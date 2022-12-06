Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bucs Release Wide Receiver After Monday Night's Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a roster move on Tuesday afternoon following their improbable 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. They officially waived wide receiver Jaelon Darden. Darden played in 21 games throughout the last two seasons with the Bucs. In those games, he racked up...
NBC Sports
Rams OC Liam Coen on Baker Mayfield: It’s a chance to evaluate talent
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is joining the Rams as a waiver claim and offensive coordinator Liam Coen stressed evaluation when discussing the decision to add the 2018 first overall pick to the roster. Coen said that he’s “only heard great things” about Mayfield, who was waived by the Panthers at his...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Rams Adding Baker Mayfield Could Help Bears Secure No. 2 Pick
Baker, remaining schedule could help Bears secure No. 2 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Despite there being a month left in the 2022 NFL season, the focus around the Bears has almost entirely shifted to a critical offseason for general manager Ryan Poles and the franchise's position in the 2023 NFL Draft.
