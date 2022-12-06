ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vox

A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray

Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Biden Official Charged with Felony Theft

Sam Brinton, deputy assistant secretary of spent nuclear fuel for the U.S. Department of Energy, has been placed on a leave of absence after being charged with a felony for allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage off an airport carousel. Before being hired in June, Brinton, 35, worked for the...
WASHINGTON STATE
Law & Crime

Indicted Colorado County Clerk’s Deputy Agrees to Testify Against 2020 Election-Denying Boss in Voting Machine Data Breach Trial

With trial less than two months away, a Colorado county clerk accused of a voting machine-related data breach in service of 2020 election denial suffered another legal setback: Her ex-deputy agreed to testify against her. That deputy, Sandra Brown, entered into a cooperation deal with the government against her ex-boss:...
MESA COUNTY, CO
WIBW

Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
KANSAS STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado free speech case heard at SCOTUS, state Supreme Court takes on taxation cases | COURT CRAWL

Welcome to Court Crawl, Colorado Politics' roundup of news from the third branch of government. The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments this morning in another case out of Colorado about the collision between the rights of LGBTQ customers and of proprietors who do not wish to create pro-LGBTQ "speech," and the state Supreme Court has also agreed to hear a chunk of the sprawling property tax litigation currently unfolding across Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
abovethelaw.com

Quinn Emanuel Partner Warned By Federal Judge About Losing His Cool

Quinn Emanuel represented a class of healthcare insurers in an Affordable Care Act case against the federal government, and secured a $3.7 billion settlement. For their efforts — and the risk associated with taking on the contingency case — the trial court awarded them $185 million in legal fees.

