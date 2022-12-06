Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Are Kids Really Going Hungry In Wyoming?
As an elementary school teacher, Chris Galagan has seen firsthand the effect of hunger on her students. While some children come to school Monday mornings well-rested and focused, others arrive irritable, tired and distracted. The behavior of Galagan's students, she said, in many ways reflects their conditions at home.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, December 9, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken outside of Kemmerer, Wyoming by Samantha Marshinsky. Samantha writes: "Good (cold) morning from Kemmerer!!!!!". To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo....
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Not Voodoo’: Wyoming Expands Cloud Seeding Amid Prolonged Drought
From the fiery burst of a flare, silver iodide is injected into the atmosphere, creating a chemical reaction that under ideal conditions causes powdery, white flakes to fall from the sky. The practice is part of a state effort to battle...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: How To Be a Safe Driver (I’m An Expert, Listen To Me)
A long time ago, in a trucking school in a galaxy much like our own, I learned the most important driver's safety lesson there is. "Never be in a hurry," was what my instructor at the time, a no-nonsense import from Liverpool, said. "Nobody taking their time gets in a wreck."
cowboystatedaily.com
Without Enough Pilots, Airlines Cutting Service Across Wyoming
Demand for service is rising at regional airports across the state, but a pilot shortage has forced airlines to cut the number of available flights at most of the state's nine commercial airports. Sheridan, Gillette and Cody have lost between...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘This Sport Is All Enforcers’: Professional Ice Fighting Coming To Wyoming
Six months ago, Cheyenne's Bryan Pedersen, a former MMA fighter and state legislator, said he wanted to bring professional ice-fighting to Wyoming. On Tuesday, he delivered. Pedersen, founder of the Wyoming Combat Sports Commission and the person responsible for hosting...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Worst Winter Road In America – Who Named Our Snow Chi Minh Trail?
"Dear God, please help us get through this awful mess of a highway. If you get us through safely, so help me, we will never do anything bad again.". Prayers like this and many more variants emanate from folks in a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Can A 1,500-Pound Bull Just Disappear? Wyoming 8-Year-Old Hasn’t Given Up Search For Sparkles
It's been nearly a month since Sparkles went missing, but the 8-year-old Wyoming girl who bottle-raised the 3-year-old, 1,500-pound Black Angus bull hasn't given up hope of finding her best friend. "We're actively trying to find him, to follow...
cowboystatedaily.com
Sig Sauer Suckfest? Not So Fast, Wyoming Gun Enthusiasts Say
Although 20 self-described gunshot victims have filed a lawsuit against gun maker Sig Sauer claiming defective pistols caused their injuries, some Wyoming gun enthusiasts say they haven't lost trust in the brand. "I've never had any problem with Sig, and...
cowboystatedaily.com
The Mystery Of Wyoming Pearl Harbor Survivor No. 12
In the military there's a code – no brother left behind. So when Jeremy and Cecelia Bay, of Cheyenne, happened to stumble across a Wyoming license plate belonging to a Pearl Harbor survivor in, of all places, a Hawaii pawnshop, they couldn't just walk away.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming-Based Visionary Broadband Announces $100 Million Expansion
The little town of Lusk in the eastern part of Wyoming is among communities that have made the short list for the latest expansion of fiber optic internet in the West. To that end, Gillette-based Visionary Broadband has announced a $100...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Corner Crossing’ Case Could Reshape Wyoming’s Trespass Laws
Recognizing that a pending lawsuit over a "corner crossing" could have sweeping implications for Wyoming's land access and trespass policy, advocacy groups for ranchers and hunters are weighing in. The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Backcountry Hunters &...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Homeless Man Wanted Kids Back, Then Didn’t Show Up For Court And Lost Parental Rights
A Cheyenne man who did not show up to a scheduled court hearing to argue his merits as a father rightfully lost his parental rights, the Wyoming Supreme Court has determined. Frank Landis Roberts IV asked the state Supreme Court last...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyo Highway Patrol Got Rid Of Sig Sauer Pistols After Trooper’s Gun Discharged Accidentally
The Wyoming Highway Patrol about two years ago quit issuing its troopers Sig Sauer P320 pistols after one of the weapons accidentally discharged, an agency spokesman said. Troopers "lost trust" in the Sig Sauers after a trooper's weapon unintentionally fired, though...
cowboystatedaily.com
Actually, Only One Committee Chair Signed Sen. Driskill’s Pre-Resignation Letter
After telling Cowboy State Daily he requested Wyoming state lawmakers he appointed to serve as chairs of top legislative committees to sign a pact that included a pre-written resignation letter should someone fall out of line during the upcoming session of the Legislature, state Sen. Ogden Driskill confirms only one actually signed it.
cowboystatedaily.com
Former Patrolman, Legislator Criticizes Highway Patrol For Not Identifying Hit-And-Run Driver
A former Wyoming Highway Patrolman is criticizing the agency for not releasing the name of a driver involved in a hit-and-run that severely injured a woman six weeks ago. The pedestrian victim, Andrea Griffin, sustained three skull fractures, cheek fractures, facial...
cowboystatedaily.com
Woke Capitalism Takes Another Blow As Vanguard Withdraws From Climate Alliance
The world of woke capitalism was shaken with the announcement by Vanguard Group Inc. that it would withdraw from the world's largest climate-finance alliance. According to a statement from the company, Vanguard had joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative...
cowboystatedaily.com
To Increase Confidence In Elections, Legislator Says Every Ballot Should Be Made Public
State Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, wants a database set up where people can inspect every ballot cast in Wyoming elections. "You would just see the image of a person's ballot, not the name or any other identification," he said. "I think...
