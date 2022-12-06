ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MLB free agency tracker: Phillies get Trea Turner; Mets sign Justin Verlander; Taijuan Walker goes to Phillies

By R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 5 days ago
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon

When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Yankees are in an interesting spot with Gleyber Torres for 2023

Back in October, it would have been considered a no-brainer to trade Gleyber Torres and save some money to allocate to another position on the team. The Yankees have an abundance on infielders, and perhaps $9 million for Gleyber Torres just isn’t worth it. You could spend it other ways, and you can get good value in return. What reason would there possibly be to keep Torres?
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Vedrana Kocovic, L.A. Dodgers Jason Heyward’s Wife

Jason Heyward signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Chicago Cubs released him in 2022. Heyward, who has a tattoo of Chi-Town’s skyline, has expressed his affection for the city for reasons not limited to the Cubs. His biggest connection to the Windy City is his other half. Jason Heyward’s wife, Vedrana Kocovic, has become a constant presence at the outfielder’s games and a fashion inspiration online. We reveal more about this MLB WAG in this Vedrana Kocovic wiki.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Braves have coveted recent trade acquisition for quite some time

The Braves have been quiet compared to other NL East teams. The Phillies signed Trea Turner to a $300 million deal, and the Mets re-signed Brandon Nimmo and replaced Jacob deGrom with Justin Verlander. Atlanta has made one noteworthy move this winter, though. Earlier this week, Alex Anthopoulos struck a deal to acquire reliever Joe Jiménez from the Tigers in exchange for the team’s highest-rated position player on the farm, Justyn-Henry Malloy.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees could bolster bullpen with extremely efficient free agent

The New York Yankees are in the market for more bullpen support, as suggested by both general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner. Cashman has already made one move, extending friendly face Tommy Kahnle, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitched just 12.2 innings. In fact, Kahnle has only pitched 13.2 innings over the last three years, so paying $6 million per season for his services is certainly a gamble.
BRONX, NY
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers

Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Matt Strahm: New contract announced

Strahm's signing of a two-year, $15 million contract with the Phillies was formally announced by the team Friday. It's a nice raise for Strahm, who pitched under a one-year, $3 million deal with the Red Sox in 2022. He earned the multi-year pact after posting a 3.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 52:17 K:BB across 44.2 innings. The southpaw should serve in a setup role in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Richie James: Paces pass catchers in loss

James secured seven of nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 48-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. The veteran wideout finished with the team lead in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the day for the Giants, but those were mainly empty numbers in the lopsided loss. James helped make the final score a tad bit less embarrassing with a 19-yard touchdown grab off a pass from Tyrod Taylor with 39 seconds remaining, and he'll aim to carry over his momentum into a critical Week 15 Sunday night battle against the Commanders on the road.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Mets’ stance on pursuing power hitter in MLB free agency, revealed

The New York Mets have had quite the spending spree in MLB free agency, brushing aside any qualms about the luxury tax as they aim to build a true World Series contender in Queens. After securing a five-year deal for Japanese sensation Kodai Senga, some have wondered whether the Mets would be in the market for a slugger to add to the lineup. According to GM Billy Eppler, via Newsday’s Tim Healey, the Mets are not planning to make “a deep dive” into the power market this offseason.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

White Sox's Victor Reyes: Stays in division

Reyes agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Reyes elected free agency after the Tigers removed him from their 40-man roster last month and he winds up remaining in the...
CHICAGO, IL

