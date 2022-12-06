(Undated) — College basketball returns tonight. Vanderbilt improved to 5-and-4 following a win over Pittsburgh in Nashville. The Commodores will host Grambling State tonight. Memphis recently beat Little Rock and improved to 7-and-2. The Tigers head to Atlanta to play 14th-ranked Auburn in the Holiday Hoops giving tournament tomorrow. Kentucky is 6-and-2 following a big win over Michigan. The 16th-ranked Wildcats host Yale tomorrow. Louisville is still winless on the season. The 0-and-8 Cardinals are on the road to play Florida State tomorrow afternoon. Tennessee is now 8-and-1 after beating Eastern Kentucky. The 7th-ranked Vols will play 13th-ranked Maryland in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn on Sunday.

MURRAY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO