ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition

When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Franklin County Free Press

Doris J McKenzie obituary 1931~2022

Doris J McKenzie, 91, a guest at The Shook Home and formerly of New Franklin, passed away Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at the nursing home. Born July 6, 1931 in Guilford Township, she was a daughter of the late Ralph K. and Blanche Statler Small. Early in her life...
FOX21News.com

Soldiers' Angels Program

Dannie De Novo, a Happiness Coach, says these five foods can boost your mood. Family and friends gathered to honor the memory of Daniel Aston on Wednesday morning. Suspected Club Q shooter said “sorry” at hospital. The original arrest affidavit for the suspected Club Q shooter has been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy