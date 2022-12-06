ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Sunset Rubdown Announce Reunion Tour

Sunset Rubdown are back. Wolf Parade’s Spencer Krug started Sunset Rubdown as a solo project in 2005, and it quickly expanded into a full four-piece band. Within a few years, the group released four albums. The most recent of them was 2009’s Dragonslayer. The same year that Dragonslayer came out, Sunset Rubdown broke up; they played their final show in Tokyo. Krug has said that Sunset Rubdown would never return, and he started Moonface, another solo project. Next year, however, Sunset Rubdown are coming back to tour once again.
WASHINGTON STATE
Jane Right

Why the American Underground Rave Scene is Making a Comeback

Why the American Underground Rave Scene is Making a Comeback. Kulture Cru at Kulture Wave 3 Rave in PhiladelphiaPhoto byFame Lust Mario. The American rave scene has been around since the mid-1980s and is one of the most popular forms of electronic music in the United States. Rave culture has evolved to include a variety of genres, such as trance, techno, house, drum and bass, dubstep, and more. The music is usually accompanied by colorful visuals and lasers at large gatherings known as raves or parties. These events often take place in warehouses or other large venues and typically last all night long. While some raves are strictly for dancing and listening to music, others involve a variety of activities such as art installations, live performances from DJs and musicians, video projections, interactive games, foam pits and more. Many people who attend these events dress in bright colors and adorn themselves with glow sticks or other accessories.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NME

Paramore announce Nashville album release show

Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
NASHVILLE, TN
The FADER

Chloe George shares debut EP Penny

Chloe George achieved TikTok virality via her 2021 voice memo cover of “Ghost Town,” the track (produced by an artist who shall not be named in this post) that launched 070 Shake’s career. In her four short years since graduating from NYU’s Clive Davis School of Music, Chloe has become a sought-after songwriter, with credits on tracks by the likes of Dua Lipa and Normani. Now based in Los Angeles and signed to The FADER’s own record label, she’s stepped into her career’s next chapter with the release of her debut EP, Penny.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Skid Row and Buckcherry Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Skid Row and Buckcherry have announced the Gang's All Here co-headlining tour, which commences in March with support on select dates from No Resolve. The trek begins on March 9 in Bowler, Wis., and concludes on March 31 in Hinton, Okla. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.
New York Post

Matchbox Twenty is touring after postponing 3 times. We found tickets.

Matchbox Twenty was hyped to go on tour in 2020, their first nationwide run of shows since 2017. Then, due to the pandemic, the group postponed and made plans to tour in 2021. Of course, they canceled in 2021. Unfortunately, they had to push back one more year after canceling...
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars

The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
SFGate

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to Co-Headline 2023 Tour

Indie-rock institutions the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie — both of whom are fronted and co-founded by singer-songwriter Ben Gibbard — will undertake a 20th anniversary co-headlining North American tour next year. The groups will perform their landmark 2003 albums in full — the Postal Service’s...
musictimes.com

The Clean’s Hamish Kilgour Real Cause of Death Foul Play? Singer Missing Since November

Hamish Kilgour, the drummer, singer, and composer who co-founded the Clean with his brother, guitarist David Kilgour, has passed away, according to band reps. The musician was last seen on November 27. No cause of death has been disclosed. Hamish Kilgour's age was 65. In a statement released with Pitchfork, the U.S. label for the Clean, Merge Records, stated that it can confirm with deep hearts that Hamish Kilgour has passed away in his native New Zealand.
hypebeast.com

Berghaus' Latest "Dean Street" Collection Celebrates British Dance Music

Berghaus is celebrating British dance culture’s past and present with a new PRESS FWD campaign that presents its new “Dean St” collection for Fall/Winter 2022. The new campaign for the collection has been shot in Happy Valley — the Kent location where thousands of people danced to ’80s and ’90s rave music. As a whole, the PRESS FWD campaign has been launched to merge two generations of U.K. dance music and Berghaus has enlisted Radio 1 DJ, Fabio, and drum & bass producer, DJ Rap, to meet with two new-generation producers — Mixtress and IZCO — who are currently flying the flag for British dance music.
hypebeast.com

Biggie Smalls Statue Unveils by Brooklyn Bridge

The solar-powered artwork plays a mix curated by DJ Mister Cree. The Notorious B.I.G. has been immortalized through a new statue in Brooklyn. More than just a statue, however, the nine-foot stainless steel artwork features solar-powered speakers that plays a mix specially curated by DJ Mister Cree, who is hailed as one of the early figures who spotted Biggie Smalls’ talent.
BROOKLYN, NY
Loudwire

Slipknot Reveal First Seven Bands for First-Ever Knotfest Italy Lineup

Slipknot continue to take over the world, bringing their Knotfest branded festival to Italy for the first time in 2023. The group has announced lineup for the inaugural event, which is now on the schedule for June 25 in Bologna, Italy. Slipknot will headline the festival, with support from Architects,...
hypebeast.com

DRIFT Unveils First Asian Exhibition in South Korea

On view at Storage by Hyundai Card in Yongsan. After staging a luminous drone performance at the 20th anniversary of Art Basel Miami Beach, DRIFT soars nearly 8,000 miles eastward to unveil a new exhibition at Storage by Hyundai Card in Yongsan, South Korea. In Sync with the Earth is...
hypebeast.com

Alex Moss New York Crafts Globoy Chain for Chief Keef

Shortly after sharing A$AP Rocky’s $322,000 USD GRIM Belt Buckle, Alex Moss of Alex Moss New York has now come together with Chief Keef for a striking new chain. Designed by Chief Keef’s Creative Director, Colorful Mula, the pendant is an impressive iced-out representation of Globoy, the mascot of Glo Gang.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy