R. 528 at the Dallas Boulevard toll plaza, west of State Road 520. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Toll...
click orlando
Family of high school quarterback killed in Orange County crash begs for answers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The parents of 18-year-old Nick Miner are still waiting for answers nearly two months after he was killed in an Orange County crash. The couple said it hurts to know the person who hit him may still be on the road. [TRENDING: Historic Orlando ice...
click orlando
Woman fatally struck by cars in front of Brevard fire station, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by two vehicles in front of a Brevard County fire station Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said they responded to State Road A1A and Moonlight Drive in the southern area of Melbourne Beach shortly after 7 p.m.
veronews.com
Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate
In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
WESH
22-year-old woman dead after being struck by two vehicles in Melbourne Beach
Officials have released new details about a pedestrian killed in Melbourne Beach Wednesday. Florida Highway Patrol says a 22-year-old woman walked in front of an SUV after getting into a fight with two other women. According to the crash report, the Melbourne woman was arguing with the other people on...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Columbia County crash claims Melbourne man
A 61-year-old Melbourne man died when he failed to negotiate a turn onto the US 41 exit off Interstate 10 and collided with a tree Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was driving an SUV west on I-10 at 8:50 p.m. when he went onto the US 41 exit, left the ramp onto the grass shoulder and hit a tree.
click orlando
Driver rams Orange County deputies’ cruisers, pole before arrest, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver early Wednesday rammed into Orange County deputies’ cruisers and crashed into a telephone pole at an apartment complex, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 8800 block of Rose...
click orlando
Pedestrian killed in Winter Park crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash on Tuesday evening in Winter Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of North Semoran Boulevard and Aloma Avenue. [TRENDING: Archaeologists return to...
WESH
I-95 south near Brevard County border reopens after deadly crash
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Brevard County and Indian River County border Tuesday. It happened at mile marker 158 in Sebastian. Officials say at least one person has died. The roadway has since been reopened.
cbs12.com
New phone scam claims to be law enforcement, deputies warn Indian River County residents
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — One local sheriff's office is warning people of a new phone scam that has made its way to Indian River County. Residents have reported receiving multiple phone calls from people posing as the Vero Beach Police Department, Sebastian Police Department, and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.
click orlando
Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
click orlando
Kissimmee police seeking witnesses nearly 2 months after deadly motorcycle crash
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Police are seeking witnesses to a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Kissimmee nearly two months ago. According to officers, the wreck occurred at the intersection of Mohawk Drive and South John Young Parkway around 8:52 p.m. on Oct. 16. [TRENDING: Archaeologists return to mystery debris...
Driver dies after van flips into retention pond in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened overnight in Orange County. Troopers said the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. on Exchange Drive near Presidents Drive in Morningside Park. A man driving a van southbound on Exchange Drive lost control and flipped...
click orlando
Fourth person dies after Orange County fireworks warehouse explosion
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fourth person has died after fireworks exploded and sparked a large fire at a warehouse in Orange County, deputies said. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that Elizabeth Tiralongo, 22, died Tuesday, five days after the fire. The others who died in the...
fox35orlando.com
Family of beloved Florida high school quarterback killed in crash demands answers from FHP
ORLANDO, Fla. - Derek and Deanna Miner say it’s been 46 days since their son was killed in a car accident. For them, that meant 46 days without answers. "FHP’s not talking to me – they haven’t talked to me. They refuse to talk to me," Derek Miner told FOX 35.
click orlando
Two men arrested in Seminole County road-rage shooting, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested after a road-rage incident Friday that ended with one of the men shooting a firearm at the ground, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Arrest reports show that on Dec. 2, a man and his 8-year-old sister were driving...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of deputy in off-duty incident
PALM BAY — Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, was killed in off-duty shooting incident at his Palm Bay home on Saturday that allegedly involved another off-duty BCSO deputy who lived with Mr. Walsh, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and an arrest affidavit sent via e-mail to Hometown News from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
WESH
Ocean rescue warns of dangerous conditions along Brevard coast after 3 drownings
It’s been a deadly few days on the beaches of Brevard County with three drownings just since Saturday. This comes after the county has not had any drowning deaths on its beaches in all of 2022. Serious beach erosion from the two recent hurricanes has created dangerous rip currents...
