What Did Charles Barkley Just Call Celtics Star Jayson Tatum?
Charles Barkley is a national treasure who must be protected at all costs, even if his latest gaffe came at the expense of Boston Celtics superstar and NBA MVP candidate Jayson Tatum. As the NBA approaches Christmas, there’s become little doubt around league circles that Tatum has catapulted himself into...
Warriors dealt rough Andrew Wiggins blow ahead of Finals rematch with Jayson Tatum, Celtics
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are likely to play in their team’s highly anticipated tilt with the league-leading Boston Celtics. Don’t take too much from Saturday’s rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, though. The Golden State Warriors will be missing another indispensable piece of their championship puzzle.
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson Calling The Boston Celtics The Best Team In The League
His thoughts come on the back of the 125-98 drubbing Boston handed to the Phoenix Suns.
Here's How Red Sox Star Rafael Devers Reacted To Xander Bogaert's Departure
The Red Sox have plenty of work to do now
Nia Long Is Done With Ime Udoka: Couple Breaks up After Boston Celtics Affair Scandal
Nia Long has called things off with Ime Udoka. According to PEOPLE, Long and the suspended Boston Celtics coach have ended their 13-year relationship. This comes after Udoka allegedly had an affair with a female subordinate within the Celtics' organization. A rep for Long told PEOPLE that she and Udoka are "no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]."
Jayson Tatum Absolutely Roasts Grant Williams After Celtics Blowout vs. Suns
The Boston Celtics are winning games and having fun doing it. Boston extended its winning streak to three games and improved its league-best record to 21-5 after a dominant 125-98 beatdown of the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on the road at Footprint Center. Everything seems ...
Houston Astros: 3 replacements for Justin Verlander
The Houston Astros might have a potential opening in their starting rotation following the news that Justin Verlander signed a contract with the New York Mets in free agency. This leaves Houston without an established ace or a long-term No.1 starter or does it?. Houston Astros: Three Replacements for Justin...
Crazy stat makes Jayson Tatum, Celtics even scarier
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are the scariest team in the entire NBA. They have the numbers to prove that. While the Celtics have already lost five times this season, it’s worth noting that they have yet to bow down to a Western Conference team. Four of their losses came from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls (two each), while their latest defeat was from the Miami Heat.
League Executive Says Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Has Worst Contract In NBA
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson has faced criticism from fans who think he is overpaid. Now, Robinson is starting to hear it from league personnel. An NBA executive recently told Heavy.com Robinson's $90-million contract is the "worst" in the league. “You can argue that, for its length, he has the...
Celtics Fans Will Love These Quotes From Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
The Boston Celtics are doing all the right things on the court at the moment. And saying all the right things off of it, too. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown weren’t all high and mighty after helping the Celtics put an absolute beatdown on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night on the road.
Why Suns Guard Describes Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla As ‘Just Special’
Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee and Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have a history together, long before the two squared off on opposing sidelines during Wednesday night’s contest at Footprint Center. Lee, an undrafted product out of Louisville, like Mazzulla, didn’t instantly find his way to an...
Kyrie Irving's Incredible Highlight Is Going Viral
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
Jaylen Brown's Bold Admission On Him And Jayson Tatum Being The Best Duo In The NBA
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are balling right now, leading the Boston Celtics to an impressive run this 2022-23 NBA season. The young duo has been on a tear to start the season, and the C's are exceeding expectations so far, becoming the best team in the association. They're sitting...
Kristaps Porzingis opens up about his failed partnership with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks - “I just wasn’t the right guy”
When asked about his failed stint with the Mavs, Porzingis admitted that he and Luka Doncic were not a strong fit on the court together
How Al Horford's extension will impact the Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics have veteran big man Al Horford locked up for what will likely be the rest of his NBA career after the ball club successfully negotiated an extension with the Florida alumnus for two years, $20 million. The Dominican center will help the Celtics even as his play...
Heat bring in former Lakers fan favorite that never should have left LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a lot of mistakes after winning the NBA Championship in 2020. In fact, there is a decent list of moves that Rob Pelinka has made that could warrant him getting fired. Instead, he got a contract extension. One move that did not seem like...
Tatum roasts Grant Williams for trying to copy his signature move
Grant Williams didn't miss a shot Wednesday night in a 27-point rout of the Phoenix Suns, but his teammates still found a way to give him grief. The Boston Celtics forward went a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor and hit both of his 3-pointers, one of which was a wide-open attempt midway through the second quarter that prompted Williams to copy Jayson Tatum's "kiss of death" celebration as he ran down the court.
Young Jayson Tatum Revealed His Favorite Player And Who He Would Go For Dinner With In An Adorable Interview With A Classmate
A video clip of Jayson Tatum from when he was younger went viral. Tatum was interviewed by his classmate, who asked him his favorite player was, among other questions.
Celtics And Suns Updated Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns have updated their injury reports.
