TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department arrested three men accused of aggressive panhandling across the city on Friday. Police said the effort was part of a community quality of life patrol that targeted aggressive panhandlers in several locations throughout the downtown area. The three men were charged and combined, had 22 active criminal warrants. They were issued summonses for panhandling and offered drug addiction treatment and recovery services.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO