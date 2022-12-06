Read full article on original website
Healthcare providers, pharmacies finding it difficult to keep Tamiflu on shelves
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Tamiflu isn’t something that’s typically hard to get ahold of, but on Thursday morning, Lititz Apothecary in Lancaster County only had two boxes left. "We’ve definitely seen an uptick in the use of Tamiflu, getting a lot more calls," said Chet Patel, the...
'Tripledemic' leading to long wait times at emergency rooms
"We are seeing about almost a thousand cases a week right now of influenza, which is very abnormal for this point in the season," said Dr. Gemma Downham.
phillyvoice.com
With 'tranq dope' afflicting more drug users, Philly steps up overdose response training and wound care
Ever-changing trends in the nation's opioid epidemic have resulted in an increasingly tainted drug supply in the United States. More than ever, drug overdoses are now linked to substances that have been mixed with fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid that has largely replaced heroin as the primary driver of drug dependency and death in the U.S.
fox29.com
Philadelphia homelessness is a serious problem, but 1 outreach program is working for change
KENSINGTON - Homelessness is a serious problem in Philadelphia and the opioid crisis in Kensington drives the numbers up. But, through the help of Project Home, organizers hope change will come sooner, rather than later. Amid the bone-rattling clatter of the El in Kensington, Kara Cohen sees her patients. The...
local21news.com
State cracks down on drug delivery resulting in death offenses, new data shows
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) - The opioid epidemic peaked in 2017 and has since evolved into an overdose epidemic, officials say. Advocates believe handling overdoses is the first piece to solving the crisis but enforcement plays a critical role as well. “Anytime we have a fatal overdose, [investigators] are going to...
cbp.gov
Philadelphia CBP Officers Detect Cocaine, Methamphetamine in Hair and Skin Care Containers
PHILADELPHIA – A man who arrived from the Dominican Republic didn’t have much to be thankful for on November 23 after the cocaine and methamphetamine that Philadelphia Customs and Border Protection officers found in his hair care products has him facing Pennsylvania felony drug possession charges. Miguel Almonte...
Norristown Times Herald
Nabbed by Montgomery County Violent Crime Unit, gun trafficker faces up to 3 decades in prison
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for up to three decades for his involvement in a gun trafficking organization that relied on straw purchase schemes to purchase and resell more than three dozen firearms to others in a three-county area. Aaron Walker, 22, of the 2500...
Sick Of Crime, North Philly Store Hires Armed Guards: Reports
A north Philadelphia gas station has hired armed guards to patrol its property, citing a perceived rise in crime, according to several media reports. Shoppers at the KARCO gas station on Broad and West Clearfield Streets can expect to see security guards toting rifles and sporting kevlar vests…
fox29.com
Southwest Philly group calls for change, working to build medical facility in area where there is none
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Community members in Southwest Philadelphia say they have nowhere to go for medical care, as there are no urgent care centers or health facilities for those in need. But, a local church is leading a call for change. "When we first moved here in 1972, it was...
Missing Woman Wanted On Drug Charges In Chester County Thought To Be In Harrisburg: Authorities
A 37-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday is wanted on drug charges filed Saturday, authorities say. The Pennsylvania state police are searching for Nicole Elizabeth McCartney of Millersburg who was last seen by her family members in Upper Paxton Township on Dec. 2 around 8 a.m. On Dec....
Trenton police crack down on aggressive panhandlers
TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department arrested three men accused of aggressive panhandling across the city on Friday. Police said the effort was part of a community quality of life patrol that targeted aggressive panhandlers in several locations throughout the downtown area. The three men were charged and combined, had 22 active criminal warrants. They were issued summonses for panhandling and offered drug addiction treatment and recovery services. The post Trenton police crack down on aggressive panhandlers appeared first on Shore News Network.
Accused Stalker Put Tracking Device On Victim's Car: Bucks Police
A Chester County man is accused of stalking a victim in Bucks County by placing a tracking device on their car, authorities say. Michael John Kennedy, 53, of Phoenixville, surrendered to Central Bucks police on Wednesday, Nov. 9 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. In August, investigators say...
FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced
An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
South Jersey Man Arrested With Pound Of Crystal Meth: Prosecutor
A Burlington County man has been sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison for selling crystal methamphetamine, authorities said. Richard Mallinson, 54, of Mount Holly previously pleaded guilty to drug possession with the intent to distribute, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. This was a result of...
Philly man accused of impersonating USPS postal worker, stealing mail
Investigators say Zachkey James cashed in more than $66,000 in money orders.
Man who survived Wilson Borough shooting is charged with another drug felony
A 33-year-old Wilson Borough man, who has served time on drug and gun charges and was the victim of a violent attack in 2020 in his home, is facing a new charge after an altercation with his parole officer, court papers say. Shadee Ismael Johnson, of the 1600 block of...
Lancaster County organizations partner to spread warmth this holiday season
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — There is an effort to keep Lancaster County folks warm happening. Blue Ridge Communications in Ephrata is spreading the warmth with a blanket distribution. Officials with Blue Ridge and several local organizations were handing out blankets to people who need them on Thursday at the...
Action News Investigation: Real estate company accused of deceptive practices
Rosetta Loper Grant, who is selling her Oxford Circle home, signed onto the agreement offered by MV Realty. But then in May, she started second-guessing her decision.
One dead in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 killed one woman on Thursday, Dec. 7. Michelle K. Massey, 61, from Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Corner's office at 1:28 p.m. The crash occurred on the Exit 14 off-ramp of I-81 South...
Philly's 'Boy In The Box' Identified After 65 Years: Police
A boy found dead in a box 65 years ago in Philadelphia has been identified as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, city police announced at a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 8. Dubbed "The Boy in the Box" or "America's Unknown Child" after his body was found stuffed in a bassinet box along Susquehanna Road in February 1957, the boy's case was one of the oldest unsolved murders in Philadelphia history, according to the department.
