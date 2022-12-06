ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

KTVL

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter for February 2021 shooting death

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Jackson County District Attorney's Office says Levi Murray was waived into adult court and pled guilty to manslaughter for his role in the death of Richard Rierson. Murray was originally charged with second-degree murder in juvenile court. According to the DA, police responded to a...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Police seek assistance in finding armed robbery suspect

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department (MPD) is asking for help in locating a suspect wanted for two separate robberies that happened on Dec. 4. The man, identified as 23-year-old James Austin Buchanan was determined to be responsible for both incidents. According to police, the first robbery occurred around...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DCSO JAILS TRANSIENT FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS, AND FOR WARRANTS

A transient was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday after an incident in the 4300 block of Garden Valley Road, west of Roseburg. A DCSO report said at 7:20 a.m. the 28-year old was at a business allegedly stealing pennies and asking for lighters. Eventually he became a nuisance and when an employee gave him a lighter in hopes that he would leave, the suspect allegedly threw the lighter.
ROSEBURG, OR
mybasin.com

Medford Police Investigate Accidental Discharge of a Firearm at Tinseltown

On November 23, 2022 at approximately 11:05 p.m., Medford Police Officers were dispatched to Tinseltown located at 651 Medford Center for a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the movie theatre. Officers responded and located the involved male outside the theatre with an apparent gunshot wound to his thigh. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES SEEK SUSPECT FOLLOWING ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a suspect following an alleged elude incident on Friday afternoon. A DCSO report said at about 2:20 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for a violation in the 2000 block of Fort Ranch Road near Glendale. The deputy could see that the man was a 29-year old known to have warrants, so asked him to exit the vehicle. The suspect proceeded to take off and the pursuit ensued. It went up Fort Branch Road but the deputy lost sight of the vehicle due to road conditions.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

2 arrested, over 200 pounds of illegal marijuana destroyed at grow site

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) says two people were arrested after a search warrant revealed an illegal marijuana grow site in Grants Pass Tuesday. According to officials, more than 400 marijuana plants and around 200 pounds of processed marijuana were seized and destroyed. The...
KDRV

Police are looking for tonight's White City armed robbery suspects

WHITE CITY, Ore. -- Police are looking tonight for two suspects involved with a White City armed robbery. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is working to find suspects from a reported armed robbery at the Purple Parrot at about 6pm this evening. JCSO says when its deputies responded...
WHITE CITY, OR
KTVL

Police identify suspect in armed robbery at Mountain Mike's Pizza

MEDFORD, Ore. — Update, Dec. 6, 2022:. Medford Police Department identified the suspect in Monday's armed robbery at Mountain Mike's Pizza. According to officials, 26-year-old Andrew Richard Ronda is the suspect in question. Ronda is being held at the Jackson County jail on charges of robbery, menacing, and theft.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Medford Police deliver after Monday night pizza restaurant armed robbery

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police are reporting an armed robbery tonight, and a subsequent arrest. Medford Police Department (MPD) says it took an armed robbery suspect into custody tonight in the area of Black Oak Drive and East Barnett Road. It says he's tied to an incident around 6pm that took MPD officers to the report of an armed robbery in progress at Mountain Mikes Pizza at 2640 East Barnett Road.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after multiple stolen vehicles were found on his property. The Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on the Grants Pass property on Dec. 5. According to officials, three stolen vehicles, a travel trailer, and stolen lumber...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Klamath Falls News

KCSO: Medford man arrested after pursuit

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Friday, December 2, 2022, at approximately 1:00 PM Deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road in Midland, Ore. - on a report of an individual making threats with a handgun while wearing a bulletproof vest. The...
MEDFORD, OR
mybasin.com

MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER PUBLIC TIP

RUCH, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested the Ruch murder suspect this evening at 8:35 after receiving a tip on his potential location from the public. JCSO deputies located the suspect on a property in the 2900 block of Eastside Road in rural Jacksonville and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was apprehended approximately four miles from the scene of Monday’s crime. The suspect, Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, will be lodged at the Jackson County Jail without bail. There is no further information at this time.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
mybasin.com

High Speed Chase in Klamath County Leads to the Arrest of a Felon

December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought he may be headed to an address in Medford, Oregon.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Fire crew put out attic fire Thursday

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire Thursday afternoon on West 14th Street. According to officials, the fire originated in the attic. Crews were able to quickly contain and put out the fire. People were inside the home when the fire broke...
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/7 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass, Detectives Arrest Butte Falls Mom After 19-Month-Old Child Overdoses on Fentanyl

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant Served 12/06/22 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass. On December 6, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement...
GRANTS PASS, OR

