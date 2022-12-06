ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

Hundreds of kids across three states receive Christmas gifts thanks to ROHO

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of children from Southeastern Kentucky, Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were impacted by one charitable organization this holiday season. “Our only mission is to take low-income children Christmas shopping,” said ROHO Shopping Spree Chairman Alex Cook. “We’re in 27 schools, four counties and three states....
LEE COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Sullivan Heights Staff Member Stabbed On Campus, According To Automated Call To Parents

In an update to a story we reported on Monday, an automated call to parents’ of students at Sullivan Heights Middle School in Kingsport says a staff member was stabbed at the school Monday morning. In the statement, School Superintendent, Dr. Evelyn Rafalowski told parents and families the staff member had been injured as a result of a stab wound from an X-acto hobby knife. The message goes on to say the staff member is doing well but had not yet identified the responsible person. All students remained in classrooms at the time of the incident, and the Sheriff’s Department says in an earlier report there was no evidence to suggest that a student was involved. This is a developing story and are awaiting for additional information from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Single mom looking for fresh start this Christmas

KINGSPORT — Starting over is never easy. Throw in a years-long struggle with addiction and a criminal record, and a fresh start begins to look like a mountain too tall to climb. “It’s hard to get people to understand you. We’re a small, close-knit community, and people know people....
KINGSPORT, TN
cardinalnews.org

New scholarship created at UVA Wise; more . . .

Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
WISE, VA
wcyb.com

Jonesborough Shop with a Cop program receives large donation

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Jonesborough Shop with a Cop program received a big helping hand Thursday. The Kiwanis Club of Jonesborough presented the program with a check for $5,800. The club makes a donation every year and said this year's donation is the biggest yet. Organizers said they...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Small businesses owners recognized at 2022 KOSBE Awards

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Small business owners were recognized at a special breakfast in Kingsport Thursday morning. News 5's Rebecca Pepin hosted the KOSBE Awards. It stands for Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship. Thursday was a chance to celebrate the accomplishments of local entrepreneurs and to...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Holiday tours being offered at historic Bristol home

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — This holiday season, you have a chance to see how a family in Bristol, Virginia, may have lived and decorated their home for Christmas in 1873. The historic Pleasant Hill home is located on Johnson Street in Bristol. It's considered one of the oldest houses in the city, and was home to the Wood family.
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville

You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Kingsport Area Transit Service experiencing driver shortages

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport Area Transit Service has temporarily discontinued bus routes 5 and 6 following a driver shortage. Until more drivers are hired, a hybrid route will be offered to continue serving the most popular stops. KATS manager Chris Campbell says this situation is not one that...
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy