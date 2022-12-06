ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

NEWS10 ABC

Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Effect of Georgia’s voting law unclear, despite high turnout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s 2022 election season ended dramatically this past week, but that was because of the closely watched Senate runoff that solidified Democratic control of the chamber and not for any large-scale problems with voting. That led Republicans in the state to say concerns over a...
GEORGIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Climate concerns give national attention to Louisiana race

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The election for a seat on a typically obscure regulatory commission in Louisiana, a state with a front row seat to the effects of climate change, has gained national attention as major utility companies and outside political action committees pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race.
LOUISIANA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul signs emergency home heating bill

Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Thursday to allow homeowners heating with propane access to emergency deliveries from alternate suppliers when deliveries are late or missed during times of urgent need.
NEWS10 ABC

12/10/22: Snow Arriving Sunday Afternoon

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. It was a cold afternoon across the Capital Region today, strong high pressure to our north helped to drain in that cold air. This is setting the stage for our snow for Sunday. Our storm system is currently near Minnesota, this will be...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

