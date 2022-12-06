Read full article on original website
Sarasota judge denies order filed by Brian Laundrie's parents to limit depositions
A Sarasota judge denied a protective order filed by Brian Laundrie's parents to limit the questions they could be asked about their son during depositions in the negligence case against them. During his decision Tuesday, 12th Circuit Court Judge Hunter W. Carroll said the proposed limitations were overly narrow and...
WECT
NC Court of Appeals orders new trial after ruling that man’s constitutional rights were violated
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A state appeals court has ordered a new trial for Marty Rogers who entered an Alford plea to trafficking in cocaine by transportation and possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine, ruling that his constitutional rights were violated. Rogers was one of three people...
Response to lawsuit: Judge acted within discretion rejecting no jail plea deal for Schoharie limo operator
ALBANY — A judge’s attorney is arguing his client exercised discretion by tossing out a previously negotiated plea agreement that avoided jail time for the operator of the limousine company involved in the fatal 2018 Schoharie crash, in response to a lawsuit seeking to reinstate the plea deal.
Judge Trims Black Longtime DA Investigator's Disparate Treatment Suit
A Black investigator in the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, who alleges she's been the victim of harassment and discrimination in the workplace, lost a round in court when a judge pared portions of her lawsuit.
Ye attorneys allowed to withdraw from $7.1M contract suit
A judge has granted a request by attorneys for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to withdraw as counsel for the rapper in a lawsuit alleging he owes $7.1 million in unpaid fees to a production company that worked on his behalf on various projects.
Vox
A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
dallasexpress.com
Biden Official Charged with Felony Theft
Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of spent nuclear fuel for the U.S. Department of Energy, has been placed on a leave of absence after being charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage off an airport carousel. Before being hired in June, Brinton, 35, worked for the...
Two Florida Supreme Court Justices Face Possibility Of Disqualification From Cases
Two Florida Supreme Court justices face the possibility of disqualification from cases challenging the eligibility of candidates to become judges on revamped state appeals courts. Justices John Couriel and Charles Canady served as references for candidates seeking seats on the new 6th District Court of
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court reverses judge who ordered entire DA's office off of murder case
By a 6-1 decision on Monday, the Colorado Supreme Court reversed a Gunnison County judge who took the extraordinary step of barring the entire district attorney's office from prosecuting a murder case. Chief Judge J. Steven Patrick in June granted the request of defendant Jorge Solis to remove the Seventh...
Indicted Colorado County Clerk’s Deputy Agrees to Testify Against 2020 Election-Denying Boss in Voting Machine Data Breach Trial
With trial less than two months away, a Colorado county clerk accused of a voting machine-related data breach in service of 2020 election denial suffered another legal setback: Her ex-deputy agreed to testify against her. That deputy, Sandra Brown, entered into a cooperation deal with the government against her ex-boss:...
Vox
A Trump judge seized control of ICE, and the Supreme Court will decide whether to stop him
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. In July, a Trump appointee...
NY federal judgeship candidate in hot water over role in discrimination case
Jorge Rodriguez was nominated this year to be a federal judge in upstate, based primarily in the Central New York area. But his predecessor, Judge David Hurd, indicated that he was rescind his original indication to take a type of semi-retirement known as senior status. Now, Rodriguez is being questioned...
Appeals court to decide if off-duty Chaves County deputy can be excluded from a civil rights suit
If the court of appeals rules in Mario Rosales's favor, then the case will go back down to district court and proceed with a trial. If the court rules in former Deputy David Bradshaw's favor, the case will be over.
Washington Examiner
Trump makes last-ditch request before appeals court decides future of special master
Justice Department attorneys on Tuesday are urging a federal appeals court panel to terminate the use of a special master tasked to review thousands of documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, which has remained a blockade in the government's investigation. But before the hearing...
Federal judge rejects woman’s request to attend father’s execution in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge rejected a request from a 19-year-old Missouri woman to attend her father’s execution on Tuesday in Missouri. U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes ruled that a state law barring Corionsa “Khorry” Ramey from being present because of her age is constitutional, WDAF-TV reported.
WIBW
Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
CT Supreme Court creates avenue for people to fight high bail
The change could protect people accused of crimes from being incarcerated with bonds they have no chance of being able to pay.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado free speech case heard at SCOTUS, state Supreme Court takes on taxation cases | COURT CRAWL
Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments this morning in another case out of Colorado about the collision between the rights of LGBTQ customers and of proprietors who do not wish to create pro-LGBTQ "speech," and the state Supreme Court has also agreed to hear a chunk of the sprawling property tax litigation currently unfolding across Colorado.
Southwestern IN judge charged with misconduct, could face disciplinary action
A southwestern Indiana judge could face disciplinary action stemming from charges of misconduct related to his handling of paternity and child in need of services cases.
abovethelaw.com
Quinn Emanuel Partner Warned By Federal Judge About Losing His Cool
Quinn Emanuel represented a class of healthcare insurers in an Affordable Care Act case against the federal government, and secured a $3.7 billion settlement. For their efforts — and the risk associated with taking on the contingency case — the trial court awarded them $185 million in legal fees.
