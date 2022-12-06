ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Authorities looking for missing high school student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing high school student. Mariah Murray is not wanted for anything, but the 16-year-old, who attends Austin East High School is missing. Murray was last seen leaving the Department of Child Services on Western Avenue in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2022. Now, officials believe she may be in the Hardin Valley area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: One dead, one hurt after shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting at a home in the 2700 block of Lay Avenue Wednesday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a call of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. While en route, officers were flagged down by two different cars with gunshot victims inside at the intersection of Biddle Street and Brooks Avenue, according to KPD.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman reported missing found dead, TBI says

Haywood County, N.C. — A 71-year-old woman reported missing earlier this week was found dead, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. On Tuesday, a Sliver Alert was issued by TBI for Donna Rider, who went missing from Haywood County in North Carolina. In the alert, TBI said that the woman had “a condition that may impair her ability to return safely w/o assistance.”
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
wvlt.tv

Man shot during domestic incident in Campbell Co.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the LaFollette Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Linden Ave. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday. First responders transported the man to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. The woman at the scene was detained,...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Man found dead in Campbell, foul play not suspected

Authorities in Campbell County reported that a man’s body was found by the side of the road near LaFollette on Wednesday. The CCSO says that deputies responded to a location off of Sharp Cemetery Lane in the Murrayville community at around 12:30 pm Wednesday and found the body of Jerry Wayne Hutson II.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska

Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sponsors will match donations up to $750,000. Russia-USA Prisoner Swap...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

BCSO: Scammer posing as Blount Co. deputy on phone to trick victims into paying money

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to beware of a caller pretending to be one of their deputies. They said the caller has already had one victim. The caller told the woman she had missed a court date and she owed $500, according to a post on social media, and he went on to say that if she did not pay the fine, she would be arrested.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

CCSO: Body found in Norris Lake near LaFollette

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that deputies found the body of an unidentified male in Norris Lake, near LaFollette. They said the body was found at around 11 a.m. Tuesday. They also said a vehicle was found in the water. Several agencies were still...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
wvlt.tv

Married couple starts an authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville

West High's Lamar Brown named Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year. Brown led West to a Class 5A State Championship and an undefeated season. Over the last few weeks, several volcanoes have erupted across the world. Mauna Loa in Hawaii was on. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigators obtained incriminating videos,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

