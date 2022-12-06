Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley Once Revealed That Kelly Preston Confronted Her for Flirting With John Travolta
John Travolta and Kirstie Alley worked together on Look Who's Talking. The on-screen lovers' chemistry translated into an off-screen flirtation. John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, put a stop to it.
Kirstie Alley Only ‘Recently Discovered’ Her Cancer Before She Died—Here’s the Form She Was Diagnosed With
If you’ve followed her four-decade-long career, you may have questions around how Kirstie Alley died and what her cause of death was before her sudden passing. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was nominated for five Emmys in...
Kirstie Alley, star of 'Cheers' and 'Look Who's Talking,' dies at 71 of colon cancer
Kirstie Alley, an actress best known for playing Rebecca Howe on the hit NBC sitcom "Cheers," has died from cancer. She was 71.
buzzfeednews.com
Actor Kirstie Alley Has Died At 71 After Being Treated For Cancer
Actor Kirstie Alley has died at age 71 after being diagnosed with cancer. On the Cheers actor's official Facebook page, her children, True and Lillie Parker, wrote that their mother had undergone treatment privately. Her representative confirmed her death to BuzzFeed News. "To all our friends, far and wide around...
'An Affair Of The Heart': Kirstie Alley Believed Patrick Swayze Was The 'One That Got Away' Up Until Her Death
Reunited in the sky. Late Cheers actress Kirstie Alley had two husbands and once claimed she was crazy about John Travolta, but for decades, sources said she allegedly carried a secret torch for Dirty Dancing hunk Patrick Swayze, RadarOnline.com has learned. While she once called Travolta "the love of her life," the legendary actress — whose surprising death was revealed on Monday after a secret battle with colon cancer — described Swayze as "the one that got away" and truly believed they would have been together until his 2009 death at the age of 57 if things worked out differently."Kirstie says...
Quentin Lee death: 34-year-old Broadway actor dies of colon cancer
Broadway actor Quentin Lee died of colon cancer at the age of 34.He was known for his portrayal of the phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera.The news was announced by the Broadway production on Instagram.“The Phantom family is saddened to hear of the passing of Quentin Oliver Lee,” they wrote on Instagram. “Quentin brilliantly led our North American tour in 2018. Our hearts are with Quentin’s family and friends.”Lee’s wife Angie also confirmed his death on his profile on Instagram.“Quentin passed in the wee hours of the morning. It was the most beautiful moment of my...
Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles
From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
Kirstie Alley through the years
Kirstie Alley died at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer. Here is a look back at her life and career in entertainment.
In Style
Kirstie Alley Has Died at 71
Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71. The star of Cheers and Drop Dead Gorgeous passed away on Monday from colon cancer. People reports that the cancer was “only recently discovered,” according to a statement released by her children, True and Lillie Parker, on Instagram. “We...
Kirstie Alley's 'Cheers' Co-Star Shelley Long Looks Somber On First Public Sighting Since Actress' Death After Colon Cancer Battle
Cheers alum Shelley Long appeared somber while spotted out and about following the death of her successor Kirstie Alley this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.Long, who portrayed Diane Chambers on the hit sitcom, was seen walking her dog at a park in Los Angeles on December 6, just one day after news of Alley's passing at 71.The TV icon was bundled up in a cozy sherpa jacket, sweatpants, and sneakers, appearing deep in thought in photos published by Daily Mail. Long has reportedly lived in a $1.3 million condo in the upscale enclave of Pacific Palisades since divorcing her second...
How Kirstie Alley Gave New Life to the Boston Sitcom ‘Cheers’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Actress Kirstie Alley died this week at the age of 71 after battling cancer. Known for film roles in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan...
WAFB.com
