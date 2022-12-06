ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man accused of using Facebook Marketplace to rob people at gunpoint

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rfP8K_0jZaJIxU00

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is facing several charges for a series of armed robberies that happened in July. Police say Alan Green targeted people looking to buy a car for cash from Facebook Marketplace. Court documents say Green would arrange for a place to meet and when the victims showed up with cash, instead of getting the car they came for, they were robbed of thousands of dollars.

Dr. John Cencich is a criminologist and professor at PennWest California, and says social media has become a weapon in many ways.

“This is happening all around the country,” Cencich tells Channel 11. “It’s a new medium for armed robbery.”

From July 20-28, eight people were robbed at gunpoint over eight days in the same area of Homewood. Police say that area is not far from where Green lives.

“It’s more common that the offender or the actor commits these armed robberies in a general vicinity,” Cencich added. “They follow the same M.O. that can change depending on a number of factors.”

The first crime happened on Haverhill Street. Three victims came with $3,000 in cash, but when they met with Green, police say they were robbed at gunpoint.

Four days after that, less than a half-mile away on Blackadore Avenue, a gun was held to a man’s head and $4,500 was stolen from him when he tried to buy a car he saw on Facebook Marketplace.

Two days later, a man was pistol-whipped and he and his wife were robbed of $3,500 on Tacoma Street when they tried to buy a car they saw on Facebook Marketplace.

Another two days later, on Haverhill Street, a couple was pistol-whipped and their truck stolen when police say they tried to buy a SUV. Police say Green lured them to his father’s house.

“I think that’s a level of comfort and a level of inexperience as well,” said Cencich. “The crime occurs there. It’s not that hard for police to find the offender. It’s a big lead that it was this particular house.”

Cencich says with the holiday season here, thieves are preying on those who are busy and vulnerable.

“There is always an uptick around the holidays,” said Cencich.

If you’re buying something this holiday season from an online seller, most police departments and municipalities have a safe spot to buy and sell in a well-lit area that’s monitored.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITVoi_0jZaJIxU00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Unreal
5d ago

If it's too good to be true, it ain't. They'll advertise a low mileage care in near perfect condition for a low price, BIG RED FLAG.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of breaking into Squirrel Hill home, taking jewelry and clothes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man accused of breaking into a Squirrel Hill home while the owners were on vacation turned himself in to police on burglary charges. Detectives said they were called to a burglary at a home on Pocusset Street on Nov. 27. According to police, when the homeowners got back from vacation, they found a side door was open and several items like jewelry, watches and clothing were missing. Police got a search warrant to look through the house and try to find a possible suspect. Investigators said their search led them to 21-year-old Andrew Clinton of Pittsburgh, who turned himself in to police on Friday. Clinton is facing charges of burglary and theft by unlawful taking. He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
venangoextra.com

Emlenton woman accused of theft, forgery

An Emlenton woman is facing charges after being accused of making unauthorized purchases with her employer’s credit cards and forging several company checks to pay for personal purchases, totaling $24,577 during 2021 and 2022. On Sept. 6, Frankin state police were contacted by the general manager and the supervisor...
EMLENTON, PA
explore venango

Emlenton Woman Allegedly Steals Nearly $25K from Employer

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton woman is being charged with forgery and theft-related charges for making unauthorized purchases on credit cards owned by her employer and forging company checks that totaled nearly $25,000.00. According to court documents, on Thursday, December 8, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges...
EMLENTON, PA
WFMJ.com

Detectives seize fentanyl, handgun from New Castle home

Detectives in Lawrence County seized fentanyl, a firearm and much more from a home in New Castle on Thursday. Detectives conducted a search warrant at a home in the 200 Block of 1st Street in New Castle where they seized 339 pink capsules, which are believed to contain fentanyl, a clear plastic baggie also containing suspected fentanyl, $3,232, a pill press, two digital scales, a cell phone and a 9mm handgun.
NEW CASTLE, PA
venangoextra.com

Homicide case bound for court

An Emlenton man was held for court on a homicide charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a Parker man in late October. David Heathcote, 52, was bound over for further court proceedings after his preliminary hearing at Venango County Central Court on Wednesday afternoon. He has been charged with one count of homicide in the first degree-criminal homicide in connection with the death of Robert Wingard, also 52.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Woman found dead with severe head trauma inside Elliott home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman was found dead with severe head trauma inside a home in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood. Pittsburgh police said the woman was found unresponsive by a family member at a home on Willhelm Street. Officers were called to the house shortly after 11:30 p.m. Medics pronounced the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Arrest made in Dormont bank robbery

A Brookline man is facing charges after police arrested him for allegedly robbing a Dormont bank Wednesday. Police were called to the Dollar Bank in the 3000 block of West Liberty Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Investigators learned that a male suspect wearing a surgical mask handed a note to a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman found dead in Elliott home under investigation

Pittsburgh police are investigating an apparent fatal shooting Saturday night inside a home in the city’s Elliott neighborhood. Police responded to a call at 11:35 p.m. from a family member at the home on the 900 block of Wilhelm Street who reported a woman in her 60s was found unresponsive and with a large amount of blood around her head caused by a potential gunshot wound.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police charge fifth person in fatal August shooting

PITTSBURGH — A fifth person has been charged for a fatal August shooting in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood. Rayvon Poellnitz, 20, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Stephone Drayton, who was shot Aug. 7 in the 1700 block of Brighton Place. Drayton was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Two other men men were shot and survived.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 UTVs stolen from shop in Armstrong County, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say are looking for the people who took three new utility terrain vehicles in Armstrong County.The Can-Am Commander side-by-sides were stolen in September from Stiller Motorsports in Kittanning, officials said. Police say the thieves drove all three units through the front door.Anyone with information can call state police at 724-543-2011.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man arrested after texting with FBI agent posing as 14-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was arrested for allegedly making arrangements to meet a 14-year-old girl in what was actually an FBI sting. Pittsburgh police arrested Ackenio Taylor, 32, for exchanging sexual text messages with an FBI agent posing as a 14-year-old. He allegedly made plans to meet at a gas station on East Carson Street, where he was taken into custody.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Homestead

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Homestead on Sunday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to the intersection of East 16th Avenue and McClure Street just before 3 p.m. Police said first responders found...
HOMESTEAD, PA
WFMJ.com

Beaver Township woman accused of burning husband with hot beverage indicted

A Beaver Township woman accused of burning her husband by throwing a hot beverage at him was indicted on Thursday, December 8. According to the indictment, 34-year-old Shanice Blair was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Endangering Children and one count of Domestic Violence. The charges...
CBS Pittsburgh

Family of man who fatally shot himself inside police vehicle files lawsuit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of a Beaver County man who fatally shot himself in police custody is suing over his death.Police say Arpad Sooky, a former dentist with a practice in Ambridge, fatally shot himself while handcuffed inside a Center Township police vehicle in August.Civil rights attorney Todd Hollis has now filed a notice to sue Center Township."It's our contention that there is some responsibility relating to the death of my client," Hollis said.Sooky was taken into custody after Center Township police — with the help of ATF agents and Beaver County detectives — served a search warrant at his...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
112K+
Followers
142K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy