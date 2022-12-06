Read full article on original website
It looks like OneApp is the whole damn problem!
I’m a former policy specialist for OneApp, and I’ll get straight to the point: The team at NOLA Public Schools who operate OneApp are brainy do-gooders with hearts of gold. I stand by them regardless of where my four-year-old goes to school next fall. Those who remember might...
Council approves 2023 budget with surprise addition of $124M in federal coronavirus relief spending
After a month of budget hearings, the New Orleans City Council on Thursday gave final approval to the city’s roughly $1.5 billion 2023 operating budget. The council insisted on modest changes to the $736 million general fund budget — which is made up of local recurring revenues like property and sales taxes — laid out in the draft budget Mayor LaToya Cantrell released in late October.
Federal judge nixes Sheriff Hutson’s proposed consent decree NDA
On Wednesday, a federal judge shot down a proposal by Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson that the other parties in the New Orleans jail’s long-running consent decree should have to sign a non-disclosure agreement to protect the information that the Sheriff’s Office is required to share with them as part of the ongoing litigation meant to bring the jail up to constitutional standards.
Increased funding and role for independent police monitor on hold after concerns from ethics board
The Orleans Parish Ethics Review Board passed a resolution last week stating that the city should increase the minimum guaranteed funding for the Office of the Independent Police Monitor (OIPM) before the City Council grants it additional investigative powers and responsibilities, in order to ensure that the office maintains its independence.
Join us Thursday, December 8 to learn how to find public records related to the environment.
Have you ever wondered how Louisiana’s public records laws work? On Thursday, December 8 journalists from The Lens will explain how you can use public records to hold your government agencies accountable and how to get those records. This time, we will focus on environmental records. This includes public...
City Council significantly expands approval power over city contracts
The New Orleans City Council on Thursday unanimously passed an ordinance to require the mayor to get council approval to sign contracts worth more than $1 million, as well as contracts with a term of more than one year. The measure greatly expands the council’s authority over city contracts. Although...
‘Misleading’ health data hid higher rates of asthma-related ER visits in St. John Parish, state cites error
The Louisiana Department of Health has publicly misrepresented the true rates of asthma-related emergency room visits in places like St. John the Baptist Parish, home to the controversial Denka manufacturing plant, according to Vickie Boothe, an environmental engineer and epidemiologist who spent a combined 33 years in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Whitney Plantation executive alleges Greenfield consultant accessed restricted property for ‘viewshed analysis’ work
The consulting firm hired by Greenfield Louisiana LLC, the Colorado-based company seeking to construct a large grain terminal in St. John the Baptist Parish, accessed restricted private property at the Whitney Plantation in order to snap photographs for a so-called viewshed analysis – a method of determining which physical features can be seen from a given vantage point – according to a member of the Whitney’s leadership team.
Sheriff Hutson says raises coming for deputies as council questions ‘frivolous’ spending at budget hearing
On Friday, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson asked the New Orleans City Council to approve a budget increase of around $13 million beyond what Mayor LaToya Cantrell proposed for her office, saying that the funds were needed to provide a pay raise for all current deputies and make the starting wage for new deputies competitive with other departments.
City gets much needed deadline extension to spend $1.7B in Katrina FEMA funds￼
FEMA has granted an extension for the city of New Orleans to finish spending $1.66 billion in post-Hurricane Katrina disaster funding for roadwork and drainage projects known as the Joint Infrastructure Recovery Request (JIRR) program. The city has only spent a fraction of that funding so far, and earlier this...
Behind The Lens Episode 187: ‘It looked like JPSO was digging up dirt on this teenager’
This week on Behind The Lens, in the days immediately following the death of a 16-year-old autistic juvenile who died while in custody, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office sought several search warrants in order to dig deeper into the teenager’s past. At a budget hearing, the New Orleans...
Behind The Lens Episode 186: ‘There was a real power struggle at the time’
This week on Behind The Lens, a flotilla of boats bringing fishermen, shrimpers and climate activists together protested in the waters surrounding a hotel and casino where a gathering of oil and gas industry executives was taking place. The New Orleans City Council, last week unanimously passed a “Healthy Homes”...
After an autistic teen’s in-custody death, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office used criminal search warrants to dig into his past
In January of 2020, several deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office restrained Eric Parsa, a severely autistic 16-year-old, by sitting on him for over nine minutes while he was handcuffed in the parking lot of a laser tag facility after an autism-related meltdown and altercation with his father.
