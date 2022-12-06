ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Bham Now

Botanica is closing at the end of the year

Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT-TV

Volunteers needed for United Way of North Alabama in 2023

'Tis the season of giving, and there are a few ways you can give back to the United Way of Madison County (UWMC).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Former Juvenile Detention Facility to Be Turned Into Community Center

The Madison City Council approved a bid to renovate the old Three Springs juvenile detention facility into a community center.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Meet your GOAL: New partnership spurs opportunities for adult education

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new year is on the horizon. What will 2023 look like for you?. While the economy is undergoing a shift, the job market remains strong. Now is the time to position yourself to make the most of it. A study by SmartAsset, a consumer financial resource site, ranked Huntsville second in the nation for career opportunities. A new partnership aims to help more people take advantage of the possibilities.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Woodmont Avenue in Huntsville. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Huntsville business leaders selected to statewide recreation board

BIRMINGHAM – Four Huntsville business leaders have been selected to Innovate Alabama’s recently established Council on Outdoor Recreation and to the Outdoor Recreation Advisory Roundtable. Darrell Ezell, director of Diversity Equity & Inclusion at the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology, has been appointed to the council’s private sector representative....
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville library adds new local artists to streaming service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library’s (HMCPL) Blast Music Streaming Platform has added 25 new North Alabama artists to its free music streaming service. The total number of artists on the platform is 108; with 109 albums representing a wide range of musical genres including hip-hop,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Limestone County’s Buckelew family donates 320 acres to Land Trust

HUNTSVILLE – Land Trust of North Alabama recently received a donation from Beth Freeman Buckelew of 320 acres in Limestone County near Athens. The property was willed to the Land Trust protecting it from future development and preserving family farmland, a portion of Piney Creek, and a variety of other natural features, the organization said.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Huntsville breaks daily rainfall record

On Monday the area experienced steady moderate to heavy rainfall. This heavy rain led to excessive totals for some, especially in north Alabama. The outcome of this heavy rain was ponding on roadways and rises in river and stream levels. The Huntsville area specifically broke a 112-year-old daily rainfall record. The Huntsville Airport recorded 2.23 […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Priceville teacher awarded for commitment to students

Bojangles of North Alabama teamed up with Priceville Elementary School Tuesday morning to surprise a very deserving teacher. Alex Clark teaches about 50 special education K-4th graders in Morgan County. Clark's colleagues nominated her to Bojangles for the recognition. "It's nice to be able to put that emphasis on the...
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

