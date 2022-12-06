ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley Only ‘Recently Discovered’ Her Cancer Before She Died—Here’s the Form She Was Diagnosed With

If you’ve followed her four-decade-long career, you may have questions around how Kirstie Alley died and what her cause of death was before her sudden passing. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was nominated for five Emmys in...
KANSAS STATE
RadarOnline

'An Affair Of The Heart': Kirstie Alley Believed Patrick Swayze Was The 'One That Got Away' Up Until Her Death

Reunited in the sky. Late Cheers actress Kirstie Alley had two husbands and once claimed she was crazy about John Travolta, but for decades, sources said she allegedly carried a secret torch for Dirty Dancing hunk Patrick Swayze, RadarOnline.com has learned. While she once called Travolta "the love of her life," the legendary actress — whose surprising death was revealed on Monday after a secret battle with colon cancer — described Swayze as "the one that got away" and truly believed they would have been together until his 2009 death at the age of 57 if things worked out differently."Kirstie says...
buzzfeednews.com

Actor Kirstie Alley Has Died At 71 After Being Treated For Cancer

Actor Kirstie Alley has died at age 71 after being diagnosed with cancer. On the Cheers actor's official Facebook page, her children, True and Lillie Parker, wrote that their mother had undergone treatment privately. Her representative confirmed her death to BuzzFeed News. "To all our friends, far and wide around...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles

From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
KANSAS STATE
RadarOnline

Kirstie Alley's 'Cheers' Co-Star Shelley Long Looks Somber On First Public Sighting Since Actress' Death After Colon Cancer Battle

Cheers alum Shelley Long appeared somber while spotted out and about following the death of her successor Kirstie Alley this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.Long, who portrayed Diane Chambers on the hit sitcom, was seen walking her dog at a park in Los Angeles on December 6, just one day after news of Alley's passing at 71.The TV icon was bundled up in a cozy sherpa jacket, sweatpants, and sneakers, appearing deep in thought in photos published by Daily Mail. Long has reportedly lived in a $1.3 million condo in the upscale enclave of Pacific Palisades since divorcing her second...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KPLC TV

Tattoo studio offering to remove Kanye ink for free

(CNN) - “Yeezy come, Yeezy go.”. That’s the slogan of a tattoo removal company that is now offering free service to people who want their ink of rapper Kanye West taken away. This announcement comes in the wake of the artist’s recent antisemitic tirades. The London-based company...
CBS LA

Actress Octavia Spencer gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring Octavia Spencer for a film acting career that has gone from a one-line role to stardom and three Oscar nominations, including winning for best supporting actress in 2012.Will Farrell and Allison Janney were among those joining Spencer at the ceremony at 6623 Hollywood Blvd., in front of Ballet Hollywood, between Cherokee and Whitley avenues. The ceremony also included an appearance by Aubie the Tiger, the costumed mascot of Spencer's alma mater, Auburn University.Spencer co-stars with Farrell in "Spirited," Apple TV+'s musical comedy re-telling of "A Christmas Carol" which...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy