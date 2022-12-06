ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't need surgery, has chance to play in postseason

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago

Patriots' Lawrence Guy hosts holiday party at Gillette Stadium 00:34

BOSTON -- Jimmy Garoppolo is still injured, but he may not be done for the season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Garoppolo does not need surgery on his injured foot and that the injury is not a Lisfranc injury.

Schefter said the window to return is roughly seven to eight weeks, making Garoppolo a candidate to potentially play in the postseason.

On Sunday, the 49ers determined that Garoppolo's foot injury would cost him the rest of the season, but head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday suggested that some positive developments might have come overnight.

Garoppolo, 31, wasn't even a part of the 49ers' plans this season, as the organization was ready to hand the reins to second-year quarterback Trey Lance. But without a trade partner emerging, the 49ers ended up restructuring Garoppolo's contract to keep him on the team as Lance's backup.

That proved to be quite useful for San Francisco, as Lance suffered a broken ankle in Week 2. Garoppolo has played quite well since then, leading the Niners to a 7-3 record while throwing 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

The 49ers are 8-4, a game up on Seattle in the NFC West and currently situated in the No. 3 seed in the NFC.

Seven weeks from the injury would be Jan. 22, which would be the divisional round of the playoffs.

The good news also extends to the offseason, when Garoppolo will be a free agent.

