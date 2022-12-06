Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
New building honors Missoula's longest serving employee
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new building at the Missoula County Fairgrounds received a special name. County commissioners made the surprise announcement on Thursday to honor Gerald "Jerry" Marks. Marks is the county's longest serving employee, and putting his name on the Exploration Center honors his 53-year career. After the...
Over 200 Vendors on Hand for Missoula Holiday MADE Fair Sunday
Join the fun and the enthusiastic crowds while you support small, independent artisans during the Christmas shopping season. The Adams Center on the University of Montana campus transforms into a Santa's workshop! A modern handcrafted market with over 200 local artists & non-profits. The 15th annual Missoula Holiday MADE fair...
NBCMontana
Officials seek public comment on plans for Marshall Mountain
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula city officials want public input on design plans for Marshall Mountain Park. The former ski resort near Missoula is currently open to the public under a special agreement, with the option for the city and county to buy it next year. Early design plans will...
NBCMontana
Montana families invited to discuss education
MISSOULA, Mont. — Families in Montana are invited to join in several talks on education ahead of the upcoming legislative session. Superintendent Elsie Arntzen will host four community events in the upcoming week that invites parents, school leaders and legislators to listen in on each session. Meetings take place...
NBCMontana
Missoula board signs off on new west side subdivision plans
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Consolidated Planning Board signed off on plans for a new subdivision on the city's west side. The area is called the West End Homes Subdivision, and it’s located just off Flynn Lane. The subdivision's plans call for 260 lots. The city would need...
NBCMontana
Missoula woman sentenced to prison for distributing meth
MISSOULA, MT — A Missoula woman was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in August to distributing meth. Deva Crystal Hartsoe, 42, was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. According to court documents, law enforcement officials made a controlled purchase of meth...
NBCMontana
Boys and Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation unveils new building
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boys & Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation and Lake County invites everybody to come see its new home in St. Ignatius. An announcement says volunteers will serve lunch at noon, and then the open house runs from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., when you can check out the new facility for young people's activities.
3 Great Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
NBCMontana
Supply shortages at local pharmacies leave people concerned
MISSOULA, Mont. — Many customers at locally owned pharmacies are noticing shelves stocked one day but almost empty the next day. "Sometimes we have to shop around and look around for things. Sometimes they're not coming in that day. Sometimes it's a two- to three-day wait for some items," said Corey Heffernan, pharmacist at Palmer Drug.
The Cheapest Way To Drive In Montana Snow
Hey, I'm a Montana fella on a budget. I don't have extra money left over in the fourth quarter to drop on new special winter tires, let alone ones that cost almost $1100. If my choices are "making sure my family gets Christmas presents while paying rent" and "splurging on new tires and maybe paying rent" you can guess which box is going to get ticked.
NBCMontana
Polson Parade of Lights draws large crowd
MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson, along the shores of Flathead Lake, is starting out this holiday season in a magical way, with a Parade of Lights rolling down Main Street. Trucks, emergency vehicles, businesses and Santa himself pulled out all the stops to make this year's celebration very special and colorful for everybody.
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
City of Missoula settles on top alternative for Higgins changes
Officials have announced a preferred plan to change the Higgins Avenue corridor, including a reduction of lanes near the downtown district.
DeSmet School in Missoula to reopen Tuesday
DeSmet School in Missoula called off Monday classes due to a mechanical problem with the sprinkler system.
NBCMontana
Tree of Life Ceremony returns to Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — People are gathering for the first Tree of Life ceremony in Missoula since before the pandemic. The 35th Annual Hospice Tree lighting ceremony in Rose Park will honor the lives of those who have passed. The event takes place at 6 p.m. A virtual version will...
montanakaimin.com
ASUM approves land acknowledgement, calls for Corbin swastika tile removal
The Associated Students of the University of Montana passed three resolutions addressing senate discussions multiple semesters in the making at its Nov. 30 meeting, bringing its total up to nine resolutions passed this semester. The senate first unanimously passed calling for the removal of eight swastika tiles from Corbin Hall,...
A Dramatic Deer Rescue in Missoula Happened, But Why? [Opinion]
First off I want to say how much I appreciate the Missoula Fire Department and the Missoula Police Department. I am in awe of what they do for our community on a daily basis. I can't say it enough how much I respect them and what they do. I heard about the story just recently of the dramatic rescue of a mother deer and her fawn from the Clark Fork River. I applaud what they did. Then I started to ask myself, "Why did they do what they did?"
NBCMontana
Doing Better Business: Growing number of text scams sent to phones
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Better Business Bureau looked at more than 300,000 reports people gave its Scam Tracker in the last seven years, and is seeing a major change in how bad actors are trying to scam people. "So far in 2022, scams perpetrated online are the most prevalent...
Woman accused of operating meth lab in Missoula County
A Missoula woman is in jail accused of operating a meth lab at a rental apartment in Missoula County in November.
NBCMontana
Attorney's office works toward compliance in Mineral Co. suit, sheriff's office lags
MISSOULA, Mont. — A status conference before a Mineral County judge revealed mixed efforts at compliance in a lawsuit alleging major problems in the sheriff's office and county attorney's office. Judge Shane Vannatta presided over the conference Wednesday afternoon via Zoom. The bottom line is the Mineral County Attorney’s...
Comments / 0