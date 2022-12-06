Read full article on original website
Related
NEWS10 ABC
Storm blowing through California dumps snow in Sierra
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada as a winter storm packing powerful winds sent ski lift chairs swinging and closed mountain highways while downpours at lower elevations triggered flood watches Sunday across large swaths of California into Nevada. More than 250 miles...
NEWS10 ABC
Effect of Georgia’s voting law unclear, despite high turnout
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s 2022 election season ended dramatically this past week, but that was because of the closely watched Senate runoff that solidified Democratic control of the chamber and not for any large-scale problems with voting. That led Republicans in the state to say concerns over a...
NEWS10 ABC
Climate concerns give national attention to Louisiana race
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The election for a seat on a typically obscure regulatory commission in Louisiana, a state with a front row seat to the effects of climate change, has gained national attention as major utility companies and outside political action committees pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race.
Hochul signs emergency home heating bill
Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Thursday to allow homeowners heating with propane access to emergency deliveries from alternate suppliers when deliveries are late or missed during times of urgent need.
Man zip-tied, set on fire during carjacking in California, sheriff says
The man told deputies he was tricked into stopping his car just southwest of Yuba City.
You can only get this Wendy’s breakfast item in Indiana
Wanna drive to Indiana for breakfast?
2nd Garafalo brother sentenced over fatal 2021 assault
The second Garafalo brother that was involved in the Caroline Street assault that took place in August 2021, has been sentenced. Jordan Garafalo has been sentenced to three years in a state correctional facility along with three years post-release supervision.
Niagara Falls woman accused of conspiracy in Halfmoon
State police arrested Sheontae B. Ward, 30 of Niagra Falls on December 7. Ward was allegedly involved in a theft of over $17,000.
NEWS10 ABC
12/10/22: Snow Arriving Sunday Afternoon
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:. It was a cold afternoon across the Capital Region today, strong high pressure to our north helped to drain in that cold air. This is setting the stage for our snow for Sunday. Our storm system is currently near Minnesota, this will be...
Two arrested after police investigate arson fraud case
Two suspects have been arrested following an investigation into an arson fraud case in August.
Comments / 0