DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Biden is poised to sign bill that bans private ownership of big cats
Good morning, I'm Rachel Martin. If you ever thought about owning a pet tiger or a lion, well, you need a new dream for a lot of reasons, but mainly because President Biden will soon sign a bill passed in Congress that bans private ownership of big cats. There are about 7,000 tigers in private hands or in zoos in the U.S., almost twice as many as are in the wild around the world. The new bill means no more photo ops or cub petting sites - wildcats only in sanctuaries, universities and certified zoos. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
It's been 50 years since the Apollo 17 mission put humans on the moon
On this day 50 years ago, Apollo 17 left Earth. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: We have ignition. Two, one, zero - we have a liftoff. CHANG: It was NASA's last mission to send astronauts to the dusty lunar surface. NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce reports that this anniversary comes as NASA is closer than ever to going back.
Report finds truck manufacturers are privately lobbying to weaken U.S. climate policy
CARLOS MORALES: (Speaking Spanish). KLIVANS: Morales says his current truck may be his last because purchasing an electric one will be too expensive. The laws in California are too stringent to keep up with, he says. A new report finds that most truck-makers agree. London-based think tank InfluenceMap uncovered that manufacturers publicly promote zero-emissions fleets while privately trying to delay federal and state laws to get there. Kalina Dmitriew wrote the report based on public records. She says they knew the lobbying was taking place.
WNBA star Brittney Griner freed from Russian prison
Brittney Griner is heading home. The WNBA star, who has been detained in Russia since February, has been released as part of a prisoner swap. The man freed from the U.S. is a notorious Russian arms dealer. President Biden announced the news about Griner from the White House. (SOUNDBITE OF...
A foiled coup plot reveals why members of Germany's far-right can seem 'invisible'
Today, German special forces arrested 25 suspected far-right extremists over a plot to overthrow the government. Prosecutors say the group was influenced by the Reichsburger, the Reich Citizens' Movement. Its core belief is that Germany's modern democratic government is not legitimate; that the German Reich, which fell after World War I, still exists. It's had a reputation as a crackpot movement. But Germany's head of domestic intelligence says the group has grown in the last year substantially and now presents a, quote, "high level of danger."
Israelis and Palestinians fear what the new Israeli government could cause
Ultranationalists are about to have a lot more power in Israel. And in a moment, we're going to get a tour of some hotspots where they could exert their influence the most. Benjamin Netanyahu is returning as prime minister with a coalition that includes the far right. It will be perhaps the most right-wing government in Israel's history. One prominent member will be Itamar Ben-Gvir, previously convicted for anti-Arab racism and now on tap to oversee the Israeli police. NPR's Daniel Estrin has been exploring what this could mean, and he joins us now from Jerusalem. Hi, Daniel.
How China's COVID policy rollbacks will affect the country and the world
China is changing its approach to COVID-19. The country seems to be abandoning a policy of zero COVID infections. That policy led to widespread travel restrictions and lockdowns. Now economic stagnation and all those public protests are forcing leaders to say they will change course. China's new policy could mean additional freedoms.
Morning news brief
We're going to start in Germany this hour where authorities disrupted a plot by a far-right extremist group to overthrow the government. In one of the country's largest anti-terror raids, police on Wednesday arrested 25 people in many different locations. Many belong to a movement known as the Reich Citizens. The revelation of their alleged plot adds to concerns about anti-democratic movements around the world.
China rolls back some of its most controversial COVID restrictions
China on Wednesday announced a series of new steps to, quote, "optimize its approach to the pandemic." In reality, the government is moving away decisively from the draconian measures that have defined its zero-COVID approach for the past three years. And that also sparked angry street protests a couple of weeks ago. To bring us up to speed here, we're joined now by China affairs correspondent John Ruwitch. Hey, John.
Indonesia's new laws a threat to privacy, press and human rights, says UN
JAKARTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations has expressed concern over threats to civil liberties posed by Indonesia's new criminal code, warning the revised laws could result in the erosion of press freedom, privacy and human rights in the world's third-largest democracy.
Chinese president invites Saudi king to visit China - Saudi state TV
DUBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to visit China, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported on Friday. Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Riham Alkousaa Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky.
Dozens arrested in Germany under suspicion of a plot to overthrow the government
German authorities say they expect to make more arrests as they investigate an alleged plot to overthrow the government there. Thousands of police officers carried out raids throughout Germany yesterday. They arrested more than two dozen people suspected of planning to break into the seat of Germany's government, attack political leaders and seize control of the country. Among those arrested, an aristocrat, a soldier and a former member of parliament. We're joined now by Constanze Stelzenmuller. She is a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and an expert on German foreign and security policy. Constanza, thanks for being here.
What's at stake for Xi Jinping's trip to Saudi Arabia
Now let's bring in Yu Jie, senior research fellow at Chatham House, a think tank in London. Her focus is China's relations with the Middle East and Gulf states - right on point. Welcome to the program. YU JIE: Good morning, Steven. INSKEEP: What interests do these two authoritarians really...
Sweeping tech layoffs are hitting immigrant workers hard
It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep. And I'm Rachel Martin. About 50,000 tech workers lost their jobs last month as Meta, Amazon, Twitter and others laid off parts of their workforce. Losing a job is always devastating. But for many immigrant workers, their ability to stay in the U.S. is now on a pretty brutal ticking tock. NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith reports.
New Federal Legislation: Methane Emissions Research Act
Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, along with Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), today introduced the Methane Emissions Research Act of 2022. Thea bill is intended to empower the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to measure and quantify methane emissions from domestic oil and gas operations. “In the short term, methane is at least 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide at warming our planet and is one of the worst offenders when...
Encore: Some residents are concerned about domestic lithium mining in the U.S.
The U.S. has been pushing to mine more lithium for electric vehicle batteries. But there's a tradeoff, as residents have learned near Charlotte, N.C., where a big, open-pit mine has been proposed. Here's David Boraks of WFAE. DAVID BORAKS, BYLINE: A company called Piedmont Lithium wants to build a mine...
Government denies ‘race to bottom’ on regulation as Hunt loosens City rules – business live
Chancellor Jeremt Hunt is unveiling a 30-point package of City policy changes on Friday that rows back on regulations to boost competition and growth.
Russia blames Ukrainian drones for explosions at two air bases within the country
The war in Ukraine is spreading beyond its borders. Russia's defense ministry reported explosions at two air bases inside Russia and Russia blames Ukrainian drones. Ukraine is not confirming if they're responsible. We've called Max Bergmann, a former U.S. diplomat and expert on European and Russian security at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Welcome to the program.
China holds a memorial service for Jiang Zemin
That is sound from the Chinese Communist Party's memorial service that was held this morning for one of its former leaders, Jiang Zemin, who died last week at the age of 96. Jiang helped to oversee the country's economic transformation during what is now seen as a time of relative freedom.
