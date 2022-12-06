Read full article on original website
wymt.com
State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. Ball said that through her staff’s efforts, her office has returned a record amount of unclaimed property to the rightful owners. Ball is a Republican in her second...
kentuckytoday.com
Recounts reaffirm Giessel, McKay as winners in Alaska races
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A recount of an Anchorage-area state Senate race reaffirmed Republican Cathy Giessel as the winner, while a recount of an Anchorage House race reaffirmed Republican Rep. Tom McKay as the winner. The Senate recount was conducted by the state Division of Elections Wednesday at the...
kentuckytoday.com
OP-ED: ESG hurts Kentucky’s economy and our teachers, firefighters, and police officers
Kentucky is an energy state. We benefit from the competitive advantage that comes with having abundant fossil fuels and using them to produce low-cost electricity to power our homes and businesses. This is why I am defending Kentucky from an ESG movement that would destroy the Commonwealth’s competitive advantage and cripple our economy.
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky to receive $14 million for share of JUUL settlement
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced that the $434.9 million multi-state settlement with an e-cigarette manufacturer has been finalized and Kentucky will receive over $14 million as its share. The agreement settles allegations that JUUL Labs, Inc. violated Kentucky’s consumer protection laws by engaging in...
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
wymt.com
Kentucky awarded millions of dollars in federal funding for ‘internet for all’ initiative
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is getting some serious funding to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nearly $6 million federal “Internet for All” grant. Kentucky applied for and was awarded the funding through the federal Broadband Equity,...
Drag Queen Storytime events canceled in Kentucky due to domestic terrorism concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drag Queen Storytime has put future events on hold in Kentucky following the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's alert regarding heightened concerns of domestic terrorism threats against marginalized groups across the county, including the LGBTQ+ community. The Louisville-based nonprofit brings local drag artists to libraries across...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky renters rally for protections, new tenants bill of rights
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Community members concerned about rising rent and affordable housing are taking their concerns about conditions to the city’s leaders. Marching for change, a group advocating for renters around the state took their concerns about housing in Lexington right to the steps of city hall. Leading...
REAL ID Kentucky: Enforcement date extended 2 years
Kentuckians now have extra time to get a REAL ID, Gov. Beshear announced Monday.
KY AG Daniel Cameron Rules Against State Treasurer Allison Ball's Attempt Not To Disclose OJ Oleka Emails
Onye Jindu Oleka, former Deputy Treasurer (Pictured Left) with close friend and former boss Allison Ball, State TreasurerPhoto byKY State Treasurer Social Media Post. December 5th, 2022 (Frankfort, KY) by Chief Political Editor Don Thrasher.
wdrb.com
Wawa convenience store plans expansion into Kentucky
Wawa, a convenience store and gas station chain based on the East Coast, announced it is planning to expand into Kentucky.
wdrb.com
Kentucky opening new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is opening a new, larger driver licensing office in south Louisville. In a news release Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced a new regional office in Valley Station off Dixie Highway near Interstate 265. The new facility at 6202 Willismore Drive will eventually replace the smaller licensing facility at the Government Center on Dixie Highway in Pleasure Ridge Park.
wdrb.com
Kentucky unemployment benefits to change in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a planned cut to Kentucky's unemployment benefits at the start of the new year. Last spring, Kentucky lawmakers changed unemployment benefits to follow a formula based on the state's unemployment rate. Benefits will soon range from 12 to 24 weeks; previously benefits went up to 26 weeks.
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power urges customers to get ready for winter weather now
ASHLAND, Ky., December 8, 2022 – Before the cold, ice and snow become a common occurrence in eastern Kentucky weather forecasts, Kentucky Power is urging customers to take the necessary steps to be ready and stay safe throughout the winter. “Just as our crews stay prepared for winter storms...
Local actress wins state award
Missy Jo Bush won Best Performer at the Kentucky Theatre Association Festival for community theatres in Kentucky. The Festival is a statewide competition that was held in Campbellsville on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. Bush entered the festival as part of the cast for the ARTS (Appalachian Regional Theatre Society) production of excerpts from the play “The Good Doctor” by Neil Simon and Anton Chekhov, which placed second at the competition.
wkyufm.org
Largest economic development project in Kentucky history is in full swing
The most historic economic investment in Kentucky to date is taking shape off Interstate 65. On Monday, state and local leaders celebrated construction progress in Glendale where a pair of manufacturing plants will produce batteries for Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Although construction has already begun on what was once 1,500...
fox56news.com
Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
wbontv.com
Holiday traffic checkpoints announced for Madison and KSP Post 7 counties
The Kentucky State Police would like to offer periodic reminders to drivers who travel our roadways. Our agency strives daily to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Some of these proactive measures include various roadside safety checkpoints and saturating known problematic areas in the district through general patrol tactics.
