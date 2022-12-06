ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

House Republicans choose Steve Scalise for majority leader

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The House Republican conference on Tuesday (Nov. 15) elected Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) to serve as majority leader when the next session of Congress begins in January. “I’ve served as the Whip now for the last eight years and it’s been a great honor, but...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
CNN

Mother of fallen Capitol Police officer shares why she snubbed GOP leaders

CNN's Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon speak with the family of fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, after they snubbed Republican leaders Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy at a ceremony held to honor law enforcement who defended the US Capitol during the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
98K+
Followers
56K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy