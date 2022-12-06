Read full article on original website
Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons
San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing...
How gas prices have changed in San Diego in the last week
Description: Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in San Diego using data from AAA.
San Diego homeowners concerned about upcoming water, sewer rate hikes
SAN DIEGO — San Diego homeowners found postcards in their mailboxes Monday; a notification that water and sewer rates are going up. The increase: 2.5% for water and 4% for sewer usage. If you pay $100, it’ll be a few dollars more. But it's coming at a time of crippling inflation.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Lease for Driscoll’s Wharf in Point Loma won’t be renewed, raising questions about what comes next
Point Loma’s Driscoll’s Wharf is losing its lease when it expires April 30, creating a lot of questions about the future of the site of the longtime commercial fishing marina and other businesses there. The Port of San Diego sent a letter Oct. 20 to Tom Driscoll, president...
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Certifies Election Results
Following a month of ballot counting, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Thursday certified the results of the Nov. 8, 2022 election with a voter participation rate of 54.2%. Of 1.9 million registered voters in the county, 1,043,490 ballots were cast. Of those, 939,102 were mail-in ballots -- nearly...
Opinion: Mobile Homes Are Overlooked as a Way to Quickly Expand Affordable Senior Housing
There will be nearly 1 million people over the age of 60 living in San Diego County in just 12 years so the dire need for affordable senior housing cannot be overstated. One of the most efficient — and widely overlooked — ways to increase the region’s senior housing inventory is to open more mobile home parks.
oceana.org
San Diego, California’s Second-Largest City, Bans Plastic Foam
Today, San Diego lawmakers passed an ordinance prohibiting plastic-foam foodware and coolers, as well as making utensils and straws available to patrons upon request only, making it the latest Southern California city to tackle the plastic pollution crisis through policy. Under the new law, retailers, hotels, and restaurants would be prohibited from distributing any type of plastic-foam foodware, as well as egg cartons and non-encased coolers. With over 1.4 million people living in San Diego, this is a significant step in curbing plastic pollution.
Voiceof San Diego
City to Double Allowed Housing in Mira Mesa
This post originally appeared in the Dec. 7 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox by subscribing today. The San Diego City Council passed new development regulations for Mira Mesa Monday, in hopes of spurring home building there in the coming decades. Mira Mesa is currently home to...
Inside the Mira Mesa plan that will guide neighborhood development for decades
SAN DIEGO — A plan that will add thousands of jobs and tens-of-thousands of homes in Mira Mesa was unanimously approved by the San Diego City Council Monday. The plan will create more housing and promote sustainability. It will guide neighborhood development for the next few decades. Many of...
NBC San Diego
San Diego is Climbing the Ranks of Most Expensive Cities in the World. Here's Why
San Diego is shooting up the ranks of the most expensive cities in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2022 Worldwide Cost of Living (WCOL) survey. The twice-yearly survey details how inflation is impacting prices across the globe, and it highlights how the cost of living in America's Finest City is rising alarmingly fast.
Coast News
Republican gains could mean changes for SANDAG, Ikhrata
REGION — The results of the November election will likely transform the San Diego Association of Governments board of directors and may push out the agency’s chief executive officer, Hasan Ikhrata, who has been challenged for questionable spending. Newly-elected mayors in Escondido, Chula Vista and National City, along...
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023
Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
eastcountymagazine.org
GAS PRICES DROP SHARPLY; GOVERNOR TAKES ACTION AS OIL COMPANIES REFUSE TO TESTIFY AT STATE HEARING ON PRICE GOUGING
Photo via Governor’s office: The five biggest oil refiners — Chevron, Marathon, Phillips 66, PBF Energy and Valero — all rejected invites to the California Energy Commission’s hearing today on gas prices. November 30, 2022 (San Diego) – Here’s some news to brighten your holiday season:...
Where to see holiday lights in San Diego County
It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays! For those who want to see the festive spirit in full force, there are lighting displays around San Diego County that will help brighten up your day.
times-advocate.com
Property once proposed for huge project bought by Golden Door spa that opposed it
The land formerly known as Newland Sierra, and Merriam Mountains, where county voters two years ago defeated an effort to build a huge development of 2,100 homes between I-15, Deer Springs Road and Hwy 78, has been taken out of play permanently. It will become protected, preserving open space, wildlife and habitat areas.
NBC San Diego
A Dead Man Was Elected City Attorney in Chula Vista. Now What?
The San Diego County Registrar of Voters certified the results of the Midterm Election on Thursday and it's official: a dead man won the City Attorney race in Chula Vista. City Attorney-elect Simon Silva fought cancer to the bitter end, passing away in early September surrounded by his wife and two daughters. He was the top vote-getter in the June primary and remained on the November ballot despite his unfortunate passing, per election rules.
Tom York on Business: After Years-Long Rise, San Diego Apartment Rents Fell in November
How ‘bout a bit of holiday cheer? Rents in San Diego decreased 1.4% month-to-month in November, compared to a 1% drop nationally. This data comes from residential rental listing website ApartmentList.com. The site conducts surveys of rents in national and regional markets on a regular basis. What’s more, rent...
Power outage hits Clairemont, Kearny Mesa neighborhoods
A power outage left thousands of homes and businesses in Clairemont and Kearny Mesa without electrical service Monday, authorities said.
New In-N-Out coming to National City; inside the plans to mitigate traffic
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Many agree In-N-Out is one of the best fast food restaurant options, some have said it's so good they don't mind waiting in a long line. “Yeah it's definitely worth it,” said Clarissa Villanueva, who waited in a drive-thru line for almost 40 minutes for her In-N-Out order.
kusi.com
Kensington residents outraged as City of San Diego attempts to replace street lamps
KENSINGTON (KUSI) – Controversy in the Kensington neighborhood. Many residents say the community is known for their antique street lamps, and are shocked to learn the City of San Diego wants to replace them with look-a-like fixtures. The City of San Diego tells residents the look-a-like’s are “safer.”...
