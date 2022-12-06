ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

LA City Councilwoman Seeks Amnesty Program for Unpermitted ADUs

City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez is seeking to create an amnesty program for legalizing unpermitted accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in Los Angeles, according to a motion filed Tuesday. Citing the need to remove barriers and create more affordable housing in Los Angeles, Rodriguez’s motion said that the city’s current requirement for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA City Council Explores Creating Truth and Reconciliation Committee

The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to explore the creation of a Truth and Reconciliation Committee in response to the City Hall racism scandal. The committee would convene regularly over the course of at least a year to “explore and document racialized, ethnic or political violence specific to a Los Angeles context to inform healing and reconciliation.” The committee would present recommendations for council action 30 days after the end of its term.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

COVID-19 Numbers Keep Zooming Up in Orange County

Orange County’s coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations kept a steady pace up this week with patient levels exceeding the summer wave and not seen since mid-February, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients have been on a steady rise since...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Mayor-Elect Karen Bass Names Transition Advisory Team

Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass Tuesday named her transition advisory team, which will provide advice through the first 100 days of her administration. — Dolores Huerta, labor and civil rights leader;. — Monica Lozano, president of the College Futures Foundation, formerly publisher and CEO of La OpiniÃ³n;. —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA County Proposes Wage Hike for In-Home Supportive Service Workers

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors advanced a proposal Tuesday to boost wages over a two-year period for in-home supportive service workers, who have staged regular rallies over the past year outside board meetings pushing for salary increases. For months, in-home supportive service workers represented by the Service Employees...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Former Church Building in Pomona Area

A fire damaged a building formerly housing a church in the Pomona area Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 600 block of North Mills Avenue at 7:36 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation. The building...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Supervisors Deny Pay Hikes for County Elected Officials

In a 4-0 vote, the Board of Supervisors Tuesday rejected proposed double-digit percentage salary increases for five Riverside County elected officials, whom one supervisor said he respected but did not believe were entitled to enlarged paychecks. “Please, if you like, you can spend time explaining why these poor elected officials...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Commercial Building in Claremont Area

A fire damaged a commercial building in the Claremont area Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 600 block of North Mills Avenue at 7:36 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
CLAREMONT, CA
mynewsla.com

Deputies Search for Armed Man Who Was at West Hollywood Bar

A search was continuing Thursday for a man who was seen flashing a gun inside a popular gay bar in West Hollywood. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station received a call from The Abbey’s security team around midnight regarding an armed man inside the bar.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
mynewsla.com

Supervisors Extend $20,000 Reward Offer in Case of Missing Palmdale Woman

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $20,000 reward for information about a woman who was reported missing near Palmdale two years ago and is believed to be the victim of foul play. Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended extending the reward for information on the disappearance of then-27-year-old...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed Crossing Santa Ana Street ID’d

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian in Arleta. The man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday on Terra Bella Street west of Canterbury Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Dead in Homicide Near Santa Fe Springs

A man was fatally shot Thursday in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the man, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone...
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in East Los Angeles Crash

Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed in a traffic crash in East Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday near Falling Leaf and Graves Avenues, just west of San Gabriel Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig said. Jiu Qiu, 48, of Rosemead died at...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA

