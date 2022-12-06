ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsjax.com

Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

HONOLULU — (AP) — Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is no longer feeding a flow that's been creeping toward a crucial highway, scientists said Thursday, even as the world’s largest volcano keeps on erupting. That means lava isn’t advancing, and is no longer an imminent threat...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy