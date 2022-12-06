Read full article on original website
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
Huntsville spends $1 million to recruit people to live and work in the city
In this year's State of the City address, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said one of the greatest challenges facing the city is a shortage of workers. Huntsville leaders are working to fix that through a 1 million dollar campaign.
Books-A-Million opens new Huntsville location
The Huntsville Books-A-Million moved out of its North Memorial Parkway location in June and officially opened its new location, just down the road, off South Memorial Parkway.
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
WHNT-TV
Volunteers needed for United Way of North Alabama in 2023
‘Tis the season of giving, and there are a few ways you can give back to the United Way of Madison County (UWMC). Volunteers needed for United Way of North Alabama …. ‘Tis the season of giving, and there are a few ways you can give back to the United Way of Madison County (UWMC).
WHNT-TV
Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into Community Center
The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center. Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into …. The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center. Suspect...
Meet your GOAL: New partnership spurs opportunities for adult education
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new year is on the horizon. What will 2023 look like for you?. While the economy is undergoing a shift, the job market remains strong. Now is the time to position yourself to make the most of it. A study by SmartAsset, a consumer financial resource site, ranked Huntsville second in the nation for career opportunities. A new partnership aims to help more people take advantage of the possibilities.
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville
MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville. The...
New hotel begins construction at Huntsville’s Redstone Gateway
A new hotel is under construction at Huntsville's Redstone Gateway — the $700 million complex that opened last March.
8th annual Huntsville Christmas parade route, details announced
The 8th Annual Huntsville Christmas Parade, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" is set to hit the streets on December 8!
Don’t miss Huntsville’s Tinsel Trail!
If this is your first Christmas in the Rocket City, you're probably noticing an array of decorations and festivities this holiday season.
Huntsville is growing and it's 'infrastructure' is keeping up with the changes
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Now, while you may not always use the word infrastructure, examples are all around us here in the city. From the buildings you see going up in Mid-City to the orange traffic cones you pass on the way to work; these are all signs of what infrastructure.
WAFF
Huntsville clinic sees drop in donations; leaders blame trickle down effect of inflation
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local methadone clinic needs help to build up its free closet and pantry. Behavioral Health Group leaders say their donations are at an all-time low. Counselor Christi Mozo says her clinic is seeing a trickle-down effect when it comes to inflation. Their pantry and closet...
WCTV
Trulieve spokesperson says wave off layoffs in Gadsden, Jefferson and Madison Co. “will be the only wave”
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Workers at Trulieve are experiencing a surge of layoffs right before the holidays. Employees at locations in multiple counties, including Madison, Jefferson and Gadsden, are being let go. WCTV has received several calls over the last week from people who have lost their jobs. A spokesperson...
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Wienermobile in North Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
Redstone Arsenal delivers update on base’s efforts
Redstone Arsenal is a huge economic driver for Madison County and the surrounding areas — and Thursday, local industries got a full report on the work done by than 43,000 people working on base.
256today.com
Huntsville business leaders selected to statewide recreation board
BIRMINGHAM – Four Huntsville business leaders have been selected to Innovate Alabama’s recently established Council on Outdoor Recreation and to the Outdoor Recreation Advisory Roundtable. Darrell Ezell, director of Diversity Equity & Inclusion at the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology, has been appointed to the council’s private sector representative....
Huntsville library adds new local artists to streaming service
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library’s (HMCPL) Blast Music Streaming Platform has added 25 new North Alabama artists to its free music streaming service. The total number of artists on the platform is 108; with 109 albums representing a wide range of musical genres including hip-hop,...
256today.com
Limestone County’s Buckelew family donates 320 acres to Land Trust
HUNTSVILLE – Land Trust of North Alabama recently received a donation from Beth Freeman Buckelew of 320 acres in Limestone County near Athens. The property was willed to the Land Trust protecting it from future development and preserving family farmland, a portion of Piney Creek, and a variety of other natural features, the organization said.
Huntsville breaks daily rainfall record
On Monday the area experienced steady moderate to heavy rainfall. This heavy rain led to excessive totals for some, especially in north Alabama. The outcome of this heavy rain was ponding on roadways and rises in river and stream levels. The Huntsville area specifically broke a 112-year-old daily rainfall record. The Huntsville Airport recorded 2.23 […]
WAAY-TV
Priceville teacher awarded for commitment to students
Bojangles of North Alabama teamed up with Priceville Elementary School Tuesday morning to surprise a very deserving teacher. Alex Clark teaches about 50 special education K-4th graders in Morgan County. Clark's colleagues nominated her to Bojangles for the recognition. "It's nice to be able to put that emphasis on the...
FOX54 News
