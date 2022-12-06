ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

WYTV.com

Local students gift toys for kids in the hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and staff at Choffin Career and Technical Center presented a donation to Akron Children’s Hospital Thursday, just in time for Christmas. Toys and written cards were donated to the hospital. The items were collected by students from several different courses at the school, as well as from staff members.
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

Covelli Enterprises donates $15K to Toys for Tots

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Covelli Enterprises is helping out kids in need again this holiday. On Tuesday, the company gave $15,000 to the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots program. The Marines also got a toy display worth $1,000. To both the Marines and Covelli Enterprises, the drive is...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Warren’s mission hopes for Christmas miracle to repair roof

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – On top of the damage inside, Warren Family Mission Director of Public Relations Dominic Mararri says the entire flat roof needs to be replaced. It’s a costly expense for an organization with a mission to help those in need. Inside the building, there are...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Runners dash through lights, raise money for charity

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Having a 5K race isn’t that common this time of year, but for about 10 years, one local couple has held a race at Firestone Park in Columbiana. For just over three miles, runners made their way through Firestone Park and neighborhoods in Columbiana for the ‘Twas the Night Before 5K on Tuesday.
COLUMBIANA, OH
WYTV.com

Local teen hopes to find family to adopt her

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Janeysha, who likes to go by “Nova,” is a sweet, soft-spoken, artistic 16-year-old girl. She loves animals and loves to draw — and most of all, she yearns for a family to bring her in as one of their own. “I...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Marie Osmond brings Christmas classics to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The only sister of the famous Osmond family entertained Youngstown on Thursday night with an array of Christmas classics. A Marie Osmond Christmas began at Powers Auditorium with Osmond giving out what she called “COVID kisses,” where she drew on people’s foreheads and the top of their heads with lipstick.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local high school students host luncheon for senior citizens

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) — Mineral Ridge High School hosted its annual Senior Citizens Luncheon on Thursday. The free event is put on by the Mineral Ridge Student Council. Lunch is prepared by the school cafeteria and served by the students. Throughout the year, the school hosts fundraisers to...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
WYTV.com

Hometown Hero runs to help, not away

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Today’s Hometown Hero is 34-year-old Colton Trent from Warren. On November 23, Trent rescued a family from a burning house. Trent was raised in a family of service members. When he saw a house burning in Warren a few weeks back, he didn’t think twice about rushing into the fire.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

1st-of-its-kind platform has big plans for 2023

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The streets of Youngstown may look a little different come spring, thanks to a first-of-its-kind platform’s big plans for 2023. Ronnell Elkins, president of YOGO Bikeshare, has hopes that people will be out enjoying the city while using one of his new electric bikes.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Salem getting nearly $38 million to expand school

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem City School District is getting more than $37.8 million from Ohio to expand its campus. The money is part of a total project cost of $57.4 million to build a new PK-8 portion of the new elementary/middle/high building. The local share of the project is $19.5 million.
SALEM, OH
WYTV.com

Community art school raffling tickets for Taylor Swift

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown community art school has scored Taylor Swift tickets, and it’s making them available in a raffle. Students Motivated by the Arts celebrated its 25th birthday with an open house Tuesday. The school offers free classes in art, music, dance and creative writing,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local cosmetology teacher warns against changes to licensing in Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Lawmakers are just one step further to passing a bill that could impact cosmetology and barber students, as well as whoever gets beauty services done. Seniors in the Cosmetology program at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center prepare their mannequins for a haircut,...
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Dog warden’s office says beware of lost pet scams

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Staff with the Mahoning County Dog Warden are warning people who’ve lost their pets to be aware of potential scam artists. Workers say they’ve been averaging at least one report a week of people losing money to con artists who either try to sell people a new puppy online or claim to have recovered their lost dog or cat and now want money.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown company celebrates installation of new equipment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business is celebrating the installation and operation of a new piece of equipment. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at Cubbison Company in Youngstown. It manufactures customized product identification and printed electronics solutions. According to the company, the new printing press and converting...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Shopping Safety: Avoid being a target for criminals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As shoppers flock to area malls and plazas to find holiday gifts, local law enforcement is reminding us to avoid becoming victims. For starters, always pay attention to your surroundings. “When you are leaving a store to go to your car, make sure you have...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH

