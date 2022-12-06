Read full article on original website
Sunset Rubdown Announce Reunion Tour
Sunset Rubdown are back. Wolf Parade’s Spencer Krug started Sunset Rubdown as a solo project in 2005, and it quickly expanded into a full four-piece band. Within a few years, the group released four albums. The most recent of them was 2009’s Dragonslayer. The same year that Dragonslayer came out, Sunset Rubdown broke up; they played their final show in Tokyo. Krug has said that Sunset Rubdown would never return, and he started Moonface, another solo project. Next year, however, Sunset Rubdown are coming back to tour once again.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 North America Tour With Six Different Openers
Red Hot Chili Peppers had an outstanding 2022 releasing a pair of studio albums and they'll carry over that momentum to 2023, announcing a new batch of shows in both North America and the U.K. and Europe. The group just added 23 more shows to their touring schedule, starting this...
Why the American Underground Rave Scene is Making a Comeback
Why the American Underground Rave Scene is Making a Comeback. Kulture Cru at Kulture Wave 3 Rave in PhiladelphiaPhoto byFame Lust Mario. The American rave scene has been around since the mid-1980s and is one of the most popular forms of electronic music in the United States. Rave culture has evolved to include a variety of genres, such as trance, techno, house, drum and bass, dubstep, and more. The music is usually accompanied by colorful visuals and lasers at large gatherings known as raves or parties. These events often take place in warehouses or other large venues and typically last all night long. While some raves are strictly for dancing and listening to music, others involve a variety of activities such as art installations, live performances from DJs and musicians, video projections, interactive games, foam pits and more. Many people who attend these events dress in bright colors and adorn themselves with glow sticks or other accessories.
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
Award-winning Bay Area musician killed after car gets stuck on train track
An award-winning musician and San Francisco State University lecturer was killed when his vehicle was struck by multiple trains, officials said.
Paramore announce Nashville album release show
Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
Chloe George shares debut EP Penny
Chloe George achieved TikTok virality via her 2021 voice memo cover of “Ghost Town,” the track (produced by an artist who shall not be named in this post) that launched 070 Shake’s career. In her four short years since graduating from NYU’s Clive Davis School of Music, Chloe has become a sought-after songwriter, with credits on tracks by the likes of Dua Lipa and Normani. Now based in Los Angeles and signed to The FADER’s own record label, she’s stepped into her career’s next chapter with the release of her debut EP, Penny.
Skid Row and Buckcherry Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour
Skid Row and Buckcherry have announced the Gang's All Here co-headlining tour, which commences in March with support on select dates from No Resolve. The trek begins on March 9 in Bowler, Wis., and concludes on March 31 in Hinton, Okla. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.
Matchbox Twenty is touring after postponing 3 times. We found tickets.
Matchbox Twenty was hyped to go on tour in 2020, their first nationwide run of shows since 2017. Then, due to the pandemic, the group postponed and made plans to tour in 2021. Of course, they canceled in 2021. Unfortunately, they had to push back one more year after canceling...
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to Co-Headline 2023 Tour
Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year. The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s...
Vinnie Paul’s estate shoots down Pantera “reunion”, call it a “celebration” instead
“There can never be a Pantera reunion without Vinnie or Dime,” say estate of late drummer Vinnie Paul in a statement
Bush Announce 2023 Tour With Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox + More on Select Dates
Bush have spent a fair share of time on the road in 2022 supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, and they'll be back on tour in the U.S. and Canada in early 2023 as well. "You know we couldn't stay away for long," stated the group via their...
The Clean’s Hamish Kilgour Real Cause of Death Foul Play? Singer Missing Since November
Hamish Kilgour, the drummer, singer, and composer who co-founded the Clean with his brother, guitarist David Kilgour, has passed away, according to band reps. The musician was last seen on November 27. No cause of death has been disclosed. Hamish Kilgour's age was 65. In a statement released with Pitchfork, the U.S. label for the Clean, Merge Records, stated that it can confirm with deep hearts that Hamish Kilgour has passed away in his native New Zealand.
Resurrection Fest Announces Over 80 Bands for 2023 Lineup – Ghost, Slipknot, Pantera + More
It doesn't get much bigger than this is you're a hard rock and metal fan. Spain's Resurrection Fest has announced a massive lineup of bands for 2023, headlined by Ghost, Slipknot and the Pantera celebration. A who's who of hard rock and metal will be descending upon Estrella Galicia in...
Berghaus' Latest "Dean Street" Collection Celebrates British Dance Music
Berghaus is celebrating British dance culture’s past and present with a new PRESS FWD campaign that presents its new “Dean St” collection for Fall/Winter 2022. The new campaign for the collection has been shot in Happy Valley — the Kent location where thousands of people danced to ’80s and ’90s rave music. As a whole, the PRESS FWD campaign has been launched to merge two generations of U.K. dance music and Berghaus has enlisted Radio 1 DJ, Fabio, and drum & bass producer, DJ Rap, to meet with two new-generation producers — Mixtress and IZCO — who are currently flying the flag for British dance music.
Biggie Smalls Statue Unveils by Brooklyn Bridge
The solar-powered artwork plays a mix curated by DJ Mister Cree. The Notorious B.I.G. has been immortalized through a new statue in Brooklyn. More than just a statue, however, the nine-foot stainless steel artwork features solar-powered speakers that plays a mix specially curated by DJ Mister Cree, who is hailed as one of the early figures who spotted Biggie Smalls’ talent.
Slipknot Reveal First Seven Bands for First-Ever Knotfest Italy Lineup
Slipknot continue to take over the world, bringing their Knotfest branded festival to Italy for the first time in 2023. The group has announced lineup for the inaugural event, which is now on the schedule for June 25 in Bologna, Italy. Slipknot will headline the festival, with support from Architects,...
DRIFT Unveils First Asian Exhibition in South Korea
On view at Storage by Hyundai Card in Yongsan. After staging a luminous drone performance at the 20th anniversary of Art Basel Miami Beach, DRIFT soars nearly 8,000 miles eastward to unveil a new exhibition at Storage by Hyundai Card in Yongsan, South Korea. In Sync with the Earth is...
Alex Moss New York Crafts Globoy Chain for Chief Keef
Shortly after sharing A$AP Rocky’s $322,000 USD GRIM Belt Buckle, Alex Moss of Alex Moss New York has now come together with Chief Keef for a striking new chain. Designed by Chief Keef’s Creative Director, Colorful Mula, the pendant is an impressive iced-out representation of Globoy, the mascot of Glo Gang.
