Bedford, NH

CBS Boston

I-Team's Call For Action helps widower get refund from assisted living facility

BOSTON - A widower, Jim Lloyd met Camille later in life. The couple fell in love and after several years together, they decided to get married on the spur of the moment. "We planned a trip to Hawaii, and I said, 'Hey, how would you like to get married?'" he recalled. After two decades together, Camille developed dementia and in June, she moved to an assisted living facility on the North Shore. Months later, she developed pneumonia and was briefly hospitalized. Jim says she recovered and went back to the facility. "The staff said she was in a...
BOSTON, MA
belmontonian.com

Belmont Resident Arrested In NH For Voting Twice In 2016 General Election

A Belmont resident was arrested by New Hampshire law enforcement Friday, Dec. 2 for allegedly voting in both Belmont and New Hampshire in the 2016 general election. In a press release dated Dec. 2, NH Attorney General John Formella said, Richard Rosen, 83, of Washington Street, Belmont, and Route 175, Holderness, N.H., was indicted on one felony count of wrongful voting related to voting twice in that election, a class B felony. Rosen is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 21 in Plymouth Circuit Court.
BELMONT, MA
WMUR.com

Death of 3-month-old Dover baby in 2000 remains unsolved

DOVER, N.H. — Officials said a 3-and-a-half-month-old baby died as a result of a pattern of abuse in 2000, and the case remains unsolved. Officials said Jeffrey Trudeau Jr. was brought to the Seymour Osman Community Center by his mother, Christine Turcotte, on Dec. 7, 2000, because he was not responsive and not breathing.
DOVER, NH
NECN

Does Rising COVID Wastewater Data Signal the Start of a Surge? Boston Doctors Explain

As the Boston area's sewer system detects more COVID than any time in over a month, top Boston doctors say it could be the start of a surge, or it could be a blip. Levels are as high as they've been since last winter's omicron surge, data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority shows. COVID-19 data collected from the region's wastewater — a metric officials track to get a sense of how much the virus is spreading — shows levels are up 135% in the southern part of the Greater Boston area and 275% in the northern part of the region in the last month.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs

Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
DERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Concord removing three homeless camps over safety, health concerns

CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord is removing three homeless camps that officials said are causing safety and health concerns. There are dozens of locations in Concord where people who are homeless are living, but officials said three locations are being dismantled. "It's yet another site that is...
CONCORD, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Nashua Police Asking For Help From Public With Solving Homicide Case

Nashua police are asking for help from the public with solving a homicide that happened in their city. On Friday, 57-year-old Joseph Bisson was found shot at a residence on Amherst Street. An autopsy revealed that Bisson died of gunshot wounds to his abdomen and head. Officials say they do not believe there’s currently any threat to the public. They’re asking anyone with information on this case to call them at 603-589-1665.
NASHUA, NH

