Fort Myers, FL

WJHG-TV

PCPD Heading to Fort Myers

Expect more of the same in the days ahead with warm and humid weather along with bouts of fog each night. An update on the progress of the new station, which will be more structurally sound and protective against storm damage.
FORT MYERS, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Hurricane Ian victims struggling with insurance claim payouts seek help from public adjusters

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, we’re finding out that homeowners with damage are struggling with insurance claim payouts. “You pay your insurance and you expect to get that back, especially when you've never had a claim in almost 30 years we've lived in that home,” exclaimed Iona Homeowner Teresa Hall. “I'm flabbergasted. Really, I just think it's so upsetting. I mean, it makes it hard to sleep at night. What are we ever going to get back in our home? Can we afford to get back in our home?”
FORT MYERS, FL
austinnews.net

Kelly's Roast Beef Opening in Southern Florida, First of Many

Rapidly Expanding Iconic Boston-Area Brand Opening in University Park on December 9th, 2022. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, RAVentures Hospitality, is bringing the legendary Boston-area restaurant brand to Southern Florida for the first time. On December 9th, 2022, University Park, Florida will become home to the state's first Kelly's Roast Beef location. Soon to follow will be additional locations in South Pasadena and Founders Square, Naples, Florida. With rich experience in building fast-growing restaurant brands, RAVentures Hospitality has interests spanning multiple sectors including hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and real estate. For more than 70 years, Kelly's Roast Beef has been the staple of the North Shore of Boston, renowned for its thinly sliced 'melt-in-your-mouth' roast-beef sandwiches and generous platters of New England seafood.
NAPLES, FL
floridainsider.com

Music fans line up to purchase Florida Strawberry Festival Concert tickets

Florida Strawberry Festival Ticket Counter — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: P. Allison. Christmas traditions for Cape Coral resident Deanna Mather go beyond making delicious cookies and putting up Christmas decorations. Last Friday at 6:30 a.m., she and her husband John arrived in Plant City to set up their tent for a six-night campout.
PLANT CITY, FL
fox4now.com

Questions on hurricane recovery keep coming, more than two months since Ian

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On a perfectly warm Tuesday in early December, a serious question really has to keep someone up at night to get them inside of a library for two hours. About fifty people came with those questions at the Cape Coral-Lee County Public Library on Tuesday as the National Alliance Against Home Repair Fraud. Specialists from insurance, law enforcement, the City of Cape Coral's code enforcement division, attorneys spoke and also met with people still working on the recovery process, nearly ten weeks after Hurricane Ian hit.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

City of Naples to pursue redesign of entire Naples Pier

The Naples Pier, a 1,000-foot-long boardwalk that has been a landmark of Collier County for more than a century, sustained significant damages when Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida in September. Now, city staff is working to make the pier a favorite gathering place for residents and visitors. For City Manager...
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Two Fort Myers men win $1 million each in scratch-off ticket

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two Fort Myers men each won $1 million from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Wesley Sanek, 39, and Michael Murray, 63, of Fort Myers, both claimed their big prizes at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office. Sanek purchased his winning ticket from...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Storm Smart founder Brian Rist pays $11.7M for record-priced home on Sanibel Island

Brian Rist sees the irony in buying the most expensive home ever sold on Sanibel Island, and it didn’t even have the brand of storm shutters he invented. . The $11.7 million West Gulf Drive home, built in 1998, fared relatively well from the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. The ground floor, which had a media room and other amenities, was washed out. The tile roof received some significant damage, but a new roof was already in the works despite the storm. The second and third floors remained intact, positioning Rist and his wife Kim to move from their current Cape Coral waterfront home by the summer.
SANIBEL, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Naples Home on Nearly An Acre of Land, with Long Water and Golf Views, Just Lists for $4.05 Million

4188 Brynwood Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 4188 Brynwood Drive, Naples, Florida, has a well-designed floor plan with long water and golf views. Because of the ample entertainment space inside and out, as well as the new roof for the interior and exterior, this home will be able to accommodate anyone’s wish list in 2020. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4188 Brynwood Drive, please contact John Burdick (Phone: 239-345-5920) & Matt Wood (Phone: 239-963-7423) at John R. Wood Properties for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Major changes possible for Sanibel Causeway in proposed plan

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. — Could the Sanibel Causeway, as we once knew it, be gone forever? On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) representatives presented permanent rebuilding plans to the city, suggesting major changes to its structure. The goal is to rebuild with the intent of the causeway...

