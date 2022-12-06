ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Daily Montanan

South Dakota, Wyoming governors call for re-do of Black Hills forest data

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has joined her counterpart in Wyoming to ask the U.S. Forest Service to redo forest condition reports that the governors call inadequate, as part of a long-running feud over current and future logging levels in the Black Hills. Noem and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon made the request in a letter […] The post South Dakota, Wyoming governors call for re-do of Black Hills forest data appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WYOMING STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Wyoming

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
WYOMING STATE
Outsider.com

Lake Mead’s Dire Situation May Be Getting Much Worse: Here’s Why

As operations halted at one of Spain’s largest hydropower plants due to drought-stricken conditions, it highlights an ongoing problem at Nevada’s Lake Mead. According to Bloomberg, the Spanish electric utility company Endesa SA has shut down its facility after its water levels receded below 23 percent. This is below the minimum to produce electricity. The plant first opened in 1966 and, up until now, has never stopped operations.
NEVADA STATE
News Talk KIT

The Most Dangerous Snake Found in Washington State

The Most Dangerous Snake Found in Washington State. As we officially approach wintertime in Washington state, snakes everywhere are hunkering down in their homes to hibernate for the winter. Some will take advantage of hibernation to hit up snake Tinder and begin their search for a mate to make some cute snake babies. Other snakes will simply take a nice long nap after enjoying a fun hot snake summer. Which one of the 12 species of snakes found in Washington is the most dangerous snake to be found here?
WASHINGTON STATE
The Weather Channel

Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
COLORADO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch

What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
C. Heslop

Few Remember The Massacre Of Native Indian Americans

“It almost annihilated us as a people,” said Darren B. Parry. Parry is a former chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation. “But it’s largely been forgotten.” because the Civil War overshadowed the event. The causalities were 350 people. But some reports suggest higher numbers. (source)
a-z-animals.com

How Many Grizzly Bears Live in Yellowstone National Park?

Any visitor to a national park is either lucky or in great danger if they see a wild animal. Yellowstone National Park’s beautiful creatures will take your breath away, but you should not let them take your life. Seeing over a hundred raccoons may not evoke fear, but imagine seeing hundreds of grizzly bears roaming in that area. Grizzly bears are some of nature’s most frightening beasts; however, they are also symbols of a thriving ecosystem. This raises the question: how many grizzly bears live in Yellowstone National Park? This article uncovers the number of grizzly bears roaming Yellowstone and other interesting facts.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Seeking Sharpshooters for Elk Dispersal at Great Sand Dunes National Park

The state of Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park is the place for any self-proclaimed “sharpshooters” to immediately head to if you’re interested in hunting elk. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the department is looking for “qualified volunteers” to help hunt. They need help with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuge.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?

Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
MONTANA STATE

