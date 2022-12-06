Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
LA Planning Commission Approves of Wildlife District in Santa Monica Mountains
In a first step of a pilot effort to coexist development in Los Angeles’ hillsides with its wildlife population, a proposed ordinance that would create a wildlife district in the Santa Monica Mountains between the 405 and 101 freeways passed the city’s planning commission Thursday by a 4-0 vote.
mynewsla.com
LA Council Bans Gas in New Buildings in `First Step’ Toward Electrification
New buildings in Los Angeles will be required to be all-electric under a policy approved by the City Council Wednesday as part of a movement to reduce carbon emissions in the city. The requirement applies to buildings approved after April 1, and affordable housing projects approved after June 1 of...
mynewsla.com
LA Council’s Governance Reform Committee Hears Feedback on Censuring de Leon
The Los Angeles City Council’s Ad Hoc Committee on City Governance Reform heard feedback over an item on potential consequences for censured council members during its first meeting Thursday. The council voted unanimously to censure Kevin de LeÃ³n, Gil Cedillo and Nury Martinez over their participation in a racist...
mynewsla.com
LA City Councilwoman Seeks Amnesty Program for Unpermitted ADUs
City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez is seeking to create an amnesty program for legalizing unpermitted accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in Los Angeles, according to a motion filed Tuesday. Citing the need to remove barriers and create more affordable housing in Los Angeles, Rodriguez’s motion said that the city’s current requirement for...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Explores Creating Truth and Reconciliation Committee
The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to explore the creation of a Truth and Reconciliation Committee in response to the City Hall racism scandal. The committee would convene regularly over the course of at least a year to “explore and document racialized, ethnic or political violence specific to a Los Angeles context to inform healing and reconciliation.” The committee would present recommendations for council action 30 days after the end of its term.
mynewsla.com
COVID-19 Numbers Keep Zooming Up in Orange County
Orange County’s coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations kept a steady pace up this week with patient levels exceeding the summer wave and not seen since mid-February, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients have been on a steady rise since...
mynewsla.com
Barger Directs $1M in Office Funds to Boost Patrols During Shopping Season
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Tuesday her office will make up to $1 million in discretionary funding available to sheriff’s stations in her district in hopes of boosting patrols and deterring crime during the upcoming holiday shopping season. “This month’s busiest holiday shopping days are quickly approaching...
mynewsla.com
Average LA County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since Feb. 2
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Thursday for the 28th consecutive day, decreasing 4.1 cents to $4.711, its lowest amount since Feb. 2. The average price has dropped 61 times in 64 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct....
mynewsla.com
LA County Officially Experiencing `High’ COVID Activity; Mask Mandate Looms
As expected, Los Angeles County moved Thursday into the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, sparking stepped-up warnings of widespread transmission of the virus and moving the area closer to another indoor mask-wearing mandate. The county had been in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s...
mynewsla.com
LA Mayor-Elect Karen Bass Names Transition Advisory Team
Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass Tuesday named her transition advisory team, which will provide advice through the first 100 days of her administration. — Dolores Huerta, labor and civil rights leader;. — Monica Lozano, president of the College Futures Foundation, formerly publisher and CEO of La OpiniÃ³n;. —...
mynewsla.com
LA County Proposes Wage Hike for In-Home Supportive Service Workers
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors advanced a proposal Tuesday to boost wages over a two-year period for in-home supportive service workers, who have staged regular rallies over the past year outside board meetings pushing for salary increases. For months, in-home supportive service workers represented by the Service Employees...
mynewsla.com
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Patient
Officials at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center sought the public’s help Thursday to identify a homeless patient at the facility. The woman is between 70 and 80 years old and was brought there by the Los Angeles County Homeless Outreach Team, according to hospital officials. “The woman was found in the...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Former Church Building in Pomona Area
A fire damaged a building formerly housing a church in the Pomona area Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 600 block of North Mills Avenue at 7:36 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation. The building...
mynewsla.com
Supervisors Deny Pay Hikes for County Elected Officials
In a 4-0 vote, the Board of Supervisors Tuesday rejected proposed double-digit percentage salary increases for five Riverside County elected officials, whom one supervisor said he respected but did not believe were entitled to enlarged paychecks. “Please, if you like, you can spend time explaining why these poor elected officials...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Commercial Building in Claremont Area
A fire damaged a commercial building in the Claremont area Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 600 block of North Mills Avenue at 7:36 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
mynewsla.com
Deputies Search for Armed Man Who Was at West Hollywood Bar
A search was continuing Thursday for a man who was seen flashing a gun inside a popular gay bar in West Hollywood. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station received a call from The Abbey’s security team around midnight regarding an armed man inside the bar.
mynewsla.com
Supervisors Extend $20,000 Reward Offer in Case of Missing Palmdale Woman
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $20,000 reward for information about a woman who was reported missing near Palmdale two years ago and is believed to be the victim of foul play. Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended extending the reward for information on the disappearance of then-27-year-old...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed Crossing Santa Ana Street ID’d
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian in Arleta. The man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday on Terra Bella Street west of Canterbury Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Dead in Homicide Near Santa Fe Springs
A man was fatally shot Thursday in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the man, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in East Los Angeles Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed in a traffic crash in East Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday near Falling Leaf and Graves Avenues, just west of San Gabriel Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig said. Jiu Qiu, 48, of Rosemead died at...
