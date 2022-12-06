Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
Authorities looking for missing high school student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing high school student. Mariah Murray is not wanted for anything, but the 16-year-old, who attends Austin East High School is missing. Murray was last seen leaving the Department of Child Services on Western Avenue in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2022. Now, officials believe she may be in the Hardin Valley area.
wvlt.tv
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after East Knoxville shooting, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in East Knoxville Wednesday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD officials responded to a home in the 2700 block of Lay Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 to the...
KPD: One dead, one hurt after shooting in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting at a home in the 2700 block of Lay Avenue Wednesday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a call of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. While en route, officers were flagged down by two different cars with gunshot victims inside at the intersection of Biddle Street and Brooks Avenue, according to KPD.
Knoxville child abuser sentenced to 50 years in prison
A man who was convicted of multiple counts of sexually assaulting children for several years has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Family seeks missing Knoxville woman they haven’t heard from since Nov. 25
An East Tennessee family is asking for the public's help in finding a family member.
WBIR
Father seeks answers after his son's body was found in a blue tote bag in Roane County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It has been nearly a year since Joshua Bateman was located in a blue tote bag in a remote area of Roane County. A year, and still no answers. That's the part Joshua's father, Anthony, is so frustrated about. Joshua Bateman was found dead on January...
KPD: Three men and a juvenile charged after stealing from law enforcement cruisers in October
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three men and a juvenile were charged with stealing several items from three different law enforcement cruisers in October, according to records from authorities. They said Marquez Smith, William Johnson, Brandon Douglas and the juvenile were all involved in a string of thefts that happened on...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Woman reported missing found dead, TBI says
Haywood County, N.C. — A 71-year-old woman reported missing earlier this week was found dead, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. On Tuesday, a Sliver Alert was issued by TBI for Donna Rider, who went missing from Haywood County in North Carolina. In the alert, TBI said that the woman had “a condition that may impair her ability to return safely w/o assistance.”
Body found on the road in Campbell County
A body of a man was found on the road near LaFollette.
wvlt.tv
Man shot during domestic incident in Campbell Co.
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the LaFollette Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Linden Ave. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday. First responders transported the man to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. The woman at the scene was detained,...
WYSH AM 1380
Man found dead in Campbell, foul play not suspected
Authorities in Campbell County reported that a man’s body was found by the side of the road near LaFollette on Wednesday. The CCSO says that deputies responded to a location off of Sharp Cemetery Lane in the Murrayville community at around 12:30 pm Wednesday and found the body of Jerry Wayne Hutson II.
Suspect who damaged Knoxville nonprofit’s van sought
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for the person who was seen on video vandalizing an organization's van on Saturday.
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
wvlt.tv
Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska
Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sponsors will match donations up to $750,000. Russia-USA Prisoner Swap...
BCSO: Scammer posing as Blount Co. deputy on phone to trick victims into paying money
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office is warning the public to beware of a caller pretending to be one of their deputies. They said the caller has already had one victim. The caller told the woman she had missed a court date and she owed $500, according to a post on social media, and he went on to say that if she did not pay the fine, she would be arrested.
KPD searching for group after Emerald Youth Foundation van vandalized early Saturday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a group of men who were seen on security camera footage when an Emerald Youth Foundation van was vandalized in downtown Knoxville. The footage showed four of them approaching the van in a parking lot on Dale...
wvlt.tv
Oneida mother seeks justice after her 13-year-old’s gravesite vandalized
SCOTT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Seven years ago, Candius Cummins buried her son Garrett at the Carson Memorial Cemetery in Oneida. For three years after she thought of ways to best memorialize her 13-year-old son and decided to buy an angel statue to place at the site of his grave.
CCSO: Body found in Norris Lake near LaFollette
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that deputies found the body of an unidentified male in Norris Lake, near LaFollette. They said the body was found at around 11 a.m. Tuesday. They also said a vehicle was found in the water. Several agencies were still...
Body recovered from Norris Lake identified as retired police officer
A body was found in Norris Lake Tuesday morning according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts an authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville
West High's Lamar Brown named Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year. Brown led West to a Class 5A State Championship and an undefeated season. Over the last few weeks, several volcanoes have erupted across the world. Mauna Loa in Hawaii was on. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigators obtained incriminating videos,...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0