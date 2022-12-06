Read full article on original website
Patricia Ann “Patty” Robinette Davis
Patricia Ann “Patty” Robinette Davis, 87, of Bridgeport passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on January 14, 1935, a daughter of the late Theodore and Ethel Jenkins Robinette. She was married to Donald Lee Davis on April 5, 1958, who preceded her in death on April 7, 2022 after 64 years of marriage. She is survived by one son, Jeffrey Alan Davis and his wife Kathy of Bridgeport; twin daughters, Barbara Ann Davis of Clarksburg and Jo Anne Morris and her husband Michael of Morgantown; two grandchildren, Jessica Thompson and her husband Justin of Bridgeport and Brooke Bennett and her husband Matthew of Bridgeport; and three great-grandchildren, Colt Matthew Thompson, Brinley Grace Thompson, and Rhett Matthew Bennett. Mrs. Davis was also preceded in death by her sister, Betty Allman and her brother-in-law, Ronald Allman. Patty was a 1953 graduate of Washington Irving High School and a long-standing member of the Duff Street United Methodist Church. She was also a member of Duff Street United Methodist Women’s Society. She loved to vacation at Myrtle Beach and sail the sea to the Caribbean on Royal Caribbean Cruise lines. Her greatest enjoyment and purpose came from being a dedicated, loving wife and mother and taking care of her family, who was her whole world. Whenever visiting Harmony at White Oaks, you were often greeted by Don and Patty as they sat outside on the bench. Their bond was inseparable, and they are together again in God’s loving arms. She will be remembered for her quick wit and sense-of-humor. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Brian Seders presiding. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family of Mrs. Davis requests donations be made in her honor to the Duff Street United Methodist Church, 400 Duff Avenue, Clarksburg, WV, 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
David Robert Posey
David Robert Posey, 70, of Roanoke, WV, passed in the comfort of his home on December 7, 2022, following an extended illness. David was born on December 12, 1951, a son of the late Oliver Robert “Peck” Posey and Anneita “Lorraine” (Jenkins) Posey. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law: Lew Leone and Steve Goldsmith; niece, Brittney Posey; and his father-in law, Hoy Robinson.
Betty Jean Clark
Our dear mom, Betty Jean Clark, went to Heaven on November 30th, 2022, to join our dad, Charles Thomas “Tom” Clark just in time for their 76th wedding anniversary on December 13th. Mom was born in Clarksburg on May 18, 1926, to the late Marcy E. and Evelyn E. McMillan. Mom had three older brothers whom she dearly loved: Dr. Marcy McMillan, Robert McMillan, and William McMillan. Mom was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Mom and Dad had four daughters and sons-in-law whom they dearly loved and in whom they took great pride: Linda Van Horn (Denny); Nancy McClure (Jeff); Martha Clark (Dave Compton); and Jan Sullivan (Tom). Also surviving are grandchildren Chad Ford (Becky); Susan Headley (Mike); Allison McClure; Ryan Sullivan; and Andrew Sullivan (Lacey). Great grandchildren include Wylie and Wyatt Ford and their wives Devony and Cassandra, respectively, and Michael Headley (partner, Samantha) and Tyler Headley. Mom was thrilled to be able to meet her first great-grandchild, Nova Sullivan, born earlier this year to Andrew and Lacey. Mom loved Dad’s sisters, Mary S. Spahr (Phil) and Janna M. Westfall (Jerry), and considered them the sisters she never had. Mom also loved her many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. Mom grew up on Point Street in Clarksburg where she met Dad, who lived on the same street. Mom played piano for Dad to sing; they were accomplished musicians who later performed in The Stagecrafters, a local community theater group. One of Mom’s favorite stories to tell was that she played the piano for Dad to sing when they got married. Mom has been described by friends as “one of a kind,” “an original,” and “a hoot” for her enthusiasm for life, margaritas, Boone’s Farm Sangria, and her Facebook posts. For the past several years, she loved responding to people’s posts ending her own with “Love, Mom, Grandma, Aunt Betty,” or whatever was the appropriate relationship. Mom and Dad both loved Maple Lake and the many friends they made there over their 55 years as residents. They hosted many wonderful July 4th get-togethers that brought friends and relatives from near and far. They considered the Gastons, Rines, Harrisons, and Janis part of their extended family. After Dad died in 2019, Mom stayed in her own home with the help of her daughters and many wonderful people including Suzette, Cheryl, Hannah, Sophie, Lisa, Haley, Mamie, and—dearest to her heart--Patty and Mary. We daughters can’t thank all of you enough for loving Mom. We also thank Amedisys Hospice personnel Alyssa and Sarah, who went above and beyond in these last weeks. Finally, we want to express our appreciation to the good people at the Bridgeport Health Care Center who loved Mom during her final days and cared for her like family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in their mother’s memory to the charity of one’s choice. There will be a gathering of friends and family on Saturday, December 10th, from 2:00 – 4:00 at Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, Bridgeport, WV.
Ethel Isabella Gulas
Ethel Isabella Gulas, 71, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on June 20, 1951, a daughter of the late Joe and Izabella Michko Gulas. Surviving are two brothers, Frank Gulas and his wife Darletta of Salem and Anthony Gulas of Clarksburg; several nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Betty Gulas. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, George Dominick Gulas and Joseph John Gulas. Ms. Gulas received her Master’s in Education and was a School Teacher for the Wood County Board of Education. She served in the Peace Corps in Alaska for three years, offering her teaching skills to private schools. Ethel adored her cats. She always had cats and would take in strays that chose her as their caretaker. She also loved reading. Ethel was a devoted Christian and a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, Ethel’s family request donations be made in her memory to Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, to assist with funeral expenses. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11:00 am in the Holy Cross Cemetery with Father Casey Mahone presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
William Charles “Bill” Preece
William Charles “Bill” Preece, 85, of Jane Lew passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Beauty, KY on June 10, 1937, a son of the late Luther F. and Lydia Perry Preece. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Grace L. Goad Preece, whom he married on June 18, 1964. Also surviving are one son, William K. Preece and his wife Audrey of Fredrick, MD; one daughter, Patricia Preston and her husband Anthony of Leesburg, VA; one grandson, Grant Preston; two sisters, Lynda Fields of Georgia and Dottie Cecil of Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by four siblings, Virginia Davis, James Preece, Ronald Preece and Barbara Allen. Mr. Preece was a 1955 graduate of Warfield High School in Warfield, KY and was a United States Army Veteran. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. Bill was a brilliant man and could brighten up anyone’s day with his smile. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Preece will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Mary Frances Barnes Olivito
Mary Frances Barnes Olivito, 89, of Clarksburg, passed away on December 5th, 2022 at Fairmont Medical Center. She was born March 11, 1933, in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of the late Edward and Grace Cline Barnes. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph James Olivito...
Staff Sargent Chad D. Tennant
Staff Sargent Chad D. Tennant Chad Daniel Tennant, 47, of Fairmont passed away unexpectedly due to a blood clot on Sunday, December 04, 2022, at Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center. He was born in Fairmont on March 29, 1975, a son of the Leslie P and Juanita Leeson Tennant. Staff Sargent Chad D. Tennant proudly served his country with honor and pride in the United States Army. Serving three tours in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Uzbekistan. He received several accommodations and ribbons for his dedicated service. Chad was an avid reader and often donated his books to the needy in the countries that he served. Chad was seldom seen without a coffee cup near his side. He also enjoyed a good craft beer. He was fond of his beloved cat Annie. He is survived by his brother Thomas Michael Ellis II and his wife Audrey of Georgia; one sister Kerri Rose Ellis and fiancé Troy Haddox of Fairmont; several cousins including Sherrie Rice and her husband Josh of Fairmont who considered him her brother; two nephews Eli Ellis and Caleb Rice; he was care giver to his aunt and uncle Emma Jean Heck and the late Henry Dale Heck; a special friend Andrew Mills. In addition to his parents and uncle he was preceded in death by a niece Alexis McKenzie Ellis; uncles Charles Hendershot, Elmer Hendershot, and Jimmy Hendershot and one aunt Eva Jane Thomas. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 09, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Burial will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com.
Mary Esther Coleman
Mary Esther Coleman, 87, of Fairmont, departed this life Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Genesis Tygart Center. Mary was a former resident of Marion Unity Apartments for many years. She was born November 21, 1935 in Roxboro, NC. Mary was the daughter of the late Norman and Alma Gerst Holloway.
First at 4 Forum: Tasha Pokrzywa
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tasha Pokrzywa with Kennywood Amusement Park joined First at 4 on Thursday. She talked about Kennywood’s holiday lights, new sweet treats, and the ride lineup. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on...
Weston bridge dedicated to honor serviceman killed in Pearl Harbor
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Weston dedicated the West Fourth St. bridge over Polk Creek to honor Private Thomas Monroe Wright, who was lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Wright joined the Army Air Corps on July 21st, 1941. He was assigned to the 17th Air Base...
Glenville State students complete teaching internships
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WDTV) - Nine students have completed their student teaching internships for Glenville State University during the Fall 2022 semester. The following senior teacher education students took part in the internship during their final semester at Glenville State:. Stormie Alverson, of Grayson, Kentucky, completed her student teaching in Elementary...
First at 4 Forum: Morgantown Beauty College
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meredith and Kennedy with the Morgantown Beauty College joined First at 4 on Wednesday. They talked about different variations of tinsel in hair, occasions to wear it, and how to make an appointment. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays...
WVU holds Pearl Harbor Day remembrance ceremony
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the West Virginia University and Morgantown communities gathered on WVU’s campus to honor and remember the events of December 7, 1941, and the attacks at Pearl Harbor. It had been 81 years since the Japanese led an attack that resulted in the loss...
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Stevie Boggs
SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Stevie Boggs is a 6′4 freshman from Braxton County boy’s basketball that has already showed flashes of greatness. In a matchup against Notre Dame, Boggs had one play where he had two blocks in under 10 seconds, shutting down the Irish offense and helping his team maintain its lead. For him, he’s just glad that the work he has put in has gotten him time on the court.
Area school shooting threats deemed not credible, FBI investigating
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police said a call similar to those made about active shooters at schools across the state was also made to Charleston Area Medical Center to accept patients involved within or related to the incident. The WVSP is working with local authorities and...
Barbour County police looking for missing teen
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a teen last seen on Wednesday. Deputies said Isabella Marie Boggs, 16, entered a dark SUV or a maroon 2016 Ford F-150 with West Virginia registration 06G 123. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to...
Thousands in Marion County without phone service
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - About 1,800 homes are without phone service in Marion County due to a Frontier outage. According to the Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the majority of those without phone service are in the Worthington area. Officials said those without service might need to...
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought Nubby, a one-year-old cat, with her who is up for adoption and talked about how to adopt from the humane society. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
WVU Children’s holds first holiday tree lighting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s hospital held its first tree lighting ceremony. The Community Music Program Minisingers were invited to sing some songs before the tree lighting started. The main event was lighting the tree donated by the West Virginia Loggers Group. The hospital invited six-year-old Lillian...
Police ID man found dead in car on Meadowbrook Road
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An early-morning wreck off of Meadowbrook Road last month that resulted in the driver being found dead may be the result of a medical emergency, a Bridgeport Police Detective has confirmed. According to Bridgeport Police Detective Jason Carey, the Nov. 21 accident saw the vehicle leave...
