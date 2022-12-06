Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking a suspect following an alleged elude incident on Friday afternoon. A DCSO report said at about 2:20 p.m. a deputy stopped a vehicle for a violation in the 2000 block of Fort Ranch Road near Glendale. The deputy could see that the man was a 29-year old known to have warrants, so asked him to exit the vehicle. The suspect proceeded to take off and the pursuit ensued. It went up Fort Branch Road but the deputy lost sight of the vehicle due to road conditions.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO