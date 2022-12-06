Kalen DeBoer named Pac-12 Co-Coach of the Year

SEATTLE, WA (WASHINGTON) — First-year Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer was named the 2022 Pac-12 Co-Coach of the Year, while a total of 16 Huskies earned All-Pac-12 honors, the conference office announced today.



Four Huskies were named to the All-Pac-12 first team: wide receiver Rome Odunze , left guard Jaxson Kirkland , and defensive linemen Bralen Trice and Jeremiah Martin .



Another four Huskies earned a place on the second team: quarterback Michael Penix Jr. , left tackle Troy Fautanu , safety Alex Cook and kicker Peyton Henry .



Eight Washington players were given honorable mention: RG Henry Bainivalu , LB Cam Bright , C Corey Luciano , WR Jalen McMillan , RB Wayne Taulapapa , DL Zion Tupuola-Fetui , LB Alphonzo Tuputala and S Asa Turner .



The Pac-12’s year-end honors are voted on by the conferences’ 12 head coaches.



DeBoer, who was hired as the Husky head coach in November of 2021 after having spent the previous two seasons as head coach at Fresno State, led the Huskies to a 10-2 overall record in 2022, an improvement of four wins over the previous season. He shared the Pac-12 Co-Coach of the Year with Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith.



The Huskies’ 10 wins were the most-ever at UW under a first-year head coach, and the Dawgs will look for win No. 11 at the 2022 Valero Alamo Bowl, Dec. 29 vs. Texas. DeBoer is the first UW football coach to be named the conference’s Coach of the Year since Don James in 1991.



Kirkland, a senior from Portland, Ore., is a three-time, first-team All-Pac-12 player, having made the team in 2020 and 2021. He also made the Associated Press’s All-Pac-12 second team in 2019. This year, he helped lead an offensive line that gave up just seven sacks all season, while leading the nation in passing offense. Kirkland is the only three-time honoree on the team this year.



Odunze, a sophomore from Las Vegas, Nev., was a big part of that passing offense. He set a school record with four straight 100-yard receiving games and finished the year with six 100-yard games, 71 catches, 1,088 yards and seven touchdowns.



Trice, a sophomore from Phoenix, Ariz., and Martin, a senior from San Bernardino, Calif., were key components of the Huskies’ strong pass rush in 2022, as the Huskies shared the conference lead in sacks per game. Martin was third in the Pac-12 with 8.5 sacks, while Trice was fourth, with eight.



Penix, a junior from Tampa, Fla., who announced on Sunday that he’ll return for another season at UW in 2023, spent the entire last half of the season as the nation’s leading passer, finishing the regular season with 4,354 yards. He heads into the Alamo Bowl just 104 yards shy of the UW single-season passing yards record.



Fautanu, a sophomore from Henderson, Nev., started all 12 games, including 11 at left tackle for the Huskies’ dynamic offense, in his first season as a full-time starter.



Cook, a senior from Sacramento, Calif., was not only the team’s leading tackler, with 77, but also won the team’s 115-year old Guy Flaherty Most Inspirational Award.



Henry, a senior from Danville, Calif., will finish his Husky career as the program’s all-time leading scorer, with 393 points heading into the Alamo Bowl. In 2022, he made 17 out of 20 field goal attempts, was named the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week three times, and made game-winners in back-to-back weeks to beat ranked teams vs. Oregon State and at Oregon.



Washington’s eight honorable mention selections mean that four of five starting offensive linemen, both inside linebackers, three outside linebackers (edges), both starting safeties and four of six regular starters at the offensive skill positions earned honors from the conference.



Washington’s 2022 All-Pac-12 Honorees:



Co-Coach of the Year – Kalen DeBoer (with Jonathan Smith)



1st Team

WR Rome Odunze

OL Jaxson Kirkland

DL Bralen Trice

DL Jeremiah Martin



2nd Team

QB Michael Penix Jr.

OL Troy Fautanu

DB Alex Cook

K Peyton Henry



Honorable Mention

OL Henry Bainivalu

LB Cam Bright

C Corey Luciano

WR Jalen McMillan

RB Wayne Taulapapa

LB Alphonzo Tuputala

DL Zion Tupuola-Fetui

DB Asa Turner

