Luke Bryan is a true good samaritan. The country star recently pulled over to rescue a single mom and her young kids stranded on the freeway. On Dec. 4, Cortney Potts was traveling down a Tennessee road when the unexpected happened. "I was just driving to my parent's house, and my tire blew out," Potts, a mother of two, told WKRN. "I was scared to keep going, so I just had to stop because I didn't want to mess my wheel up." After pulling off the road, she waited for help. Fortunately, someone witnessed what happened to her car. Moments later, a man in a pickup truck parked on the side of the road. He got out of the vehicle and ran towards Potts. "He was like, 'hey, I almost hit you! This is a really bad road, we've got to get out of this curve," 'Potts said. "I knew his voice, and I was like, 'okay, this is happening!'"

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO