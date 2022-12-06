Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
Captiva Resort to Continue Annual Tree Lighting TraditionOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
Charlotte County parents split over hurricane damaged canceling Little League season
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Fall ball is officially canceled in Port Charlotte. Little League leaders are making the call over the weekend not to refund parents for the season but instead credit them $25 toward spring. The decision isn’t sitting well with some parents who say only receiving 1/3...
WJHG-TV
PCPD Heading to Fort Myers
Expect more of the same in the days ahead with warm and humid weather along with bouts of fog each night. An update on the progress of the new station, which will be more structurally sound and protective against storm damage.
Final days for Hurricane Ian debris pickup in Fort Myers
The City of Fort Myers says the last day for Hurricane Ian debris removal is December 11th. The city plans to get back to regular sanitation operations by December 19th.
Florida residents want answers after beach lots deemed 'unbuildable' after Ian
A group of Florida residents wants answers from the Fort Myers Beach local planning agency after lots they bought years ago were deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian.
Hundreds of mysterious rabbit signs pop up around Florida city
Hundreds of metal cut-out rabbit signs are taking over downtown Fort Myers and no one knows how they got there.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
ABC Action News
Hurricane Ian victims struggling with insurance claim payouts seek help from public adjusters
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, we’re finding out that homeowners with damage are struggling with insurance claim payouts. “You pay your insurance and you expect to get that back, especially when you've never had a claim in almost 30 years we've lived in that home,” exclaimed Iona Homeowner Teresa Hall. “I'm flabbergasted. Really, I just think it's so upsetting. I mean, it makes it hard to sleep at night. What are we ever going to get back in our home? Can we afford to get back in our home?”
austinnews.net
Kelly's Roast Beef Opening in Southern Florida, First of Many
Rapidly Expanding Iconic Boston-Area Brand Opening in University Park on December 9th, 2022. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, RAVentures Hospitality, is bringing the legendary Boston-area restaurant brand to Southern Florida for the first time. On December 9th, 2022, University Park, Florida will become home to the state's first Kelly's Roast Beef location. Soon to follow will be additional locations in South Pasadena and Founders Square, Naples, Florida. With rich experience in building fast-growing restaurant brands, RAVentures Hospitality has interests spanning multiple sectors including hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and real estate. For more than 70 years, Kelly's Roast Beef has been the staple of the North Shore of Boston, renowned for its thinly sliced 'melt-in-your-mouth' roast-beef sandwiches and generous platters of New England seafood.
floridainsider.com
Music fans line up to purchase Florida Strawberry Festival Concert tickets
Florida Strawberry Festival Ticket Counter — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: P. Allison. Christmas traditions for Cape Coral resident Deanna Mather go beyond making delicious cookies and putting up Christmas decorations. Last Friday at 6:30 a.m., she and her husband John arrived in Plant City to set up their tent for a six-night campout.
Debris fire sparks at Wa-Ke Hatchee Park in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Crews were battling a large pile of debris on fire for several hours Thursday morning at Wa-Ka Hatchee Park near Lexington Middle School in Fort Myers. Fortunately, the fire is now under control. Crews will continue to monitor the site over the next few days...
fox4now.com
Questions on hurricane recovery keep coming, more than two months since Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On a perfectly warm Tuesday in early December, a serious question really has to keep someone up at night to get them inside of a library for two hours. About fifty people came with those questions at the Cape Coral-Lee County Public Library on Tuesday as the National Alliance Against Home Repair Fraud. Specialists from insurance, law enforcement, the City of Cape Coral's code enforcement division, attorneys spoke and also met with people still working on the recovery process, nearly ten weeks after Hurricane Ian hit.
SWFL businesses struggling to replace signs after Ian
If you’ve driven around Southwest Florida lately, you’ve surely noticed the number of businesses without signage. Some businesses report customers are unable to find them because of their missing signs, and getting the signs replaced is not an easy process. A drive along U.S. 41 in Fort Myers...
Fort Myers Beach real estate market not slowing down despite Hurricane Ian damage
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Properties on Fort Myers Beach are up for sale and experts say they’re selling fast. Damaged homes that have been gutted to stilts are selling between $500,000 to upwards of four million. “It’s priced according to the dirt right now, not according to...
gulfshorebusiness.com
City of Naples to pursue redesign of entire Naples Pier
The Naples Pier, a 1,000-foot-long boardwalk that has been a landmark of Collier County for more than a century, sustained significant damages when Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida in September. Now, city staff is working to make the pier a favorite gathering place for residents and visitors. For City Manager...
NBC 2
Two Fort Myers men win $1 million each in scratch-off ticket
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two Fort Myers men each won $1 million from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Wesley Sanek, 39, and Michael Murray, 63, of Fort Myers, both claimed their big prizes at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office. Sanek purchased his winning ticket from...
WINKNEWS.com
Storm Smart founder Brian Rist pays $11.7M for record-priced home on Sanibel Island
Brian Rist sees the irony in buying the most expensive home ever sold on Sanibel Island, and it didn’t even have the brand of storm shutters he invented. . The $11.7 million West Gulf Drive home, built in 1998, fared relatively well from the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. The ground floor, which had a media room and other amenities, was washed out. The tile roof received some significant damage, but a new roof was already in the works despite the storm. The second and third floors remained intact, positioning Rist and his wife Kim to move from their current Cape Coral waterfront home by the summer.
luxury-houses.net
A Naples Home on Nearly An Acre of Land, with Long Water and Golf Views, Just Lists for $4.05 Million
4188 Brynwood Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 4188 Brynwood Drive, Naples, Florida, has a well-designed floor plan with long water and golf views. Because of the ample entertainment space inside and out, as well as the new roof for the interior and exterior, this home will be able to accommodate anyone’s wish list in 2020. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4188 Brynwood Drive, please contact John Burdick (Phone: 239-345-5920) & Matt Wood (Phone: 239-963-7423) at John R. Wood Properties for full support and perfect service.
Cape Coral family brightens up the sky after Ian with annual holiday lights
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Many are looking for holiday cheer, especially after a category four hurricane disrupted our lives. One family stuck to their decade-and-a-half-long tradition to help brighten up your night. “Listen for that familiar click, and then I have to go find out what’s wrong and fix...
Charlotte County boaters unite to scan for hurricane debris in canals
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left canals in Punta Gorda filled with debris you can’t see. Now the city is asking boaters to help map out what’s under the water’s surface. “Bigger chunks of debris is what we’re concerned about, something that sticks up enough...
NBC 2
Major changes possible for Sanibel Causeway in proposed plan
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — Could the Sanibel Causeway, as we once knew it, be gone forever? On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) representatives presented permanent rebuilding plans to the city, suggesting major changes to its structure. The goal is to rebuild with the intent of the causeway...
