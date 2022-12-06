Read full article on original website
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan says there's no one 'better suited' to lead House Republicans than Kevin McCarthy: 'He's been good for conservatives'
McCarthy has hit a bumpy path in rounding up the requisite votes to become speaker, with some Freedom Caucus members balking at supporting his bid.
Matt Gaetz Turns on Marjorie Taylor Greene Over McCarthy Endorsement
Kevin McCarthy "will zap her faster than you can say Jewish space laser," the Florida congressman said.
Kevin McCarthy Warns Democrats Could Win Speaker if Republicans "Play Games"
Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy, the party's nominee for Speaker of the House, has reportedly warned his fellow Republicans against "playing games" on the House floor, stating that Democrats could take Speaker if he is unable to get the party to vote together, The Hill reports.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
McCarthy skips Pelosi's retirement speech as some Republicans pay grudging respect
WASHINGTON — When Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement from congressional leadership on Thursday, the House chamber was packed with Democratic lawmakers in anticipation of the announcement from an icon of American politics. The Republican side of the chamber was largely empty. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who...
Kevin McCarthy wins nomination for House speaker but now must calm GOP's right flank
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has cleared the first major step toward becoming House speaker.
House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police
As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
Kevin McCarthy will not be House speaker, Matt Gaetz says
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) says he is convinced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will not become speaker, a declaration that signals a turbulent process given the GOP's ultraslim projected margin in winning control of the lower chamber.
Family of fallen January 6 officer explains snubbing McConnell and McCarthy: 'This is an integrity issue'
The family of fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick said Wednesday that snubbing GOP leaders during a congressional gold medal ceremony was not for partisan reasons, but an "integrity issue."
Dems silent on McCarthy’s pledge to boot Swalwell, Omar, Schiff from committees
Senior House Democrats are silent on Republican Kevin McCarthy's pledge to boot Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar, and Eric Swalwell off committees next Congress.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
3 House Republicans say they won't support McCarthy for speaker
No-compromise conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus say they won't support Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, for House speaker in January.
Ilhan Omar, Eric Swalwell hit back at McCarthy over pledge to block them from House committees
Reps. Ilhan Omar and Eric Swalwell lashed out Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for pledging to block them from serving on House committees next Congress.
Daily Beast
WATCH: Brian Sicknick’s Family Brutally Snub ‘Two-Faced’ Republican Leaders
The family of Brian Sicknick, the police officer who died a day after being assaulted during the Capitol riot, brutally snubbed Republican leaders on Tuesday as they accepted a congressional gold medal awarded to cops who defended the country on Jan. 6, 2021. Sicknick, a U.S. Capitol Police officer, was...
MSNBC Host Joy Reid Says Lindsey Graham Chauffeuring Herschel Walker Proves GOP Lacks Respect for Black Men
MSNBC host Joy Reid is not a fan of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker‘s campaign surrogates appearing with him, claiming it proves Republicans don’t respect Black men. Mediaite reported that Walker has been making the rounds to give his final pitch to Peach State voters before Tuesday’s Georgia...
Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) fired back at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) after he vowed to remove Omar from her committee posts if elected Speaker. “From the moment I was elected, the Republican Party has made it their mission to use fear, xenophobia, Islamophobia and racism to target me on the House Floor and […]
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
Mother of fallen Capitol Police officer shares why she snubbed GOP leaders
CNN's Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon speak with the family of fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, after they snubbed Republican leaders Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy at a ceremony held to honor law enforcement who defended the US Capitol during the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
Washington Examiner
McCarthy builds 222-seat majority through wins in blue New York and California
Two traditionally blue states, California and New York, helped deliver the GOP its majority in the House, with Republican John Duarte’s win in California’s 13th Congressional District providing the party with a critical pickup as it faces razor-thin margins next year. Democrat Adam Gray conceded to Duarte, a...
