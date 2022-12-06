ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

New building honors Missoula's longest serving employee

MISSOULA, Mont. — A new building at the Missoula County Fairgrounds received a special name. County commissioners made the surprise announcement on Thursday to honor Gerald "Jerry" Marks. Marks is the county's longest serving employee, and putting his name on the Exploration Center honors his 53-year career. After the...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Over 200 Vendors on Hand for Missoula Holiday MADE Fair Sunday

Join the fun and the enthusiastic crowds while you support small, independent artisans during the Christmas shopping season. The Adams Center on the University of Montana campus transforms into a Santa's workshop! A modern handcrafted market with over 200 local artists & non-profits. The 15th annual Missoula Holiday MADE fair...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Officials seek public comment on plans for Marshall Mountain

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula city officials want public input on design plans for Marshall Mountain Park. The former ski resort near Missoula is currently open to the public under a special agreement, with the option for the city and county to buy it next year. Early design plans will...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana families invited to discuss education

MISSOULA, Mont. — Families in Montana are invited to join in several talks on education ahead of the upcoming legislative session. Superintendent Elsie Arntzen will host four community events in the upcoming week that invites parents, school leaders and legislators to listen in on each session. Meetings take place...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula board signs off on new west side subdivision plans

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Consolidated Planning Board signed off on plans for a new subdivision on the city's west side. The area is called the West End Homes Subdivision, and it’s located just off Flynn Lane. The subdivision's plans call for 260 lots. The city would need...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula woman sentenced to prison for distributing meth

MISSOULA, MT — A Missoula woman was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in August to distributing meth. Deva Crystal Hartsoe, 42, was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. According to court documents, law enforcement officials made a controlled purchase of meth...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Boys and Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation unveils new building

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boys & Girls Club of the Flathead Reservation and Lake County invites everybody to come see its new home in St. Ignatius. An announcement says volunteers will serve lunch at noon, and then the open house runs from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., when you can check out the new facility for young people's activities.
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their food and service.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Supply shortages at local pharmacies leave people concerned

MISSOULA, Mont. — Many customers at locally owned pharmacies are noticing shelves stocked one day but almost empty the next day. "Sometimes we have to shop around and look around for things. Sometimes they're not coming in that day. Sometimes it's a two- to three-day wait for some items," said Corey Heffernan, pharmacist at Palmer Drug.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

The Cheapest Way To Drive In Montana Snow

Hey, I'm a Montana fella on a budget. I don't have extra money left over in the fourth quarter to drop on new special winter tires, let alone ones that cost almost $1100. If my choices are "making sure my family gets Christmas presents while paying rent" and "splurging on new tires and maybe paying rent" you can guess which box is going to get ticked.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Polson Parade of Lights draws large crowd

MISSOULA, Mont. — Polson, along the shores of Flathead Lake, is starting out this holiday season in a magical way, with a Parade of Lights rolling down Main Street. Trucks, emergency vehicles, businesses and Santa himself pulled out all the stops to make this year's celebration very special and colorful for everybody.
POLSON, MT
XL Country 100.7

Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?

When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Tree of Life Ceremony returns to Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — People are gathering for the first Tree of Life ceremony in Missoula since before the pandemic. The 35th Annual Hospice Tree lighting ceremony in Rose Park will honor the lives of those who have passed. The event takes place at 6 p.m. A virtual version will...
MISSOULA, MT
montanakaimin.com

ASUM approves land acknowledgement, calls for Corbin swastika tile removal

The Associated Students of the University of Montana passed three resolutions addressing senate discussions multiple semesters in the making at its Nov. 30 meeting, bringing its total up to nine resolutions passed this semester. The senate first unanimously passed calling for the removal of eight swastika tiles from Corbin Hall,...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

A Dramatic Deer Rescue in Missoula Happened, But Why? [Opinion]

First off I want to say how much I appreciate the Missoula Fire Department and the Missoula Police Department. I am in awe of what they do for our community on a daily basis. I can't say it enough how much I respect them and what they do. I heard about the story just recently of the dramatic rescue of a mother deer and her fawn from the Clark Fork River. I applaud what they did. Then I started to ask myself, "Why did they do what they did?"
MISSOULA, MT

