MLB free agency tracker: Phillies get Trea Turner; Mets sign Justin Verlander; Taijuan Walker goes to Phillies

Xander Bogaerts gets brutally honest on Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr.
Xander Bogaerts was officially introduced as a member of the San Diego Padres on Friday. The former Boston Red Sox shortstop discussed a number of topics, including his decision to sign in San Diego and Fernando Tatis Jr., per Allison Edmonds. “San Diego was my first All-Star game, back in...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani Showing Interest in Team’s Offseason
He likes to know what moves are being made for his club.
Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon
When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
The Yankees are in an interesting spot with Gleyber Torres for 2023
Back in October, it would have been considered a no-brainer to trade Gleyber Torres and save some money to allocate to another position on the team. The Yankees have an abundance on infielders, and perhaps $9 million for Gleyber Torres just isn’t worth it. You could spend it other ways, and you can get good value in return. What reason would there possibly be to keep Torres?
Latest Carlos Correa rumor is trying to break the SF Giants hearts
An ESPN baseball expert thinks the Yankees are poised to do something big, and that something is to snatch Carlos Correa away from the SF Giants.
Meet Vedrana Kocovic, L.A. Dodgers Jason Heyward’s Wife
Jason Heyward signed a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Chicago Cubs released him in 2022. Heyward, who has a tattoo of Chi-Town’s skyline, has expressed his affection for the city for reasons not limited to the Cubs. His biggest connection to the Windy City is his other half. Jason Heyward’s wife, Vedrana Kocovic, has become a constant presence at the outfielder’s games and a fashion inspiration online. We reveal more about this MLB WAG in this Vedrana Kocovic wiki.
New York Yankees reportedly working on massive splash in MLB free agency
The New York Yankees made one of the biggest splashes of MLB free agency, re-signing reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge
Could the Phillies Look to Take a Flyer on Cole Hamels?
Cole Hamels is still an active player, and he's signaled that he's still looking for a club. Could the Philadelphia Phillies give him a shot?
Braves have coveted recent trade acquisition for quite some time
The Braves have been quiet compared to other NL East teams. The Phillies signed Trea Turner to a $300 million deal, and the Mets re-signed Brandon Nimmo and replaced Jacob deGrom with Justin Verlander. Atlanta has made one noteworthy move this winter, though. Earlier this week, Alex Anthopoulos struck a deal to acquire reliever Joe Jiménez from the Tigers in exchange for the team’s highest-rated position player on the farm, Justyn-Henry Malloy.
Yankees could bolster bullpen with extremely efficient free agent
The New York Yankees are in the market for more bullpen support, as suggested by both general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner. Cashman has already made one move, extending friendly face Tommy Kahnle, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitched just 12.2 innings. In fact, Kahnle has only pitched 13.2 innings over the last three years, so paying $6 million per season for his services is certainly a gamble.
New York Yankees make signing MLB’s top free agent a priority
While it may have never been close, the New York Yankees appeared to be dancing with the very real chance
SF Giants division rival showing interest in Evan Longoria
It seems that longtime SF Giants 3B Evan Longoria will not be re-signing, but he could be staying in the NL West.
Yankees ‘working on something big’ as free agency focus takes an unexpected turn
The New York Yankees have been focused on the top starting pitcher on the free agent market, Carlos Rodon. Rodon is reportedly seeking a deal worth $30 million per season in the 5–6 year range, but the Bombers have unexpectedly turned their attention toward the shortstop market, according to one MLB insider.
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
Red Sox In 'Heavy Discussions' With Japanese Ace Kodai Senga On Massive Deal
The Boston Red Sox reportedly are willing to spend big in free agency to fill their pitching woes.
Phillies' Matt Strahm: New contract announced
Strahm's signing of a two-year, $15 million contract with the Phillies was formally announced by the team Friday. It's a nice raise for Strahm, who pitched under a one-year, $3 million deal with the Red Sox in 2022. He earned the multi-year pact after posting a 3.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 52:17 K:BB across 44.2 innings. The southpaw should serve in a setup role in Philadelphia.
Giants' Richie James: Paces pass catchers in loss
James secured seven of nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 48-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. The veteran wideout finished with the team lead in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the day for the Giants, but those were mainly empty numbers in the lopsided loss. James helped make the final score a tad bit less embarrassing with a 19-yard touchdown grab off a pass from Tyrod Taylor with 39 seconds remaining, and he'll aim to carry over his momentum into a critical Week 15 Sunday night battle against the Commanders on the road.
Mets’ stance on pursuing power hitter in MLB free agency, revealed
The New York Mets have had quite the spending spree in MLB free agency, brushing aside any qualms about the luxury tax as they aim to build a true World Series contender in Queens. After securing a five-year deal for Japanese sensation Kodai Senga, some have wondered whether the Mets would be in the market for a slugger to add to the lineup. According to GM Billy Eppler, via Newsday’s Tim Healey, the Mets are not planning to make “a deep dive” into the power market this offseason.
Yankees Competing With These Teams For Carlos Rodón in Free Agency
New York is interested in signing the left-hander, but they aren't the only contender in on the Rodón sweepstakes
White Sox's Victor Reyes: Stays in division
Reyes agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Reyes elected free agency after the Tigers removed him from their 40-man roster last month and he winds up remaining in the...
