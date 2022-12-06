ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

NBC San Diego

San Diego County Certifies Election Results

Following a month of ballot counting, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Thursday certified the results of the Nov. 8, 2022 election with a voter participation rate of 54.2%. Of 1.9 million registered voters in the county, 1,043,490 ballots were cast. Of those, 939,102 were mail-in ballots -- nearly...
oceana.org

San Diego, California’s Second-Largest City, Bans Plastic Foam

Today, San Diego lawmakers passed an ordinance prohibiting plastic-foam foodware and coolers, as well as making utensils and straws available to patrons upon request only, making it the latest Southern California city to tackle the plastic pollution crisis through policy. Under the new law, retailers, hotels, and restaurants would be prohibited from distributing any type of plastic-foam foodware, as well as egg cartons and non-encased coolers. With over 1.4 million people living in San Diego, this is a significant step in curbing plastic pollution.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

City to Double Allowed Housing in Mira Mesa

This post originally appeared in the Dec. 7 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox by subscribing today. The San Diego City Council passed new development regulations for Mira Mesa Monday, in hopes of spurring home building there in the coming decades. Mira Mesa is currently home to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego is Climbing the Ranks of Most Expensive Cities in the World. Here's Why

San Diego is shooting up the ranks of the most expensive cities in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2022 Worldwide Cost of Living (WCOL) survey. The twice-yearly survey details how inflation is impacting prices across the globe, and it highlights how the cost of living in America's Finest City is rising alarmingly fast.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Republican gains could mean changes for SANDAG, Ikhrata

REGION — The results of the November election will likely transform the San Diego Association of Governments board of directors and may push out the agency’s chief executive officer, Hasan Ikhrata, who has been challenged for questionable spending. Newly-elected mayors in Escondido, Chula Vista and National City, along...
ESCONDIDO, CA
AlexCap

Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023

Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

A Dead Man Was Elected City Attorney in Chula Vista. Now What?

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters certified the results of the Midterm Election on Thursday and it's official: a dead man won the City Attorney race in Chula Vista. City Attorney-elect Simon Silva fought cancer to the bitter end, passing away in early September surrounded by his wife and two daughters. He was the top vote-getter in the June primary and remained on the November ballot despite his unfortunate passing, per election rules.
CHULA VISTA, CA

