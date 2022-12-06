Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Newly elected Santa Clara County sheriff starts early after Laurie Smith found guilty
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County Sheriff-elect Bob Jonsen will assume his duties one month early after his embattled predecessor abruptly resigned in October. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Jonsen as sheriff before officially taking office in January. Jonsen will start on an interim basis...
KTVU FOX 2
SFPD discuss plans to derail sideshows
San Francisco police say they're monitoring chatter and preparing crews for the possibility of sideshows. It was just one week ago that a series of illegal car stunt shows took over the streets of San Francisco and the Bay Bridge.
KTVU FOX 2
Arrest in killing of elderly woman in Vallejo ends fears surrounding her death
VALLEJO, Calif. - A 19-year-old man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a 78-year-old woman in Vallejo last year, police announced Thursday after a year-long investigation. Elijah Pulealli, 19, was identified as the suspect in Linda Tyrrell's death and the Vallejo Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals...
KTVU FOX 2
Vigil honors Alexis Gabe
Family and friends paid stirring tributes to Alexis Gabe, an Oakley woman who was missing for months until her remains were discovered in rural Amador County last month. Police have said that Gabe's ex-boyfriend killed her.
KTVU FOX 2
Mass employee sickout at San Francisco's Lowell H.S., payroll issues persist
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Approximately 100 employees at San Francisco's Lowell High School called in sick on Wednesday, according to a report from SFGate. The report says the employees called out sick to protest San Francisco Unified School District's payroll issue. The district said extra additional substitutes and staff helped...
KTVU FOX 2
Soggy afternoon in San Rafael, residents break out umbrellas
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A soggy Thursday afternoon brought out the umbrellas in San Rafael. People were bundled up, trying their best to stay dry as they shopped downtown. "I’m glad we are finally getting some rain, but I work outdoors sometimes and it is very wet," said resident Owen Asdell.
KTVU FOX 2
Former building inspector pleads guilty to accepting illegal payments
SAN FRANCISCO - A former San Francisco building inspector pleaded guilty Friday for accepting gratuity payments as rewards for approving building permits, federal prosecutors said. Bernard Curran, 62, is the latest person to be convicted as part of a probe into corruption within San Francisco city departments and is set...
KTVU FOX 2
Toucan wrangler in Lafayette helps capture wandering bright-billed bird
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - Two wandering toucans have been flying about the skies over the East Bay, but one pastor-turned-toucan-wrangler helped capture one of the bright-billed birds. "I just really love animals," Lauren Michelle Stevens, a pastor at Lafayette United Methodist Church, said Thursday. "I guess that's how I got into...
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of Oakland teen stabbed at Skyline High demands security improvements
OAKLAND, Calif. - The mother of the 14-year-old boy who was stabbed multiple times by a fellow student at Skyline High in Oakland is calling for improvements in campus security. Brittany McMillon said her son, Isreal, is unable to eat due to his injuries that include damage to his organs.
KTVU FOX 2
DA charges 20-year-old in Habit Burger attack where manager lost eye
MARTINEZ, Calif. - The Contra Costa County District Attorney has filed charges against a 20-year-old Hayward man following an attack at a Habit Burger restaurant, where an assistant lost her eye while protecting a teenage boy with autism. Isaac White-Carter will be arraigned on Thursday on three counts of mayhem,...
KTVU FOX 2
SF guaranteed income for pregnant Black women expands across California
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco-based guaranteed income program that gives monthly checks to pregnant Black women received $5 million to expand its care to soon-to-be-mothers across California, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Tuesday. Since 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has provided an additional $1,000 a month...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco investigates potential code violations at Musk's Twitter
San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection is investigating Twitter's headquarters for potential code violations over the documented conversion of office space into sleeping quarters. Meanwhile, the city attorney's office is looking into janitors who were fired and not given a new contract with the company.
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested after defrauding thousands from Bay Area's 'most vulnerable'
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Two men have been charged with several financial felonies and misdemeanors after allegedly defrauding hundreds of Californians on public assistance, authorities said. Florin Tanasa, 27, and Adam Nilsson, 30 have been accused of forming a "sophisticated financial criminal scheme" that targeted the state's "most vulnerable residents," Contra...
KTVU FOX 2
Stabbing near Skyline High School in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was injured in a stabbing near Skyline High School in Oakland Wednesday morning, authorities said. The stabbing was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 12200 block of Skyline Boulevard, not far from the high school, according to the Oakland Police Department. When officers arrived to...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect held after touching girl and trying to kiss another at Alameda High
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A suspect has been arrested for touching the face of a girl at Alameda High School and then trying to kiss another girl, police said Wednesday. The 27-year-old man, whose name was not released, was the second of two intruders spotted on campus in separate incidents hours apart on Tuesday, authorities said. Another man wandered the campus earlier in the day before being removed from the school.
KTVU FOX 2
Wastewater tests show high COVID levels in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Wastewater samples collected from a San Jose treatment plant has health officials warning cases of COVID-19 and other viruses are sharply rising. The Sewer Coronavirus Alert Network or "SCAN" shows in recent weeks all four Santa Clara County sewersheds currently have high levels of COVID-19. "It’s...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect in attack on Antioch fast food manager pleads not guilty
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The man held in an attack on an Antioch fast food restaurant manager pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Isaac White-Carter, 20, did not speak publicly as his attorney, Deputy Public Defender Brooks Osborne, entered the not guilty plea on his behalf. "The plea is not guilty to...
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrian dies in San Jose near shopping center; residents have asked for crosswalk
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman walking across the street was struck by a vehicle and killed Wednesday evening in San Jose near a mall where residents have complained about heavy traffic and the need for more safety. It happened at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street...
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of teen stabbing victim calls for more campus security
