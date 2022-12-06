NJ AG, 33 States Announce $438.5-million Settlement With Juul Labs Over E-cigarette Manufacturer’s Marketing and Sales Practices

Read full article on original website
Related
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
New Jersey Ice Cream Recall Could Be Deadly
Did you know that in New Jersey we eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year? It’s true! The ice cream industry had a huge boom during COVID, most likely because we were hugging ourselves with food. The industry is worth almost 10 billion dollars. If you are an ice cream eater you should know that there is one kind in circulation that could be deadly.
Rutgers Law program to help minority entrepreneurs get into NJ cannabis industry
Rutgers Law School and New Jersey-based Minority Cannabis Academy are teaming up to help expand access to the Garden State’s growing recreational cannabis industry.
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy surgery a success, governor at home recovering
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy underwent minor surgery on Wednesday without incident, according to his office. Murphy, 65, was released from the hospital after his surgery and, as of Wednesday evening, was recuperating at his home.
News 12
New Jersey considers law to require adults to wear bike helmets
A new proposed bill could require adults in New Jersey to wear bike helmets. If the bill is passed, New Jersey would be the only state to have a law requiring adults to wear a helmet while riding a bike. Current state law only requires those under the age of 17 to wear a helmet.
The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore
I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
Ground shakes in New Jersey – Was it an earthquake?
The U.S. Geological Survey did not record an earthquake in New Jersey on Monday, but plenty of people reported a rumbling in the ground. Reports started getting logged on the website VolcanoDiscovery.com just before 1 p.m. from Ocean, Cumberland and Cape May Counties. "A rumble in the distance and our...
Black NJ professor spews racist comments and nobody notices?
The incident happened last October and it's just now circulating on some, but very few, websites. A professor at Rutgers named Brittney Cooper was on a conference on The Root website accusing white people of being "committed to being villains" and that "we got to take these Motherf...ers out". Hate...
Leaders of at least 4 N.J. mosques say their congregations are being harassed
PISCATAWAY, N.J. - The leaders of at least four mosques in New Jersey say they are being harassed. Surveillance video captured a truck displaying anti-Muslim messages driving by their congregations on a recent Saturday. The truck with a moving anti-Muslim billboard is the focus of an investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. Multiple videos from mosques in Piscataway, Edison, North Brunswick and Fords show the truck circling their properties on Saturday, Nov. 26. The images on the truck are from the Nov. 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India that were carried out by an Islamist terrorist organization from Pakistan. "The truck did visit the...
New Laws in NJ: Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law
Governor Murphy Signs Over a Dozen Bills Into Law.Photo byMorristown Minute. With action as recent as today, December 5, 2022, Governor Murphy has signed the following bills into law in New Jersey since September.
Another NJ restaurant chain files for bankruptcy
Another popular New Jersey restaurant has closed another location amidst a second bankruptcy filing in four years. Bertucci's has closed its Marlton location, and now has only one restaurant in New Jersey - Mount Laurel. The casual-dining chain once boasted more than 100 locations in nine states. Featuring classic Italian...
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Poll Shows Majority Of New Jersey Residents Support Expanding Medicare To All
A large majority of New Jerseyans largely support expanding Medicare to provide basic health care coverage to every U.S. resident, regardless of age or employment status, according to a new Rutgers-Eagleton Poll. According to the poll, 71% of Garden State adults expressed support (51% strongly, 20% somewhat) offering Medicare coverage...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission approves proposed rules for cannabis consumption areas
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission on Dec. 2 voted to approve proposed rules for how public cannabis consumption areas will be operated. The rules provide the legal requirements for cannabis consumption areas, a fee structure for applications, and details for how the facilities should be run and what is prohibited.
New Jersey Sending Out Not One but Two Payments
Photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How would an extra $2,000 sound right now before Christmas? Well, for approximately million New Jersey residents, this is what will happen. Why? Well, Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate. So right there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. And In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.
This is how to plead not guilty and still spend your life in NJ prison
⚖ Criminal defendants can be found 'not guilty by reason of insanity'. ❗ This is not a get-out-of-jail-free card that many might believe it is. 👩⚖️ A New Jersey man has appealed his sentence because he faces a lifetime of treatment. For a person on trial,...
Sheriff’s Officers Detail Border Crisis On Recent Assignment
TOMS RIVER – Two Ocean County Sheriff’s Department officers bringing a fugitive back to New Jersey participated in a unique training exercise on their way to Yuma, Arizona. “Knowing that one of the guys we were sending down speaks Spanish, I figured this was a chance to give...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Student Test Scores Dropped Dramatically In New Jersey Public Schools During The Pandemic
According to long-awaited data finally released by the New Jersey Department of Education, students in the state’s public schools experienced a severe setback in proficiency rates in 2022 compared to 2019. Results of the New Jersey Student Learning Assessments, which were administered in the Spring of 2022, indicated that...
Will NJ residents be getting a REAL ID refund?
Now that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline to require a REAL ID driver’s license to get on a plane or enter a federal building to at least May of 2025, some New Jersey residents who spent extra money to get a REAL ID are wondering if the state Motor Vehicle Commission will give them a refund or a credit.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Renowned Gun Rights Attorney Addresses U.S. LawShield Event in Lakewood
A seminar in Lakewood on Sunday gave gun-owners and soon-to-be owners valuable information regarding the law, their rights, and more. Attendees learned about the new New Jersey gun rules, the CCW application process, tips on how to interact with law enforcement and more. With CCW applications seeing record high numbers,...
Comments / 0