Most Swear Words Have a Common Feature, Even Across Different Languages
Have you ever heard a word in a foreign language and thought it sounded profane or rude for some inexplicable reason? Well, a new series of studies suggests you might be onto something. Psychologists from the University of London have found a characteristic of words we use to swear that's consistent across a variety of languages, and it might represent a universal phonetic pattern. According to the psychologists Shiri Lev-Ari and Ryan McKay, swear words around the world typically lack 'approximants' – sounds made by bringing our lips, teeth, hard palate or tongue close to one another without quite making contact. Think of...
Oldest cooked leftovers ever found suggest Neanderthals were foodies
If you thought Neanderthals survived on a diet of foraged berries and uncooked animal flesh, think again. Charred remnants of what appears to be the world’s oldest cooked meal ever found have been unearthed in a cave complex in northern Iraq, prompting speculation that Neanderthals may have been foodies.
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show Signs of ‘Unity, Excitement and Unadulterated Pleasure’ During New York Night Out
Body language expert Judi James claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed signs of 'unity, excitement, and unadulterated pleasure' during New York night out.
bookriot.com
The Best Books of the Year According to The New York Times
The staff of the New York Times Book Review released their 100 Notable Books of 2022 list a week ago featuring fiction, nonfiction, and poetry titles. They’ve since whittled this list down to 10 for their Best Books of 2022 list that was released today. The list is made...
scitechdaily.com
Lost for Centuries: Scientists Discover Texts From an Ancient Astronomical Catalog
Written over 2000 years ago, the Hipparchus Star Catalogue is the oldest known attempt to determine the precise position of fixed stars. Fragments of the Star Catalogue written by the Greek astronomer Hipparchus during the second century BC have recently been discovered by researchers from the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), Sorbonne University, and Tyndale House (associated with the University of Cambridge). These texts were discovered using multispectral imaging methods after being wiped from a manuscript during the medieval period in order to reuse the pages. The study of these extracts, which was published in the Journal for the History of Astronomy, sheds new light on ancient astronomy.
'Massive evidence' on evolution: Extinct human species with tiny brains 'used fire' to live underground
Researchers claim to have discovered new evidence of extinct human species who lived in the underground caves of modern-day South Africa. The archeological findings reveal that Homo naledi, a prehistoric human species used fires to prepare food and navigate in the darkness of underground caves, according to South African paleoanthropologist and National Geographic explorer Lee Berger.
Smithonian
Researchers Find Living Clam Thought to Have Gone Extinct Thousands of Years Ago
Marine ecologist Jeff Goddard was searching for sea slugs in the tide pools of a California beach near Santa Barbara when something strange caught his eye: two tiny translucent white clams. Goddard was surprised—he had studied California’s intertidal habitats for decades, but had never seen anything like these delicate little mollusks, per a statement.
A scientific survey takes a look at 'vocal mimicry' in parrots
You know, Mary Louise, it turns out parrots just want to feel included in conversation, just like anyone else. (SOUNDBITE OF COCKATOO CHIRPING) CHANG: That is Yoko, a cockatoo that recently participated in a research survey looking at the phenomenon of vocal mimicry in parrots - what we often refer to when we say that parrots are, quote, "talking." Over 900 pet parrots were included in the survey published this week in the journal Scientific Reports.
petapixel.com
Victorian-Era People Who Never Existed: These Portraits Were AI-Generated
An artist used the latest version of AI image generator Midjourney to create these ultra photorealistic images of people in the 19th century. Mario Cavalli shared the remarkable images he created with the machine learning artificial intelligence tool and tells PetaPixel that they are straight from Midjourney with no Photoshop work.
Netflix releases the long-awaited documentary series, 'Harry & Meghan'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have produced a new Netflix documentary series about themselves. It's called "Harry & Meghan." And its first three episodes are streaming now, with three more episodes to come next week. NPR pop culture correspondent Linda Holmes is here to...
Céline Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome. Here's how it affects people
The singer Céline Dion announced she finally has a diagnosis for the medical condition that has caused her to cancel and postpone performances over the past year. In a tearful social media post Wednesday, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer said she's been suffering from stiff-person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological condition that causes severe muscle spasms and stiffening in the limbs.
Only English Would Try to Shorten a Word This Way
You walk into your favorite coffee shop. You greet the familiar barista, who knows your daily order. You say “Hi, I’ll have the”—wait, I can’t figure out how to write the next word. You know, “the usual,” but shorter. Hip! Casual! I’ll have the … uzhe. I mean, the yoozh. The youj?!
These are the words, movies and people that Americans searched for on Google in 2022
The end of the year is nearing, and as usual, Google is recapping 2022's current events and trends with the most popular searches made through the platform. These are the terms Americans searched the most. Most popular searches overall. Wordle. Election results. Betty White. Queen Elizabeth. Bob Saget. Ukraine. Mega...
wegotthiscovered.com
What is the Na’vi language in ‘Avatar’ based on?
Creating a fictional language is one of the hardest artistic endeavors. Making it original, believable, and functional requires years of research and development. J. R. R. Tolkien spent six decades on his Elvish languages. Marc Okrand systematized the Star Trek language, Klingon, in the ’80s and continues to revamp it. George R.R. Martin created Dothraki for the first of his A Song of Fire and Ice novels, 1996’s A Game of Thrones, which David J. Peterson expanded into a 3,000-word language for the TV adaptation nearly 15 years later.
