Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lite987whop.com
Stolen vehicle recovered at Walmart, Kansas woman arrested
A Kansas woman was arrested for felony receiving stolen property Thursday afternoon after she was allegedly found with a stolen car at the Walmart Supercenter. Hopkinsville police received information that an SUV reported stolen out of Kansas was seen at Walmart and officers stopped it in the parking lot. It...
lite987whop.com
Federal jury convicts Clarksville man in 2018 killing of Fort Campbell soldier
A Clarksville man has been convicted in federal court for the murder of his estranged wife on Fort Campbell in 2018. According to a news release, a federal jury found 33-year-old Victor Silvers of Clarksville guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder, domestic violence resulting in death, violation of a protective order resulting in death, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
lite987whop.com
Medical issue leads to injury accident
A medical issue is thought to have caused an accident Thursday night on Sheridan Circle. A Hopkinsville police collision report says 62-year old Chris Von-Lanken of Hopkinsville was westbound on Sheridan about 7:30 p.m. when he experienced a medical episode and struck a parked car. His vehicle then struck a...
lite987whop.com
George A. Reeder
(Age 75, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday December 16th at 12noon at Second Baptist Church Activity Building. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
James Yates
(Age 69, of Pembroke) No service will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Steve Wayne Wallace
(Age 70) Funeral service will be Monday December 12th at 1pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12noon till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Mitchell Utley
(Age 70, of Lewisburg) Celebration of Life will be Saturday December 10th at 11am at the Glory Bound Church. Christian Cremation is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Elkton Christmas parade is Saturday night
Elkton will host its annual Christmas parade Saturday night. Todd County Welcome Center Director Charlotte Myers says the parade commences from the high school at 5 p.m. and heads north to go around the square and then go west on West Main Street. Carolyn Wells will be hosting a book-signing...
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville Christmas parade moved back to 7:15 p.m. Saturday
The threat of rain has moved Hopkinsville’s nighttime Christmas parade to 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The current forecast shows rain will be less likely later in the evening. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman says all reporting times have been moved back two hours.
lite987whop.com
Mayor Lynch invites public to enjoy city Christmas events
Appearing for his final interview as mayor of Hopkinsville, Wendell Lynch wished everyone a Merry Christmas and invited all to attend the holiday events downtown this weekend. Things get started at 6 p.m. Friday with the community tree-lighting and then the festivities continue Saturday evening with the Hopkinsville Electric System night-time Christmas parade getting underway at a new start time of 7:15 p.m.
lite987whop.com
Christian Co. Baptist Association hosting Christmas choir program
The Christian County Baptist Association is inviting the public to attend a Christmas program this Sunday, where they can enjoy singing and fellowship. It will take place at the James E. Bruce Convention Center starting at 6 p.m. and Tim Drake, the worship pastor at Living Hope Baptist Church, says it will bring together talented individuals from multiple local churches, all in the spirit of Christmas.
lite987whop.com
Forgotten Angels need help with stocking stuffers
Stocking stuffers are still needed for PADD’s Forgotten Angels campaign. Coordinator Cindy Tabor says they started with just over 400 angels on the tree at the PADD office on Hammond Drive in Hopkinsville and all but about five are gone. The program allows citizens to give residents of personal care homes in the nine-county region a better Christmas.
lite987whop.com
Todd Fiscal Court approves solar farm regulation ordinance
In order to get out ahead of any potential new projects, Todd County Fiscal Court on Friday morning approved first reading of an ordinance regulating where solar farms could be constructed. Todd County Attorney Jeff Traughber says their ordinance is very similar to Christian County’s, with 2,000 feet setbacks from...
lite987whop.com
Feeding America food distribution is Saturday
The Aaron McNeil House Feeding America commodity food distribution for December will be this Saturday. It goes from 8 until 10 a.m. at the Western Kentucky State Fairgrounds and all you need to receive food is proof of residence in Christian County, which can be a photo ID or piece of mail.
lite987whop.com
CBB News and Notes
(Undated) — College basketball returns tonight. Vanderbilt improved to 5-and-4 following a win over Pittsburgh in Nashville. The Commodores will host Grambling State tonight. Memphis recently beat Little Rock and improved to 7-and-2. The Tigers head to Atlanta to play 14th-ranked Auburn in the Holiday Hoops giving tournament tomorrow. Kentucky is 6-and-2 following a big win over Michigan. The 16th-ranked Wildcats host Yale tomorrow. Louisville is still winless on the season. The 0-and-8 Cardinals are on the road to play Florida State tomorrow afternoon. Tennessee is now 8-and-1 after beating Eastern Kentucky. The 7th-ranked Vols will play 13th-ranked Maryland in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn on Sunday.
Comments / 0