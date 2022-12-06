Why the American Underground Rave Scene is Making a Comeback. Kulture Cru at Kulture Wave 3 Rave in PhiladelphiaPhoto byFame Lust Mario. The American rave scene has been around since the mid-1980s and is one of the most popular forms of electronic music in the United States. Rave culture has evolved to include a variety of genres, such as trance, techno, house, drum and bass, dubstep, and more. The music is usually accompanied by colorful visuals and lasers at large gatherings known as raves or parties. These events often take place in warehouses or other large venues and typically last all night long. While some raves are strictly for dancing and listening to music, others involve a variety of activities such as art installations, live performances from DJs and musicians, video projections, interactive games, foam pits and more. Many people who attend these events dress in bright colors and adorn themselves with glow sticks or other accessories.

