HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new year is on the horizon. What will 2023 look like for you?. While the economy is undergoing a shift, the job market remains strong. Now is the time to position yourself to make the most of it. A study by SmartAsset, a consumer financial resource site, ranked Huntsville second in the nation for career opportunities. A new partnership aims to help more people take advantage of the possibilities.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO