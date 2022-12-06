Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Related
Mass Healthcare Professional Abused Power For Personal Financial Gains: AG
A healthcare professional and his accomplice are accused of collecting larges sums of money for providing fake services for a client that was not actually receiving care, officials said. Donald Martel, 67, of Georgetown and Jessica Parisella, 42, of Danvers were both indicted for counts of medicaid false claims and...
NHPR
Active shooter threats at N.H. schools appear to be a hoax, according to state officials
Note: This is a developing story. We will do our best to share additional updates as we’re able to verify them. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it believes that the reports of active shooter threats at several local schools Thursday morning are a hoax, but authorities are investigating the situation.
WMTW
Active-shooter threats against New Hampshire schools 'believed to be a hoax,' officials say
Active-shooter threats were made against schools across New Hampshire on Thursday, but the reports are believed to be hoaxes, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Threats were made to multiple schools in at least Concord, Franklin, Portsmouth and Dover, and perhaps other communities. In mid-November, multiple threats of...
I-Team's Call For Action helps widower get refund from assisted living facility
BOSTON - A widower, Jim Lloyd met Camille later in life. The couple fell in love and after several years together, they decided to get married on the spur of the moment. "We planned a trip to Hawaii, and I said, 'Hey, how would you like to get married?'" he recalled. After two decades together, Camille developed dementia and in June, she moved to an assisted living facility on the North Shore. Months later, she developed pneumonia and was briefly hospitalized. Jim says she recovered and went back to the facility. "The staff said she was in a...
Nahant town board votes and becomes first town in Mass. to shoot and kill coyotes
NAHANT, Mass — The Town of Nahant is becoming the first in the state to actively shoot and kill aggressive coyotes. The town board voted to bring in trained rifle experts from the USDA wildlife services, on Wednesday night. Officials say this decision comes after months of research, and...
NHPR
How a near-fatal case of COVID changed one N.H. man’s mind on the vaccine
Mark McEnnis lives in the middle of the woods in Mason, up a long gravel drive. He’s a burly 39-year-old, with tattoos on both arms: There’s a portrait of Bob Marley, a D11 bulldozer, one of his wife Pam. They’ve got three kids, and a pair of Dobermans named Ruger and Dozer.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire corrections officials say minimum-security transitional housing resident has escaped
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Officials with the New Hampshire Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that a minimum-security transitional housing resident has escaped. Officials said Jason Pedro was placed on “escape status” as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday after he did not return to the Calumet House in Manchester after a scheduled, off-site work shift.
WMUR.com
Top New Hampshire Democrats call for resignation of representative accused of stalking
CONCORD, N.H. — Leaders of the New Hampshire Democratic Party are calling on one of their own new representatives to resign. Rep.-elect Stacie Laughton was not at Wednesday's swearing-in for the new legislature because she is in jail on a charge of stalking. Democratic leader Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, and...
Deadly Meningitis Outbreak: Massachusetts pharmacy vice president conspiring to defraud FDA sentenced to prison
The former vice president and general manager of the New England Compounding Center was sentenced to prison in connection with conspiring to defraud the Food and Drug Administration.
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy again hammered in court over its false claim that it owns the land under the Adams Academy Building #mayorkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. City of Quincy again hammered in court over its false claim that it owns the land under the Adams Academy Building. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Yet again the...
belmontonian.com
Belmont Resident Arrested In NH For Voting Twice In 2016 General Election
A Belmont resident was arrested by New Hampshire law enforcement Friday, Dec. 2 for allegedly voting in both Belmont and New Hampshire in the 2016 general election. In a press release dated Dec. 2, NH Attorney General John Formella said, Richard Rosen, 83, of Washington Street, Belmont, and Route 175, Holderness, N.H., was indicted on one felony count of wrongful voting related to voting twice in that election, a class B felony. Rosen is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 21 in Plymouth Circuit Court.
WMUR.com
Death of 3-month-old Dover baby in 2000 remains unsolved
DOVER, N.H. — Officials said a 3-and-a-half-month-old baby died as a result of a pattern of abuse in 2000, and the case remains unsolved. Officials said Jeffrey Trudeau Jr. was brought to the Seymour Osman Community Center by his mother, Christine Turcotte, on Dec. 7, 2000, because he was not responsive and not breathing.
NECN
Does Rising COVID Wastewater Data Signal the Start of a Surge? Boston Doctors Explain
As the Boston area's sewer system detects more COVID than any time in over a month, top Boston doctors say it could be the start of a surge, or it could be a blip. Levels are as high as they've been since last winter's omicron surge, data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority shows. COVID-19 data collected from the region's wastewater — a metric officials track to get a sense of how much the virus is spreading — shows levels are up 135% in the southern part of the Greater Boston area and 275% in the northern part of the region in the last month.
Two people indicted in MassHealth fraud
An Essex County Grand Jury has indicted two persons in a scheme to bill MassHealth for services they did not provide.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs
Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
Boston Firefighter Accused Of Attacking Elderly Man Outside Faneuil Hall: Report
A Boston firefighter is accused of attacking a 68-year-old man in front of his family outside of a Boston restaurant over the weekend, reports said. Robert Buckley, age 43, of Plymouth, was ordered held on a $2,000 bail during his arraignment Wednesday afternoon, where he was charged…
WMUR.com
Concord removing three homeless camps over safety, health concerns
CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord is removing three homeless camps that officials said are causing safety and health concerns. There are dozens of locations in Concord where people who are homeless are living, but officials said three locations are being dismantled. "It's yet another site that is...
thepulseofnh.com
Nashua Police Asking For Help From Public With Solving Homicide Case
Nashua police are asking for help from the public with solving a homicide that happened in their city. On Friday, 57-year-old Joseph Bisson was found shot at a residence on Amherst Street. An autopsy revealed that Bisson died of gunshot wounds to his abdomen and head. Officials say they do not believe there’s currently any threat to the public. They’re asking anyone with information on this case to call them at 603-589-1665.
Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m
Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.
Bertucci’s Files For Bankruptcy Again & Closes MetroWest Location
FRAMINGHAM – Bertucci’s has filed for bankruptcy for a second time. The Italian restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court yesterday. Citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, declining sales, and food inflation, the restaurant chain declared bankruptcy for the second time in four years.
Comments / 0