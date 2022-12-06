ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
phillyvoice.com

With 'tranq dope' afflicting more drug users, Philly steps up overdose response training and wound care

Ever-changing trends in the nation's opioid epidemic have resulted in an increasingly tainted drug supply in the United States. More than ever, drug overdoses are now linked to substances that have been mixed with fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid that has largely replaced heroin as the primary driver of drug dependency and death in the U.S.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Trenton police crack down on aggressive panhandlers

TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department arrested three men accused of aggressive panhandling across the city on Friday. Police said the effort was part of a community quality of life patrol that targeted aggressive panhandlers in several locations throughout the downtown area. The three men were charged and combined, had 22 active criminal warrants. They were issued summonses for panhandling and offered drug addiction treatment and recovery services. The post Trenton police crack down on aggressive panhandlers appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced

An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

One dead in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 killed one woman on Thursday, Dec. 7. Michelle K. Massey, 61, from Wayne was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Corner's office at 1:28 p.m. The crash occurred on the Exit 14 off-ramp of I-81 South...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Philly's 'Boy In The Box' Identified After 65 Years: Police

A boy found dead in a box 65 years ago in Philadelphia has been identified as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, city police announced at a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 8. Dubbed "The Boy in the Box" or "America's Unknown Child" after his body was found stuffed in a bassinet box along Susquehanna Road in February 1957, the boy's case was one of the oldest unsolved murders in Philadelphia history, according to the department.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
