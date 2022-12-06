Read full article on original website
actionnewsjax.com
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU — (AP) — Lava from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is no longer feeding a flow that's been creeping toward a crucial highway, scientists said Thursday, even as the world’s largest volcano keeps on erupting. That means lava isn’t advancing, and is no longer an imminent threat...
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: Archeologists examine mysterious structure on Florida beach
Archeologists examine mysterious structure on Florida beach Archeologists believe a mysterious object that was revealed by the beach erosion caused by Hurricane Nicole may be a cargo ship dating back to the 1800s. (WFTV)
Ohio author with low book signing turnout encouraged by Stephen King, Margaret Atwood
GIRARD, Ohio — A first-time author from northeastern Ohio lamenting a poor turnout at a book signing received unexpected words of encouragement from some literary heavyweights. Chelsea Banning, a librarian in Girard whose real name is Chelsea Vandergrift Podgorny, published her first novel, a fantasy work called “Of Crowns...
