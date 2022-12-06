Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
D.J. Uiagalelei hits transfer portal: Five best fits for Clemson QB, per CBS Sports
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is in the college football transfer portal looking for opportunities elsewhere ahead of the 2023 campaign, ending his career with coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers after three seasons. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee revealed five potential destinations this week that could best utilize the former five-star prospect's skill set.
Russell Wilson appears to be to blame for more than just on-field play
Russell Wilson’s posse is causing issues with the Denver Broncos coaching staff, reportedly. The Denver Broncos have what can only be defined as an unmitigated disaster brewing within their organization. It’s impossible to predict the ripple effects their misguided decision to go all-in on Russell Wilson will create for years to come both in and out of Denver.
Ohio State Football rumor: OSU could lose RB to transfer portal
It’s transfer portal season. Now that the season is over for the majority of college football programs, save for the bowl games and the four teams competing for a national title, players are entering the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team has already had two players do just that.
College Football Analyst Ranks No. 1 Stadium Environment
College football is well known for its ability to produce some of the most electric atmospheres in sports. On Thursday, 247 Sports analyst Brad Crawford named the top 10 stadium environments from the 2022 regular season. Sitting atop the list at No. 1 is Georgia's Sanford Stadium for this year's...
FOX Sports
College football bowl games: Every contest ranked, from best to worst
With all due respect to a few beloved holidays on the calendar this month, the most wonderful time of the year is upon us: college football bowl season. Sure, some may decry that there are too many or that they're just glorified exhibitions. But the games are the best source of cross-country non-conference matchups we get and have some of the most wildly bizarre moments of the entire college football season on the regular.
CFB world reacts to Oregon RB entering transfer portal
Another Oregon player has hit the transfer portal. Ducks running back Sean Dollars will look to play elsewhere in 2023. Dollars’ status was revealed by Rivals’ Transfer Portal Twitter account. They tweeted late Tuesday night, “Oregon RB Sean Dollars has entered the Transfer Portal.” Oregon RB Sean Dollars has entered the Transfer Portalhttps://t.co/rJLiRG5b5P@DSArivals @RyanYoungRivals — Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Oregon RB entering transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Here's where Hendon Hooker placed in Heisman Trophy voting for Tennessee football
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker got as close to being a Heisman Trophy finalist as he could without making it to the ceremony in New York. On Thursday, ESPN announced that Hooker was No. 5 in voting during The Top Ten Heisman Trophy Finalists Show. The top four made the cut, so Hooker barely missed an invitation. The voting results have not been released. ...
Army vs. Navy game picks, predictions: College football odds, spread, lines
The greatest rivalry in college football is set to kick off as Army and Navy renew their hostilities in the Week 15 regular season finale on Saturday. As always, expect some good old-fashioned ground and pound running football as the service academies rely on their respective battery of gifted ...
Caesars Promo Code: $1,250 First Bet for Raiders-Rams TNF
Caesars promo code NEWSWEEKFULL unlocks a first bet of up to $1,250 on Caesars for the Raiders-Rams Thursday Night Football game.
Georgia Football: When is the Heisman Trophy being presented?
It’s that time of year, Georgia Football fans! The Heisman Trophy presentation is almost upon the college football world and hopefully, this year, it’ll be a certain quarterback of the Georgia Bulldogs. This year, all four 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists are all quarterbacks. The finalists are C.J. Stroud...
New Georgia Tech football coach blasts heckling Georgia fans
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets recently revealed that interim head coach Brent Key would become their new football head coach for the 2023 college football season. He seems to already be making his imprint at the program following a speech to fans on Tuesday night. Key issued a speech during halftime of Georgia Tech’s basketball Read more... The post New Georgia Tech football coach blasts heckling Georgia fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Peach Bowl Reveals Expected Crowd For Georgia vs. Ohio State
Two of college football's most dominant programs will face off in this year's Peach Bowl. The much-anticipated College Football Playoff semifinal pits the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs against the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes. The game will take place at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, leading many to believe it will be...
Clemson vs. Tennessee picks, predictions: Orange Bowl odds, spread, lines
This year's Orange Bowl will be appropriately orange as Clemson and Tennessee meet up in Miami to square off in one of college football's New Year's Six bowls. Both are fielding different quarterbacks than they started out with, but one school is doing so by choice whereas the other was forced to. ...
