Tracy Dee Hall, passed away on November 27, 2022, at the age of 45. He was born on September 14, 1977, to the late Vedrun Dale Hall and Dee (Killian) Hall, in Mountain Home, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of the Mountain Home area. Tracy loved all things centered around his family. He loved taking his mom and grandmother for long scenic rides on his Harley and working out with Nathan in their gym. Tracy shared his talent and love of music with Misty and Holly and passed it on to them. His greatest legacy was how he loved his family. To them, he was their Rock, Peacemaker, Gentle Giant, Papa “T” and Uncle “T”. Tracy will forever be missed by his family and friends and he can now put those hardworking hands to rest. He is preceded in death by his father, Vedrun (Dale) Hall; grandfathers, Dave Killian and Vedrun Hall and his aunt Brenda Havner, all of Norfork, Arkansas.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 6 DAYS AGO