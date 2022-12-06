Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Local students gift toys for kids in the hospital
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and staff at Choffin Career and Technical Center presented a donation to Akron Children’s Hospital Thursday, just in time for Christmas. Toys and written cards were donated to the hospital. The items were collected by students from several different courses at the school, as well as from staff members.
WYTV.com
Covelli Enterprises donates $15K to Toys for Tots
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Covelli Enterprises is helping out kids in need again this holiday. On Tuesday, the company gave $15,000 to the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots program. The Marines also got a toy display worth $1,000. To both the Marines and Covelli Enterprises, the drive is...
WYTV.com
Warren’s mission hopes for Christmas miracle to repair roof
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – On top of the damage inside, Warren Family Mission Director of Public Relations Dominic Mararri says the entire flat roof needs to be replaced. It’s a costly expense for an organization with a mission to help those in need. Inside the building, there are...
WYTV.com
Runners dash through lights, raise money for charity
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Having a 5K race isn’t that common this time of year, but for about 10 years, one local couple has held a race at Firestone Park in Columbiana. For just over three miles, runners made their way through Firestone Park and neighborhoods in Columbiana for the ‘Twas the Night Before 5K on Tuesday.
WYTV.com
Local teen hopes to find family to adopt her
MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Janeysha, who likes to go by “Nova,” is a sweet, soft-spoken, artistic 16-year-old girl. She loves animals and loves to draw — and most of all, she yearns for a family to bring her in as one of their own. “I...
WYTV.com
Marie Osmond brings Christmas classics to Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The only sister of the famous Osmond family entertained Youngstown on Thursday night with an array of Christmas classics. A Marie Osmond Christmas began at Powers Auditorium with Osmond giving out what she called “COVID kisses,” where she drew on people’s foreheads and the top of their heads with lipstick.
WYTV.com
Ohio Edison, Penn Power share holiday lighting safety tips, award winners
(WKBN) – Ohio Edison and Penn Power have advice before you decorate for the holiday season. The companies also announced winners for the “Merry and Bright” competition for the week in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Here are some safety tips:. Make sure the wires in your lights aren’t...
WYTV.com
Local high school students host luncheon for senior citizens
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) — Mineral Ridge High School hosted its annual Senior Citizens Luncheon on Thursday. The free event is put on by the Mineral Ridge Student Council. Lunch is prepared by the school cafeteria and served by the students. Throughout the year, the school hosts fundraisers to...
WFMJ.com
Fair dates announced for Canfield, Columbiana County and Trumbull County
Even though many are planning for the holiday season, some Ohioans are getting ready for the fair food and rides. The 2023 Ohio Agricultural Fair Schedule was recently released, revealing the dates for the Canfield Fair, Columbiana County Fair and the Trumbull County Fair. The Canfield Fair will run from...
WYTV.com
Hometown Hero runs to help, not away
WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Today’s Hometown Hero is 34-year-old Colton Trent from Warren. On November 23, Trent rescued a family from a burning house. Trent was raised in a family of service members. When he saw a house burning in Warren a few weeks back, he didn’t think twice about rushing into the fire.
WFMJ.com
Canfield resident selected as Ohio Edison's first 'Merry and Bright' holiday lights winner
FirstEnergy has announced the winner of Ohio Edison's first "Merry and Bright" holiday lights contest. Chris Cole of Canfield was chosen as this year's winner. According to a press release from FirstEnergy, Cole loves to brighten the season and inspire his neighbors with his holiday decor, which he says evokes memories from his childhood.
WYTV.com
1st-of-its-kind platform has big plans for 2023
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The streets of Youngstown may look a little different come spring, thanks to a first-of-its-kind platform’s big plans for 2023. Ronnell Elkins, president of YOGO Bikeshare, has hopes that people will be out enjoying the city while using one of his new electric bikes.
WYTV.com
Salem getting nearly $38 million to expand school
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem City School District is getting more than $37.8 million from Ohio to expand its campus. The money is part of a total project cost of $57.4 million to build a new PK-8 portion of the new elementary/middle/high building. The local share of the project is $19.5 million.
WYTV.com
Community art school raffling tickets for Taylor Swift
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown community art school has scored Taylor Swift tickets, and it’s making them available in a raffle. Students Motivated by the Arts celebrated its 25th birthday with an open house Tuesday. The school offers free classes in art, music, dance and creative writing,...
WYTV.com
Local cosmetology teacher warns against changes to licensing in Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Lawmakers are just one step further to passing a bill that could impact cosmetology and barber students, as well as whoever gets beauty services done. Seniors in the Cosmetology program at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center prepare their mannequins for a haircut,...
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief Money
Are you struggling even more because of the winter season? Officials know inflation is not the only economic hardship faced by residents. The state has set aside money to help with winter-related expenses.
WYTV.com
Dog warden’s office says beware of lost pet scams
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Staff with the Mahoning County Dog Warden are warning people who’ve lost their pets to be aware of potential scam artists. Workers say they’ve been averaging at least one report a week of people losing money to con artists who either try to sell people a new puppy online or claim to have recovered their lost dog or cat and now want money.
City celebrates demolition of former hospital
The City of Warren is celebrating now that the former St. Joseph Riverside Hospital is finally coming down.
WYTV.com
Youngstown company celebrates installation of new equipment
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business is celebrating the installation and operation of a new piece of equipment. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday at Cubbison Company in Youngstown. It manufactures customized product identification and printed electronics solutions. According to the company, the new printing press and converting...
WYTV.com
Shopping Safety: Avoid being a target for criminals
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As shoppers flock to area malls and plazas to find holiday gifts, local law enforcement is reminding us to avoid becoming victims. For starters, always pay attention to your surroundings. “When you are leaving a store to go to your car, make sure you have...
