ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24dPwn_0jZaM0P800

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all flags on the state’s public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff Wednesday in honor of those lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Both the United States and Ohio flags will be flown at half-staff from midnight to midnight on Dec. 7.

Ohio House committee hears bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Japanese bombers attacked the Pearl Harbor naval base in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941, officially drawing the United States into World War II. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 2,403 Americans, including 68 civilians, were killed in the attack, and 19 Navy ships including eight battleships were destroyed or damaged.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 4

Sassypants
2d ago

Sadly.. Most our youth hasn't a clue about Pearl Harbor... They don't know much about any of America's wars.. And the great sacrifices our Ancestors made for us 😪

Reply
2
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Bill overhauling control of public education passes Ohio Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Senate on Wednesday approved a bill to strip the State Board of Education of most of its powers and redirect control over the implementation of education policy to the governor’s office. Several top Republicans, including Gov. Mike DeWine, have signaled their support...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Effort underway to stop GOP-led Ohio constitution amendment changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At the Ohio Statehouse, there is a growing citizen movement against a Republican-backed plan to make it more difficult for voters to amend the Ohio constitution. One of the leaders of that movement is a former state lawmaker and a 40-year journalist with the Columbus Dispatch, former government reporter, editor, and […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

DeWine announces demolition plans for over 2,000 buildings in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. John Husted announced on Wednesday the demolition of 2,277 blighted structures across Ohio. There are 42 counties with buildings involved in the plan. The demolitions are part of the governor's Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program which was created...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio keeps an upswing on COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 16,091 new COVID-19 cases, maintaining a nearly-doubled case count compared to two weeks ago. COVID-19 data leading up to Thanksgiving showed a much smaller case rate compared to the last two years' holiday seasons. A sudden surge entering December also doesn't necessarily hint at a […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Trial ordered for 5 men in plot to kidnap Michigan governor

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Five men were turned over for trial Wednesday on charges involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix, all from Michigan, are accused of providing material support for terrorist acts as well as a gun crime. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Wawa stores announce expansion into Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Wawa is expanding with new locations in three Midwest states. Wawa is launching its first stores in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky after 2025, with timeframes and ranges for number of stores by state to be announced next year. The chain said Wednesday they are expanding […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill seeks to reduce cosmetology, barber training requirements

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers are close to passing a bill that could affect anyone who ever gets a haircut or a facial. The Ohio Senate passed a bill that will lower standards for state barber and cosmetology licenses, but a state barber’s association is trying to block the bill which would cut cosmetology license training requirements from 1,500 hours to 1,000 hours, and a barber’s license from 1,800 hours to 1,000 hours of training.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio measles outbreak up to 63 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health reported an additional four measles cases and two more hospitalizations in central Ohio. As of Thursday morning, Columbus Public Health confirmed there are 63 cases in its measles outbreak dashboard, up from 59 reported Wednesday. There is also two more hospitalizations, increasing the total to 25. CPH reported […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy