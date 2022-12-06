Read full article on original website
Related
Sinema leaving Democratic Party, will register as independent
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has announced that she will leave the Democratic Party and officially register as an independent.
These 10 House Republicans flipped their votes on the same-sex marriage bill
The House has sent the Respect for Marriage Act to President Joe Biden’s desk after all Democrats and 39 Republicans in the body voted to support the bill.
Iran publicly executes second man over protests, defying outcry
Iran on Monday executed a second man convicted in connection with protests that have shaken the regime for almost three months, defying an international outcry over its use of capital punishment against those involved in the movement. Amnesty said Saturday Iran was now "preparing to execute" Mahan Sadrat, 22, just a month after his "grossly unfair" trial.
Fighting rages in east Ukraine, West eyes more sanctions on Russia
KYIV, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russian forces pounded targets in eastern and southern Ukraine with missiles, drones and artillery, Ukraine's General Staff said on Monday, while millions remained without power in subzero temperatures after further strikes on key infrastructure.
House committee vote on constitutional amendment resolution delayed till Monday
If a full committee is not present for a vote, other members of the legislature typically fill their spots. But Wilkin said that would not have sufficed for this resolution.
With House passage complete, Fallon naval range expansion nears finish line
“The responsible expansion of the Navy’s Fallon Range Training Complex has been a major priority of the Navy for years,” Cortez Masto said. “I knew how vital this compromise was to both our national security and to the local economies and Tribal nations.” The post With House passage complete, Fallon naval range expansion nears finish line appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
US diplomat says Brittney Griner’s physical health ‘seems to be just fine’
“I mean, she was full of energy,” Carstens added. “Looked fantastic. She's in Fort Sam Houston right now undergoing some medical evaluations, but she seems to be just fine.”
Officials: Lockerbie bomb suspect is in US custody
LONDON (AP) — U.S. and Scottish authorities said Sunday that the Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is in U.S. custody. Scotland’s Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said in a statement that “the families of those killed in the Lockerbie bombing have been […]
Comments / 0