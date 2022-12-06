Read full article on original website
Virginia Fay Calabria, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Virginia Fay Calabria, 79, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Virginia was born on July 23, 1943, in Dell, Arkansas, to Roy and Reathie Bachus Lynn. She attended Dell High School in Dell, Arkansas, and graduated from Cotton Boll Vocational School in Burdette, Arkansas for nursing. She was a nurse from 1981 until 2000. She married Kenneth on July 23, 1995 at their home. Virginia was best known for enjoying time with her family and loved to take care of her four-legged fur babies. She enjoyed coloring, fishing, gardening, hummingbirds, traveling, camping, and cross-stitch.
Marian Elaine Hall, 101, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Marian Elaine Hall of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 26, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 101. She was born April 23, 1921, in Colgan, North Dakota, the daughter of Walter and Ruth Ann White Jorgensen. She married William C. Hall on March 8, 1944 in San Diego, California. Marian did clerical work for the U.S. Civil Service. She lived in Mountain Home since moving from Roseville, California, in 1991. She was a member of the Briarcliff Community Church. Marian was a faithful woman who loved the Lord.
Willa “Joan” Ifland, 85, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Willa “Joan” Ifland passed away at her home on December 3, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 85. She was born August 26, 1937, in Vilonia, Arkansas, the daughter of Orless and Floy (Holt) Weaver. She married Kenneth William Ifland on November 9, 1955, in Reno, NV. She returned home to Arkansas in October of 1992 after living for decades in Santa Cruz, CA. Joan loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and her family to whom she was so dedicated. She had a passion for researching her family genealogy.Joan is survived by her five children: Greg (Juli) Ifland of Mountain Home, AR, Rick (Neile) Ifland of Versailles, KY, Scott (Arlene) Ifland of Mountain Home, AR, Lori (Josh) Winans of Aptos, CA, and Bryan (Susan) Ifland of Rogers, AR; and grandchildren, Dani Upton, Kirby (Christa) Ifland, Travis (Stephonie) Ifland, Taylor (Ashlee) Ifland, Cole (Cody) Ifland, Crawford (Maddie) Ifland, Hunter (Yoana) Ifland, Jacob Winans, Sybella Ifland, Brianna Ifland, Ethan Winans, Timothy Ifland and Katelyn Winans, plus twelve great-grandchildren.
Thursday basketball schedule includes MHHS boys at West Plains
Basketball makes up the local Thursday schedule and includes another road trip for the Mountain Home High School boys. The Bombers will be across the state line for an outing with West Plains. Mountain Home is currently 6-2 on the season. The Bombers went to Jonesboro on Tuesday and picked...
MH Mayor Adams reflects on 2022, previews 2023
Wednesday morning, Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams joined KTLO’s Heather Loftis and Sammy Raycraft to talk about the accomplishments of 2022 and what the city of Mountain Home can look forward to going into 2023. Adams states one of the greatest accomplishments for 2022 was the completion of the...
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MH FFA members inducted into the Arkansas Purple Circle Club
Two Mountain Home FFA Members were inducted into the 2022 Arkansas Purple Circle Club in October in Little Rock. The Purple Circle Club is an awards program recognizing junior livestock exhibitors who earned championship at the Arkansas State Fair. This year’s class consisted of 215 awards presented to 137 inductees.
Bakersfield man makes court appearance for stealing and burning vehicle
A Missouri man facing charges in two Arkansas counties for stealing and burning a single vehicle appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. The case of 43-year-old Clarence “Clay” Mason, who lists an address in Bakersfield, was continued until his Public Defender can check on a companion case in Fulton County.
Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says it has investigator-monitored surveillance at a Harrison storage unit facility following numerous break-ins. Investigators say that despite repeated incidents at Myers Rentals Mini Storage on U.S. 65 and advisement from deputies, the storage facility owners had not installed security cameras until recently.
NO SCENIC BYWAY THROUGH HOWELL COUNTY
There will be no Scenic Byway through Howell County, reports County Clerk Kelly Waggoner. The County Commission had until Dec. 13 to make a decision about participation in the Scenic Byway, but Howell County is no longer being considered for this designation. "We had requested a meeting with MODOT, who...
Tracy Dee hall, 45, Mountain Home (Conner)
Tracy Dee Hall, passed away on November 27, 2022, at the age of 45. He was born on September 14, 1977, to the late Vedrun Dale Hall and Dee (Killian) Hall, in Mountain Home, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of the Mountain Home area. Tracy loved all things centered around his family. He loved taking his mom and grandmother for long scenic rides on his Harley and working out with Nathan in their gym. Tracy shared his talent and love of music with Misty and Holly and passed it on to them. His greatest legacy was how he loved his family. To them, he was their Rock, Peacemaker, Gentle Giant, Papa “T” and Uncle “T”. Tracy will forever be missed by his family and friends and he can now put those hardworking hands to rest. He is preceded in death by his father, Vedrun (Dale) Hall; grandfathers, Dave Killian and Vedrun Hall and his aunt Brenda Havner, all of Norfork, Arkansas.
One killed in 18-wheeler accident north of Batesville
One person died in a single-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler north of Batesville on Highway 167 Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Shawn Stephens confirmed the fatality to White River Now and urged drivers to use caution around the area, which is directly across from Green’s Tax Service. There has been no...
Wednesday basketball results include Calico Rock splitting in Izard County Tournament
A few area teams continued action in the Izard County Tournament Wednesday at Cave City. Calico Rock to advance to the third place game on the senior boys’ bracket. The Pirates beat up on the host Cavemen 71-45. Calico Rock did not fare as well in senior girls’ action as they fell to Izard County 57-36. Makensie Yancey led the Lady Cougars with 21 points, and Quinn Johnson added 14.
Gov. Hutchinson breaks ground on new center at Northark College
Governor Asa Hutchinson joined North Arkansas College and the public Monday to break ground on the new Center for Robotics and Manufacturing Innovation (CRMI). Northark is the first community college in Arkansas to construct a robotics and manufacturing center on a community college campus. “These are exciting times for Arkansas when we see this growth in Harrison,” said Governor Hutchinson of the new facility. “This opens up a world of opportunity for the young people in our state.”
Correction: Slaughterhouses-Child Labor story
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In a Dec. 6 story about child labor allegations against Packers Sanitation Services Inc., The Associated Press, based on erroneous information provided by the U.S. Department of Labor, misidentified the location of a plant for major poultry producer, George’s Inc., where investigators found at least one underage PSSI worker. It was located in Batesville, Arkansas, not Springdale, Arkansas.
MH splits 6 junior high basketball games with Harrison
The Mountain Home junior high basketball programs split a total of six games with Harrison on Tuesday. Mountain Home won two of the three girls’ games at Harrison. The Junior Lady Bombers captured the freshman game over the Junior Lady Goblins 58-52. Jayla Yonkers led Mountain Home with 21 points, Cara Jackson scored 18, and Laken Anderson added 13.
Two boil orders issued for residents in Marion and Stone counties
The Arkansas Department of Health have issued two boil orders for residents in Marion and Stone counties. In Marion County, customers in the Pyatt Waterworks system near 4010 Marion County beyond the Patton Cemetery, including Fox Hunt Lane have been effected due to a water line break. Customers within the...
2 Boone County residents charged with commercial burglary
Two Boone County residents have been charged with two felony counts of commercial burglary amongst multiple other charges, including possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.In October, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office was performing a property check at Myers Storage units in Bellefonte due to numerous thefts reported there. Officers made contact with 45-year-old Charles Seagraves and 39-year-old Gloria Ford and asked if they were the owners of the unit, which both said yes. Because of the amount of thefts in the area, they were asked for the lock and key. Ford proceeded to look for the lock and when Seagraves was asked what number the unit was, he could not provide the information.
Cotter wins 2 boys’ games over Haas Hall-Rogers; Norfork High School splits with Shirley
Cotter was able to win two boys’ basketball games over Haas Hall-Rogers on Tuesday. The Warriors won the senior high game over the Danes 80-61. Hudson Adams was Cotter’s top scorer with 25 points, David Roger had 17, Payton McGee finished with 16, and Trace Ewing added 11 points.
One dead in crash involving 18-wheeler
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A person has died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler. According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, the crash happened on Highway 167 in Independence County north of Batesville. Stephens said Arkansas State Police were on the scene and one person has died. He asked...
