FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Despite inflation, holiday shoppers support local artists
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There have been plenty of holiday gift and art shows around the Mahoning Valley. Various artists around the area held a show in downtown Youngstown on Sunday. Concept Studio in downtown Youngstown was filled with photographs, jewelry, paintings and other pieces of art for the...
Sharon artists hold The Landing Holiday Market
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — There’s only a few weeks until Christmas and everyone is doing last-minute shopping for the holiday season. Artists in Sharon sold some of their work at a holiday market the past few days. About 25 artists from in and around the Shenango Valley showcased...
Phipps Family Memorial hosts chili cook-off, coat drive
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday night in Struthers, the AMVETS Post 44 hosted a chili cook-off and coat drive. That coat drive started in November when businesses around Struthers collected coats to be donated to kids at Struthers schools. This is the second time the Phipps Family Memorial has...
Buhl Model Train Society holds annual holiday show
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — This weekend, the Buhl Model Train Society held its annual holiday train show. Families and train enthusiasts alike gathered at the Buhl Club in Sharon to check out some amazing displays. Some hobbyists shared it took months to put some of the displays together. Each...
Volunteers make Build-A-Bears for hospitalized kids
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Volunteers from the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley were hard at work in the Build-A-Bear Workshop Sunday morning. It’s the fourth year they’ve partnered with Akron Children’s Hospital to send bears to kids in the ICU. The children were able to...
Boardman family’s holiday light display bigger than ever
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s that time of year again when those of you who love holiday lights are on the hunt for the biggest and best displays. In Boardman, the Latessa-Quade family has set up their annual display, and this year it’s bigger than ever. Jacob...
Sweet storefront opening on Glenwood
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A few home-based bakers are bringing some sweet treats to Glenwood Avenue with a new storefront opening this winter. Jenny Kuczek has been running Pie Oh My out of her home for three years. Now, she and some other licensed cottage bakers are renting a...
Valley high school receives anonymous donation
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown high school received a surprise donation from an anonymous family Friday morning. An anonymous family partnered with Youngstown Police Department to deliver 200 coats to East High School. The boxes of coats filled five police cruisers. The donor family wanted the coats to...
Disney makes magic at Covelli Centre
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) It doesn’t matter whether you love old fashioned Disney characters or the newer ones because you’ll get both Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Disney on Ice at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown. The show titled “Into the Magic” features an array of Disney characters like...
Local firefighters honored for Kentucky disaster relief
(WKBN) — Calcutta and Hanover Township firefighters returned to Mayfield, Kentucky this weekend for a memorial for the tornado that devastated the area. It was just a year ago when Calcutta Fire Chief Dave McCoy, Lieutenant Randy Schneider and Hanover Township Firefighter Tim Roush aided in the recovery efforts.
Girl behind the gloves: How boxer Zion Hensley got her start
(WKBN) — We’ve been following Canfield native 13-year-old Zion Hensley’s boxing career as she competes in matches throughout the country. She just won a silver medal in the 2022 USA Boxing National Championships. On Sunday, she spoke with us about how she got her start. “I just...
Youngstown State University unveils Watson Team Center
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Friday afternoon, what used to be an empty space at Youngstown State University now has new life. The new Watson Team Center opened on campus, taking over the old Youngstown Plant Shop and converting it into a large space where students can design, create and then ultimately build their various projects for national and international competitions.
Dangers of human trafficking during the holidays
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The holiday season is a time of celebration but can also bring danger with it. Major Jeff Allen with the Mahoning County Human Trafficking Task Force says people should be cautious all year long, but there are some things to be especially concerned about during the holidays.
Car crashes into house in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Early Sunday morning, a car crashed into a house on Drake Road in Youngstown. Police said they have not yet determined what caused the accident. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Charges may be pending. The car hit a pole and...
Firefighter injured in Saturday morning fire in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One Youngstown firefighter has minor injuries after a fire that happened on Cleveland Street shortly before 3 a.m. When the First News crew arrived at the scene, they saw smoke coming from the back of the occupied home but no flames. Nobody was found inside...
2 OVI checkpoints in Youngstown Friday night
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two OVI checkpoints will take place Friday night into Saturday morning in Youngstown. The first checkpoint will run from 10 p.m. to midnight on Friday at 3600 Market Street. The second checkpoint will take place from 12:30 to 3 a.m. Saturday at 2214 Mahoning Avenue.
Patient breaks staff member’s leg at local mental health facility, charges filed
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to a mental health facility after a patient assaulted a staff member. According to police reports, police were called to Generations Behavioral Health-Youngstown at 10 a.m. Tuesday for an assault that sent a staff member to the hospital. Reports state the...
Warren man charged with rape
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A warren man is behind bars after he was accused of rape. Devin Rosenberg, 32, is charged with one count of rape. According to a police report, a woman called officers on Aug. 24, to report that Rosenberg came to her house uninvited and began a verbal argument. While officers were there, she also told them that Rosenberg physically and sexually assaulted her the day before.
2 suspects identified after shooting in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The two suspects from a Friday afternoon shooting in Austintown were identified Saturday morning. According to Austintown Police Chief Bob Gavalier, Austin Swiger, 23, and Merrissa Durda, 33, are both charged with felonious assault. Durda was also charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official...
Former US Attorney’s sanction hearing set
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — We first told you about a former United States Attorney Mark Bennett, who is facing possible disbarment and other law license sanctions, back in September. According to a disciplinary report, Bennett is accused of sexually harassing an intern who eventually came to the U.S. Attorney’s...
