NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Coyotes 2
EDMONTON, AB - Runnin' the desert dogs right out of Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers exploded for eight goals against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night, receiving two goals and two assists from Connor McDavid and six other multi-point efforts in a decisive 8-2 victory to get the Blue & Orange back to winning ways in the third game of a four-game homestand.
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: Ryan Reaves’ impact on the Minnesota Wild, Nathan MacKinnon suffers upper-body injury, and more
The Edmonton Oilers and Minnesota Wild are playing all three of their meetings within the span of roughly two weeks. The Wild beat the Oilers last week by a score of 5-3 in Minnesota in the second game of what’s now become a season-high four-game winning streak. The Oilers will host the Wild in Edmonton on Friday and then they’ll hit the road to play in Minnesota on Monday.
NHL
Ovechkin scores two in Capitals win against Flyers
PHILADELPHIA -- Alex Ovechkin scored twice for the Washington Capitals in a 4-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. Ovechkin's empty-net goals at 18:25 and 19:51 of the third period closed the scoring. The forward has 795 NHL goals and ranks third behind Wayne Gretzky (894) and Gordie Howe (801).
Yardbarker
All Defenseman Linked to Oilers In Trade Talk So Far This Season
Insiders, fans, and media are all saying the same thing: the Edmonton Oilers need a defenseman. Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci are playing too much, Brett Kulak might be too high in the rotation to be as effective as he needs to be, Evan Bouchard and Philip Broberg are struggling in elevated roles and Tyson Barrie is hit or miss when it comes to his effectiveness on a night-to-night basis.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Voracek, Marchenko, Berni & More
Just when you thought the injury situation couldn’t get worse for the Columbus Blue Jackets, they suffer another gut punch. One of their leading scorers from last season likely won’t be seen again this season. The Blue Jackets recently announced that winger Jake Voracek would be out indefinitely...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Struggles Can’t be Blamed on Carter Hart
November definitely was not a month of triumph and success for our beloved Philadelphia Flyers; A 10-game losing streak and a lengthy list of top-line players out with injury certainly played a role in the struggles the team endured. I can sit here and focus on the aspects of the Flyers game over the past month that haven’t been as successful as we all hoped, but rather let’s focus on a positive, Carter Hart.
Yardbarker
Thompson With Five-Goal Performance In Sabres Romp Over Columbus
There were some that expressed skepticism when the Buffalo Sabres signed center Tage Thompson to a long-term contract extension in July, but he has silenced critics by following up his breakout 68-point campaign in 2021-22 by averaging over a point-per-game this season. On Wednesday, Thompson entered the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy by tying a franchise record with five goals in a 9-4 thrashing of the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Yardbarker
Oilers Should Not Trade Bourgault for Canadiens’ Monahan
The Montreal Canadiens visited the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 3 at Rogers Place. The Canadiens tied the game late in the middle frame, but Darnell Nurse scored the go-ahead goal with five seconds left in the second period and Edmonton held on to win 5-3. At the same time, an interesting conversation took place off the ice. During the broadcast, Dany Dubé, a Quebec sports columnist who covers Canadiens’ games on 98.5 FM in Montreal, and who also works for RDS, the sister station to TSN, mentioned an interesting trade scenario involving Canadiens’ forward Sean Monahan.
Yardbarker
Sabres Need More Production From Bottom 2 Lines
This season has very much been one of ups and downs for the Buffalo Sabres. But to end the month of November and thus far in December, they seem to be righting the ship. Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch have formed a dynamic line for the Sabres that seems to produce multiple points a night. They also have a newly formed line that contributes on offense consistently with JJ Peterka, Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn, the “kid line.”
FanSided
