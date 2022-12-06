Read full article on original website
KTVL
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter for February 2021 shooting death
MEDFORD, Ore. — The Jackson County District Attorney's Office says Levi Murray was waived into adult court and pled guilty to manslaughter for his role in the death of Richard Rierson. Murray was originally charged with second-degree murder in juvenile court. According to the DA, police responded to a...
KTVL
Police seek assistance in finding armed robbery suspect
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department (MPD) is asking for help in locating a suspect wanted for two separate robberies that happened on Dec. 4. The man, identified as 23-year-old James Austin Buchanan was determined to be responsible for both incidents. According to police, the first robbery occurred around...
kqennewsradio.com
DCSO JAILS TRANSIENT FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS, AND FOR WARRANTS
A transient was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday after an incident in the 4300 block of Garden Valley Road, west of Roseburg. A DCSO report said at 7:20 a.m. the 28-year old was at a business allegedly stealing pennies and asking for lighters. Eventually he became a nuisance and when an employee gave him a lighter in hopes that he would leave, the suspect allegedly threw the lighter.
mybasin.com
Medford Police Investigate Accidental Discharge of a Firearm at Tinseltown
On November 23, 2022 at approximately 11:05 p.m., Medford Police Officers were dispatched to Tinseltown located at 651 Medford Center for a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the movie theatre. Officers responded and located the involved male outside the theatre with an apparent gunshot wound to his thigh. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office searching for two suspects in White City robbery case
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Right now, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is trying to find two suspects in connection to an armed robbery. It is sharing new images to help find them. The robbery happened at 5:54 p.m. Monday at the Purple Parrot in White City. JCSO...
KDRV
19-month-old child's fentanyl overdose brings criminal charges for its mother
BUTTE FALLS, Ore. -- A newly reported Jackson County child abuse case puts criminal charges against a Butte Falls mother. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says its detectives and the Medford Police Department Livability Team arrested a suspect Friday after her 19-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl while under her care.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES SEEK SUSPECT FOLLOWING ALLEGED ELUDE INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a suspect following an alleged elude incident on Friday afternoon. A DCSO report said at about 2:20 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for a violation in the 2000 block of Fort Ranch Road near Glendale. The deputy could see that the man was a 29-year old known to have warrants, so asked him to exit the vehicle. The suspect proceeded to take off and the pursuit ensued. It went up Fort Branch Road but the deputy lost sight of the vehicle due to road conditions.
KTVL
2 arrested, over 200 pounds of illegal marijuana destroyed at grow site
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) says two people were arrested after a search warrant revealed an illegal marijuana grow site in Grants Pass Tuesday. According to officials, more than 400 marijuana plants and around 200 pounds of processed marijuana were seized and destroyed. The...
KDRV
Police are looking for tonight's White City armed robbery suspects
WHITE CITY, Ore. -- Police are looking tonight for two suspects involved with a White City armed robbery. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is working to find suspects from a reported armed robbery at the Purple Parrot at about 6pm this evening. JCSO says when its deputies responded...
KTVL
Police identify suspect in armed robbery at Mountain Mike's Pizza
MEDFORD, Ore. — Update, Dec. 6, 2022:. Medford Police Department identified the suspect in Monday's armed robbery at Mountain Mike's Pizza. According to officials, 26-year-old Andrew Richard Ronda is the suspect in question. Ronda is being held at the Jackson County jail on charges of robbery, menacing, and theft.
KDRV
Medford Police deliver after Monday night pizza restaurant armed robbery
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police are reporting an armed robbery tonight, and a subsequent arrest. Medford Police Department (MPD) says it took an armed robbery suspect into custody tonight in the area of Black Oak Drive and East Barnett Road. It says he's tied to an incident around 6pm that took MPD officers to the report of an armed robbery in progress at Mountain Mikes Pizza at 2640 East Barnett Road.
KTVL
Man arrested after stolen vehicles found on property
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after multiple stolen vehicles were found on his property. The Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on the Grants Pass property on Dec. 5. According to officials, three stolen vehicles, a travel trailer, and stolen lumber...
Klamath Falls News
KCSO: Medford man arrested after pursuit
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Friday, December 2, 2022, at approximately 1:00 PM Deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road in Midland, Ore. - on a report of an individual making threats with a handgun while wearing a bulletproof vest. The...
mybasin.com
MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY AFTER PUBLIC TIP
RUCH, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested the Ruch murder suspect this evening at 8:35 after receiving a tip on his potential location from the public. JCSO deputies located the suspect on a property in the 2900 block of Eastside Road in rural Jacksonville and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was apprehended approximately four miles from the scene of Monday’s crime. The suspect, Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, will be lodged at the Jackson County Jail without bail. There is no further information at this time.
mybasin.com
High Speed Chase in Klamath County Leads to the Arrest of a Felon
December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Sharp Road on a report of an individual that showed up at that residence and making threats with a handgun. It was also reported that the individual was wearing a “bulletproof vest”. The individual left the scene prior to deputies arriving and began traveling southbound on highway 97. The vehicle was reported to have made various turns and the reporting party thought he may be headed to an address in Medford, Oregon.
KTVL
Applegate Valley Fire District conduct multiple controlled burns today
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Applegate Valley Fire District says multiple controlled burns are happening on Dec. 8 in various parts of the district. The burns are happening on Sterling Creek, Griffin Lane, Beaver Creek, and Kubli Road. Residents may see smoke or flames on the hills near these areas. If...
KTVL
Fire crew put out attic fire Thursday
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire Thursday afternoon on West 14th Street. According to officials, the fire originated in the attic. Crews were able to quickly contain and put out the fire. People were inside the home when the fire broke...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/7 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass, Detectives Arrest Butte Falls Mom After 19-Month-Old Child Overdoses on Fentanyl
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant Served 12/06/22 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass. On December 6, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement...
KDRV
Jackson County Search & Rescue saves man stranded in snow for two days
PROSPECT, Ore-- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office's Search and Rescue team has saved the life of a 77-year-old man this morning after he was found stranded in the snow for two days. According to JCSO, SAR vehicle teams, along with a Snowcat, started looking for the man around 1:55...
Mount Shasta Herald
Mount Shasta man arrested on suspicion of arson near Mountain Fire burn area
A Mount Shasta man was arrested after he tried to set a Gazelle home on fire, according to the Yreka Police Department and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. On Nov. 26, Gregg Alan Sayers, 31, was arrested by Siskiyou County Sheriff’s deputies and Cal Fire officers on...
