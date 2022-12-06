ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Local attorney Julia Rater enters 2023 election for Centre County judge seat

By Matt Hymowitz
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WmeS8_0jZaLZvr00

Attorney Julia Rater announced Tuesday that she is running for Centre County judge in 2023.

A spot on the bench is opening up with the retirement of President Judge Pamela Ruest.

Rater practices at McQuaide Blasko, where she focuses on family law. Previously, she was a partner at Miller, Kistler, Campbell. She also has experience in general civil litigation, landlord-tenant issues and real estate proceedings.

“Having practiced law in Centre County for 27 years, I am able to understand both sides of a dispute and to lead my clients toward an appropriate resolution,” Rater said in a statement. “I look forward to serving our citizens by listening carefully and respectfully to their testimony and rendering unbiased decisions consistent with the law.”

She has served 12 years on the Centre County Bar Association’s board of governors and is co-author of “ Custody Law and Practice in Pennsylvania.” She was also a member of the advisory committee that established the Children’s Advocacy Center of Centre County .

She and her husband, Brian, live in Patton Township.

