BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who allegedly tried to hit a Moody police officer with a stolen car earlier this week has now been caught. Brian Keith Beasley, 50, was arrested Wednesday after being found in Trussville by U.S. Marshals. Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said Beasley has been charged with attempted murder and is now in the St. Clair County Jail.

TRUSSVILLE, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO