Areté Collective to Develop 2,200-acre Thomas Ranch in Texas
In Spicewood, Texas, Areté Collective has announced its initial plans for a 2,200-acre development in the hills of Lake Travis. While serving the westward expansion of Austin, Thomas Ranch will create roughly 3,500 new privately developed housing units across multiple price points and housing types for sale and rent.
georgetowner.com
For the Winter Season, Georgetown’s GLOWing Once Again
Despite December darkness, Georgetown’s aglow once again for the holiday season. In “the region’s only free outdoor light art experience,” GLOW has returned to the commercial district for its 8th season. Each evening from 5 to 10 p.m., through Jan. 22, 2023, the show’s installations will light up to bring visitors and seasonal merriment to Georgetown.
Vegan bakery Skull and Cakebones to close Dripping Springs location
Skull & Cakebones will announce new plans in the upcoming new year as it shuts in Dripping Springs. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Vegan bakery Skull & Cakebones will close its Dripping Springs location at 3991 E. Hwy. 290, Unit A, on Dec. 18. Skull & Cakebones began as a wholesale bakery...
Bubble tea shop Feng Cha now open in Lakeway
Feng Cha, a bubble tea shop, recently opened off Main Street in Lakeway. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Feng Cha, a national franchise that serves tea and desserts, recently opened at 2011 Main St., Ste. B-300, Lakeway. The bubble tea shop had a soft opening in early October before holding a grand opening Nov. 19. The shop sells boba, milk tea, fresh fruit tea, milk foam tea, brewed tea and milk foam cakes. 512-305-3205.
Hospitals in Round Rock, Pflugerville expanding to meet growing local need
Ground broke on the $53.1 million St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center expansion Nov. 8. A pair of large-scale medical center expansions at St. David’s HealthCare and Baylor Scott & White Health facilities in Round Rock are planned over the next two years. An expansion at St. David’s...
Oris Dental Studio now open in Bee Cave
Oris Dental Studio opened at the beginning of November in Bee Cave. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Oris Dental Studio opened Nov. 7 at 18101 Hwy. 71, Ste. 100, Austin. The studio is owned by Dr. Evan Pedersen and offers general, cosmetic, family and emergency dentistry, along with orthodontics, restoration, same-day and sedation dentistry, and services for special needs patients. 512-489-9413.
Cedar Park, Leander area animal shelters face overcrowding amid staffing, funding concerns
(Graphic by Community Impact staff) Local animal shelters have struggled with space the past several years, a problem that reached a head in recent months amid an increasing number of stray, rescued and surrendered animals. April Peiffer, Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter program coordinator, said in July, the shelter reached...
Senior living options expand in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto areas
Franklin Park Round Rock is a senior living facility in Round Rock. (Courtesy Franklin Park Round Rock) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is not comprehensive. Key/definitions:
Buda City Council ponders expanding Senior Transportation Service into ETJ
The city of Buda's Senior Transportation Service, known as STAR, could soon offer rides to those living in the extraterritorial jurisdiction. (Courtesy city of Buda) Buda City Council had a follow-up discussion Dec. 6 regarding the city’s Senior Transportation Service, referred to as STAR. The program was established in 2005 in order to promote independence and enhance the quality of life of those 60 years and older or individuals with disabilities living in Buda.
Root Cellar Cafe to open New Braunfels location in 2023
The long-established San Marcos restaurant anticipates opening the New Braunfels location in early 2023. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Root Cellar Cafe, an established restaurant in San Marcos, will open a second location in New Braunfels, in the former New Braunfels Smokehouse restaurant and retail location, at 1090 N. Business I-35, New Braunfels. Owner/partner Kyle Mylius said he hopes to open early in 2023 and will expand outdoor seating in the Live Oak tree-laden area surrounding the building. The Root Cellar Cafe is part of the Taproot Restaurant Collective that owns Tin Top Burgers and Beer, Rhea’s Ice Cream, The Gruene Grove and more. 512-392-5158.
Ghost kitchen Benvolio's offers delivery, pickup from inside Juliet Italian Kitchen at Arboretum
Chef Roberto Mata of Benvolio's also serves some specials through the Juliet Italian Kitchen menu. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Benvolio’s Arboretum, a ghost kitchen that operates out of Juliet Italian Kitchen's Arboretum location, 10000 Research Blvd., Bldg. C, Austin, started serving its delivery and pickup customers this September. The kitchen serves Italian comfort food, including pizza and sandwiches, and has a second location at 8023 Burnet Road, Austin. Chef Roberto Mata of Benvolio's also serves some specials through Juliet's menu. www.benvolios-tx.com.
Via 313 now serving Detroit-style pizza in Round Rock
The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock Via 313 Pizza location at 2111 N. I-35, Ste. 380, opened Dec. 8. It occupies a shared building with Tumble 22 Nashville Hot Chicken in the Rock Creek Plaza shopping center. The restaurant specializes in Detroit-style pies and serves pizza, salads, appetizers and desserts, and houses a full bar. 512-553-4313. www.via313.com.
Root Cellar Cafe expands with hidden gem UpRoot in downtown San Marcos
UpRoot opened at the end of September above Root Cellar Cafe, 215 N. LBJ Drive, San Marcos. (Courtesy Root Cellar Cafe) Hidden above the Root Cellar Cafe lies the business' newest venture, UpRoot, located at 215 N. LBJ Drive, San Marcos. Owner Kyle Mulius founded Root Cellar Cafe in 2005...
NASA awards Austin-based 3D-tech company $57.2M for construction system on moon
A rendering depicts a future Icon construction site on the moon. (Rendering courtesy Icon) An Austin-based company building the world’s largest community of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown is taking its technology into space as Icon has been awarded $57.2 million by NASA to develop a lunar surface construction system.
Homeless student population in Round Rock ISD at the highest its ever been
AUSTIN, Texas — Round Rock ISD (RRISD) has 767 students experiencing homelessness. This time last year, there were only 500 students. The number of homeless students in RRISD is the highest Desiree Viramontes, RRISD Families in Transition Coordinator, has seen. "Thanksgiving break, when you have the fall break going...
Southpaws Playschool, locally owned dog day care, celebrates 2 decades in Austin
Southpaws Playschool is free range, meaning dogs are not kept in kennels but able to play throughout the day. (Courtesy Southpaws Playschool) Southpaws Playschool celebrated its 20th anniversary at the end of November. In 2002, local owners Tim Smith and Sonya Wilson quit their jobs to open up a dog...
Daydreamer Coffee now open in Downtown Austin
Daydreamer is located in Waterloo Tower on the corner of West 24th Street and Seton Avenue. (Courtesy Daydreamer Coffee) A new coffee shop called Daydreamer Coffee opened in the Waterloo Tower on Oct. 31. Daydreamer Coffee serves a full menu of coffee and espresso drinks, Quack’s pastries, and Tacodeli breakfast tacos. The shop has four other locations throughout the nation; however, this is the first one open to the public. Daydreamer Coffee is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Daydreamer is located at 2400 Seton Ave., Austin. www.daydreamer.coffee/
2 Covert dealerships coming to Bee Cave in early 2023
Two new Covert storefronts will open at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive in the first quarter. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Two new storefronts, Covert Buick GMC and Covert Covert Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, are estimated to open Feb. 1 and March 15, respectively, at 16501 Sweetwater Village Drive, Austin. The new dealership, which also includes Covert Cadillac, is off Hwy. 71 west of Bee Cave at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive. Covert Cadillac was the first of the three dealership storefronts to open Nov. 1. Each storefront will include new and preowned inventory and a service center for repairs. 512-954-9300.
Austin's housing market cools but challenges remain
Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region — and typical home prices are rounded; Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe housing market appears to be cooling in Central Texas, but home prices are climbing in towns that were once considered to be way out in the boonies, per an Axios analysis of Zillow data.Why it matters: People who were priced out during the pandemic may have more options now, but they will likely have to compromise on features, location and mortgage payments.The big picture: The demand for houses...
9 businesses now open in Round Rock
Round Rock Asian Mart, a family-owned Filipino grocery store, is now open and provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new businesses have opened up shop in Round Rock in the last three months. The following list...
