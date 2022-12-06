ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

It looks like OneApp is the whole damn problem!

I’m a former policy specialist for OneApp, and I’ll get straight to the point: The team at NOLA Public Schools who operate OneApp are brainy do-gooders with hearts of gold. I stand by them regardless of where my four-year-old goes to school next fall. Those who remember might...
Council approves 2023 budget with surprise addition of $124M in federal coronavirus relief spending

After a month of budget hearings, the New Orleans City Council on Thursday gave final approval to the city’s roughly $1.5 billion 2023 operating budget. The council insisted on modest changes to the $736 million general fund budget — which is made up of local recurring revenues like property and sales taxes — laid out in the draft budget Mayor LaToya Cantrell released in late October.
Federal judge nixes Sheriff Hutson’s proposed consent decree NDA

On Wednesday, a federal judge shot down a proposal by Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson that the other parties in the New Orleans jail’s long-running consent decree should have to sign a non-disclosure agreement to protect the information that the Sheriff’s Office is required to share with them as part of the ongoing litigation meant to bring the jail up to constitutional standards.
‘Misleading’ health data hid higher rates of asthma-related ER visits in St. John Parish, state cites error

The Louisiana Department of Health has publicly misrepresented the true rates of asthma-related emergency room visits in places like St. John the Baptist Parish, home to the controversial Denka manufacturing plant, according to Vickie Boothe, an environmental engineer and epidemiologist who spent a combined 33 years in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Whitney Plantation executive alleges Greenfield consultant accessed restricted property for ‘viewshed analysis’ work

The consulting firm hired by Greenfield Louisiana LLC, the Colorado-based company seeking to construct a large grain terminal in St. John the Baptist Parish, accessed restricted private property at the Whitney Plantation in order to snap photographs for a so-called viewshed analysis – a method of determining which physical features can be seen from a given vantage point – according to a member of the Whitney’s leadership team.
Sheriff Hutson says raises coming for deputies as council questions ‘frivolous’ spending at budget hearing

On Friday, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson asked the New Orleans City Council to approve a budget increase of around $13 million beyond what Mayor LaToya Cantrell proposed for her office, saying that the funds were needed to provide a pay raise for all current deputies and make the starting wage for new deputies competitive with other departments.
The Lens is the New Orleans area’s first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.

