ALAMEDA, Calif. - A suspect has been arrested for touching the face of a girl at Alameda High School and then trying to kiss another girl, police said Wednesday. The 27-year-old man, whose name was not released, was the second of two intruders spotted on campus in separate incidents hours apart on Tuesday, authorities said. Another man wandered the campus earlier in the day before being removed from the school.

ALAMEDA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO