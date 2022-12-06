Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Police: Cookies brought by student sent for testing after Volunteer students become ill
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Cookies brought by a student at Volunteer High School Thursday have been sent for testing after two students became ill after eating a portion of the cookies, according to officials. At least two students ate part of the cookies, school officials said. Both students...
Tazewell County cancels in-person classes due to number of sick students
TAZEWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Due to an increasingly disproportionate number of students and staff suffering from various illnesses, in-person learning for Tazewell County Schools has been cancelled until at least Tuesday. The news, announced on Thursday through an official release from Tazewell County Schools, comes on the heels...
wcyb.com
Some Bristol, Virginia students seeing bus delays due to increased driver sickness
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — During the week ending Dec. 3, 2022, Virginia was at "very high" flu-like illness activity levels -- That's according to the Virginia Department of Health. Some Bristol, Virginia students are experiencing delays getting to and from school. News 5 learned the delays are anywhere between...
wcyb.com
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Sullivan East senior finds passion through the Word of God
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Gavin Patrick, a senior at Sullivan East High School, continues to leave a lasting impact in the hall. Between sports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Future Business Leaders of America, Gavin stays busy. And one big inspiration for him through it all is the Word of God.
wcyb.com
Local Red Cross volunteers return to Florida for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Following the devastation of Hurricane Ian, four Northeast Tennessee volunteers are returning to Florida to assist those impacted. Thomas Fortney and Theresa Nelson left Wednesday and will be stationed in Fort Myers. It's a good way to give back, it's a great organization. We say...
wymt.com
Hundreds of kids across three states receive Christmas gifts thanks to ROHO
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of children from Southeastern Kentucky, Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were impacted by one charitable organization this holiday season. “Our only mission is to take low-income children Christmas shopping,” said ROHO Shopping Spree Chairman Alex Cook. “We’re in 27 schools, four counties and three states....
supertalk929.com
Sullivan Heights Staff Member Stabbed On Campus, According To Automated Call To Parents
In an update to a story we reported on Monday, an automated call to parents’ of students at Sullivan Heights Middle School in Kingsport says a staff member was stabbed at the school Monday morning. In the statement, School Superintendent, Dr. Evelyn Rafalowski told parents and families the staff member had been injured as a result of a stab wound from an X-acto hobby knife. The message goes on to say the staff member is doing well but had not yet identified the responsible person. All students remained in classrooms at the time of the incident, and the Sheriff’s Department says in an earlier report there was no evidence to suggest that a student was involved. This is a developing story and are awaiting for additional information from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.
Kingsport Times-News
Single mom looking for fresh start this Christmas
KINGSPORT — Starting over is never easy. Throw in a years-long struggle with addiction and a criminal record, and a fresh start begins to look like a mountain too tall to climb. “It’s hard to get people to understand you. We’re a small, close-knit community, and people know people....
cardinalnews.org
New scholarship created at UVA Wise; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
wcyb.com
Jonesborough Shop with a Cop program receives large donation
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Jonesborough Shop with a Cop program received a big helping hand Thursday. The Kiwanis Club of Jonesborough presented the program with a check for $5,800. The club makes a donation every year and said this year's donation is the biggest yet. Organizers said they...
wcyb.com
14-year-old Science Hill student accused of having pot in 'Rice Crispy Treat form' charged
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A 14-year-old Science Hill student accused of having possession of marijuana in "Rice Crispy Treat form" has been charged, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police said a school staff member walked in on students vaping in a bathroom on Monday morning. A...
wcyb.com
Small businesses owners recognized at 2022 KOSBE Awards
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Small business owners were recognized at a special breakfast in Kingsport Thursday morning. News 5's Rebecca Pepin hosted the KOSBE Awards. It stands for Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship. Thursday was a chance to celebrate the accomplishments of local entrepreneurs and to...
TBI conducting interviews at Daniel Boone after reported locker room assault
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is conducting student interviews at Daniel Boone High School Wednesday after a reported locker room assault involving members of the football team occurred in November.
supertalk929.com
Active investigation underway into Monday incident at Sullivan Heights Middle School
A report from Sheriff Jeff Cassidy’s office says an active investigation is continuing into the injury of a staff member Monday afternoon at Sullivan Heights Middle School in Kingsport. Police were called to the Moreland Drive campus around 11:30. The statement said the agency is determining how the staff...
Family of East Tennessee murder victim speak out
Philip Glass, 31, had been planning to meet his niece and head to North Carolina to visit his mother on Dec. 1, but he never made it out of Elizabethton.
wcyb.com
Holiday tours being offered at historic Bristol home
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — This holiday season, you have a chance to see how a family in Bristol, Virginia, may have lived and decorated their home for Christmas in 1873. The historic Pleasant Hill home is located on Johnson Street in Bristol. It's considered one of the oldest houses in the city, and was home to the Wood family.
wcyb.com
Red Cross of Northeast TN providing assistance following Johnson City apartment fire
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — At least 15 families are displaced after an apartment fire in Johnson City. The call came in around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon to an apartment complex off North Roan Street and Sequoyah Drive. Six units were on fire when crews arrived on scene, but...
Kingsport Times-News
Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville
You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
wcyb.com
Kingsport Area Transit Service experiencing driver shortages
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport Area Transit Service has temporarily discontinued bus routes 5 and 6 following a driver shortage. Until more drivers are hired, a hybrid route will be offered to continue serving the most popular stops. KATS manager Chris Campbell says this situation is not one that...
wcyb.com
Hard Rock Bristol set to break ground on permanent facility Wednesday
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Hard Rock Bristol is set to break ground on its permanent facility Wednesday at 1 p.m. Officials expect the facility to open in 2024. The temporary casino opened earlier this year. News 5 will be at the groundbreaking and we plan to stream the event...
