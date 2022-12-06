Titans waive Tory Carter among five roster moves

It what was definitely not the biggest news to come out of Nashville on Tuesday, the Tennessee Titans made a handful of roster moves.

Just hours after firing general manager Jon Robinson, the Titans waived fullback Tory Carter, who was a 2021 undrafted free agent signing of Tennessee.

Carter appeared in 17 games over two seasons with Tennessee, serving as a lead blocker for running back Derrick Henry.

After playing in six or more snaps in each of the first five games this year, Carter missed the next three due to injury, and then saw zero offensive snaps in three of the next four games following his return.

Along with waiving Carter, the Titans also parted ways with 2022 UDFA Sam Okuayinonu. The rookie played in five games for Tennessee and notched half of a sack.

It wouldn’t be at all surprising to see one or both of these players end up back on the practice squad, but they’ll have to clear waivers before that can happen.

The Titans didn’t add anyone to the active roster to replace those two, which means Tennessee now has two open spots on its 53-man roster. Now, here’s all five of the moves the Titans made on Tuesday.

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Signed to practice squad: K Caleb Shudak

Syndication: The Tennessean

Shudak filled in for Randy Bullock in Week 12 but was waived once the veteran was healthy enough to return in Week 13. The Titans like Shudak, so don’t be surprised if he’s the kicker in 2023.

Released from practice squad: OL Eric Smith

AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis

Smith was signed to the practice squad in late October, was released, re-signed, and has now been released again. He didn’t play a single snap for Tennessee.

Released from practice squad: OLB Wyatt Ray

AP Photo/Sam Craft

Ray has now had several stints with the Titans since 2020. He played in one game for Tennessee this season.